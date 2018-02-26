Global Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2018-2022 – 27 mTOR Inhibitors in Pipeline & In-Depth Dosage/Price Analysis of 10 Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Drugs Commercially Available

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 gives comprehensive insight on the clinical and non-clinical parameters related to the emergence and development of role of mTOR inhibitors in the cancer therapy. Report highlights the clinical development of more than 25 cancer tubulin inhibitors drugs in pipeline and shares in-depth dosage/price analysis of more than 10 cancer mTOR inhibitors drugs commercially available and approved in the market.

Mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) is an interesting target as this protein is involved in the regulation of various important cellular processes. Additionally, mTOR is a major component which is receives external signals from external signals via hormones, proteins, growth factors and generate on or off signals to induce cell growth and cell division. Moreover, mTOR proteins are considered as a member of various other vital cellular pathways such as PI3K and AKT.

Although Inhibitors for PI3K and AKT are already developed and commercialized for treating cancer but mTOR Inhibitors have proven to be better than these two classes of anti-cancer therapeutics. Furthermore, mutations in mTOR are more commonly found in lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, ovarian cancer and cervical cancer. Such research findings indicating a huge patient base for mTOR inhibitors led to the development of a successful global mTOR Inhibitor cancer therapy market.

An insight into the current status of oncology market shows the dominance of North America in almost all the cancer therapeutic segment including the mTOR inhibitor market. The presence of cutting edge technology, excellent human resource in the form of professional researchers and scientist and acceptance of novel therapeutics have been the leading factors in the progress of the mTOR inhibitors market.

The approval of everolimus led to the quick entrance of everolimus into the mTOR inhibitor market which played an important role in giving the mTOR inhibitor market a good start. Novartis has succeeded in establishing the mTOR inhibitor market presence in nations like Europe and Australia which has had a positive impact on the overall growth of the mTOR inhibitor therapy market.

Furthermore, Asian region has been found to be the most promising area for mTOR inhibitor cancer therapy market due to high prevalence leading to high consumer base creating great opportunities for the market. Moreover, large number of pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology research firms present in Asian countries like India, China and Japan are indulged in developing unique mTOR inhibitors which will fuel the market growth in these regions. Additionally, Asian market will be enhanced due to extensive escalation in the healthcare sector with increased healthcare facilities.

Our analysis shows that North America is likely to remain the dominant mTOR inhibitor market in the future with increasing prevalence of cancer, research and development for the improvement of currently existing therapeutics and most importantly, the presence of a strong clinical pipeline.

The mTOR inhibitor market will soon be flourished by more than 10 new products which are in the later phases of clinical trials. Additionally, a wide range of products in the early phases have been showing promising results. Global mTOR inhibitor market is expected to acquire a wider range of consumer base as the products in the clinical pipeline are indicated for malignancies including hematological malignancies and solid tumors other than lung, breast, cervical, colon and ovarian cancer.

Global Cancer mTOR Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022 Report highlights:

Clinical Insight: 27 mTOR Inhibitors in Pipeline

Commercially Avaliable: 2 mTOR Inhibitors

Working Mechanism of mTOR Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy

Clinical Status & Application of mTOR inhibitors in Various Types of Cancer

Global Demand & Opportunities in the mTOR Inhibitor Market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Mammalian Target of Rapamycin Inhibitors (mTOR) – The Future of Cancer Growth Blockers

