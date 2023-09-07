Consumers Seek on-the-go Food Solutions, which boosts the Canned Tuna Ingredients Market to a Valuation of US$ 7,689.2 Million by 2033, finds Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide canned tuna ingredients market is valued at US$ 4,500.7 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 7,689.2 million by 2033. Over the next decade, global canned tuna ingredients demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Creating creative and distinctive flavors can draw customers looking for new culinary experiences. To accommodate a wide range of consumer preferences, producers can experiment with various seasonings, herbs, spices, and ethnic flavor profiles.

The demand for natural and clean-label products that contain few artificial ingredients and preservatives is rising. To satisfy this need, manufacturers may consider employing natural flavors and seasonings, alternative additives, or clean-label preservation techniques.

Convenience is a key factor in food decisions due to busy lifestyles and an on-the-go culture. A simple, ready-to-eat choice that takes little preparation is canned tuna. Demand exists for packaging that is single-serve or portion-controlled, as well as container styles that improve portability and simplicity of consumption. Brands that emphasize giving customers quick options will fit in with their hectic lifestyles.

Get Key Insights to Explore Off-the-Eye Opportunities: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17715

There is a growing market for plant-based substitutes for conventional animal-based products as the acceptance of plant-based diets grows. With the introduction of plant-based tuna substitutes produced from materials like soy, lentils, or seaweed, this trend has spread to the canned tuna market. Companies that provide vegan- and vegetarian-friendly canned tuna products can satisfy the growing demand from customers.

Key Takeaways from the Canned Tuna Ingredients Report:

The global canned tuna ingredients market is currently valued at around US$ 4,500.7 and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach US$ 7,689.2 by 2033.

Tuna species type is predicted to dominate the canned tuna ingredients market, holding a market share of 56% in 2023

The United States canned tuna ingredients market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,661.5 million by 2033.

by 2033. India’s canned tuna ingredients market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 210.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. Germany is projected to hold a dominant value share of 11.0% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. Japan is projected to hold a dominant value share of 13.0% in the global market by 2033.

“By promoting their commitment to environmental stewardship, these brands can attract environmentally conscious consumers who are willing to pay a premium for ethically sourced products.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Who is Winning?

Thai Union Group, Bumble Bee Foods, Dongwon Industries, Bolton Group, Century Pacific Food, Wild Planet Foods, Grupo Calvo, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Princes Ltd, John West Foods, Crown Prince, Inc., are key canned tuna ingredients manufacturers listed in the report.

Processors and brand owners are developing innovative and value-added product lines that use less tuna raw material to combat high raw material prices and meet changing consumer preferences. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,

unMEAT, a plant-based protein brand owned by seafood giant Century Pacific Food, is launching its new fish-free canned tuna into online retailers and select supermarkets across the US.

In 2021, Century Pacific has launched four new unique flavors for its canned tuna flakes segment: lemon butter, salpicao, and lime and tuna flakes in sunflower oil. Interestingly, the product label does not specify the amount of tuna or the species used in the value-added cans.

Buy Now to Access Exclusive Market Segment Insights and Understand Your Industry like Never Before: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17715

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global canned tuna ingredients market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the canned tuna ingredients market based on ingredient type (tuna species type, vegetable broth, sea salt, oils & brine, and flavoring agent), and by end-user (food processing industry and food service industry).

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Canned Tuna Market by Category:

By Ingredient Type:

Tuna Species Type Albacore Skipjack Tuna Yellowfin Tuna Bigeye Tuna Longtail Tuna Bluefin Tuna

Vegetable Broth

Sea Salt

Oils and Brine

Flavouring Agent

By End User:

Food Processing Industry

Food Service Industry

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Explore the Depth of Our Methodological Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17715

Authors:

Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights) is deeply committed to uncovering actionable insights for consumer and food and beverage players. She brings a unique blend of analysis, industry trends, and consumer behavior to put data into perspective.

What she makes out of data becomes a delight to read. She has authored many opinions, including for publications like Process Industry Informer and Spinal Surgery News, as she understands the market pulse and consumers’ shifting preferences.

She likes to bring experts to a roundtable to weigh the impact of a trend on an industry. Catch up with her discussion on the impact of AI in packaging.

Have a Look at Trending Reports in the Food and Beverage Domain:

United States Plant Based Meal Kits Market Size: It is anticipated that the market for plant-based meal kits in the United States would grow from US$ 875.6 million in 2023 to US$ 3,123.0 million by 2033. Sales of plant-based meal kits are anticipated to increase significantly across the US during the projection period, with a CAGR of 13.6% expected between 2023 and 2033.

Vanillic Acid Market Share: In 2022, the global vanillic acid market had a value of US$20.1 billion. In 2023, the market for vanillic acid is expected to reach more than US$20.7 billion USD. Sales of vanillic acid are anticipated to grow at a 2.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the vanillic acid market share is anticipated to increase to a value of US$