1.1 Preliminary Insight to mTOR Inhibitors

1.2 History & Evolution of the mTOR Inhibitors

2. mTOR Signalling Pathway: Their Role & Significance in Cancer

2.1 mTOR Signalling: A Vital Function in Cell Growth

2.2 mTOR Signalling Pathway & Tumorigenesis

3. Principles of mTOR inhibitors in Cancer Therapy

3.1 Activation of mTOR/pI3K pathway in Cancer

3.2 Potential of mTOR as a Targeted Therapy

3.3 Global – Cancer MTOR Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline Overview

4. Working Mechanism of mTOR Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy

4.1 Effect of mTOR inhibitors in Cancer Cells

4.2 Effects of mTOR inhibitors on Tumor Angiogenesis

5. Clinical Status & Application of mTOR inhibitors in Various Types of Cancer

5.1 Breast Cancer

5.1.1 HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

5.1.2 HER-2 Negative Breast Cancer

5.2 Hematological Malignancy

5.2.1 Acute Myeloid Leukemia

5.2.2 Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

5.2.3 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

5.2.4 Multiple Myeloma

5.2.5 Lymphoma

5.3 Neuroendocrine Tumors

5.4 Hepatocellular Carcinoma

5.5 Glioblastoma (Brain Tumor)

5.6 Other Cancers/Tumors Where mTOR Inhibitors Could be Effective

5.6.1 Non-small Cell Lung Cancers

5.6.2 Colon Cancer

6. Recent Advances in mTOR Inhibitor Cancer Therapy

6.1 Drug Combinations as a Therapeutic Approach for mTORC1 Inhibitors in Human Cancer

6.2 Optimizing Activity of Rapalogs Using Combinations with Other Anticancer Drugs

7. Global Demand & Opportunities in the mTOR Inhibitor Market

8. Global – Cancer MTOR Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase-I

8.4 Phase-I/II

8.5 Phase-II

8.6 Phase-III

9. Marketed Cancer MTOR Inhibitors Clinical Insight

9.1 Temsirolimus (Torisel)

9.2 Everolimus (Absorb, Affinitor, Affinitor Dispersible, Afinitor, Afinitor Disperz, Certican, Esprit BVS, Promus, Promus Element, Promus Premier, Synergy, Votubia, Xience Prime, Xience V, Xience Xpedition, Xience nano & Zortress)

10. mTOR Inhibitor – Price Analysis by Under Development & Approved Inhibitors

10.1 mTOR Inhibitors Price by Product Under Development

10.1.1 Dactolisib(BEZ 235, NVP-BEZ 235)

10.1.2 Rapamycin

10.1.3 Temsirolimus

10.1.4 PI-103

10.1.5 AZD 8055

10.1.6 Torkinib (pp242)

10.1.7 Ridaforolimus (Deforolimus, MK-8669)

10.1.8 MLN0128 (INK128)

10.1.9 Omipalisib (GSK2126458, GSK458)

10.1.10 Gedatolisib (PF-05212384, PKI-587)

10.1.11 Other Promising mTOR Inhibitors

10.2 Approved & Commercialized Cancer Therapy mTOR Inhibitor Price Analysis

10.2.1 Afinitor/Votubia

10.2.2 Afinitor Disperz – mTOR inhibitor for Rare Pediatric Brain Tumor

10.2.3 Torisel (Temsirolimus)

10.2.4 Evertor – Everolimus by Biocon

11. Market Performance Analysis of mTOR Inhibitors

11.1 Market Performance by Industry

11.1.1 Afinitor by Novartis

11.1.2 Toricel by Pfizer

11.1.3 Evertor by Biocon

12. Comparative Cost Analysis of mTOR Inhibitors with Other Cancer Therapeutics

12.1 Comparative Cost Analysis by other Popular Cancer Therapy Drugs

12.2 Comparative Cost Analysis with Traditional Cancer Therapeutics

13. Regional Analysis of mTOR Inhibitor Market

14. Global mTOR Inhibitor Market Dynamics

14.1 Driving Factors of the Global mTOR Inhibitor Market

14.2 Restraining Factors of the Global mTOR Inhibitor Market

15. Future Forecast & Growth Projections of Global mTOR Inhibitors Market

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Abraxis BioScience

16.2 Adimab

16.3 Celgene Corporation

16.4 Celator Pharmaceuticals

16.5 Eli Lilly

16.6 Exelixis

16.7 GlaxoSmithKline

16.8 HEC Pharm

16.9 Intellikine

16.10 Novartis

16.11 Oneness Biotech

16.12 PIQUR Therapeutics

16.13 Semafore Pharmaceuticals

16.14 Takeda

16.15 Wyeth

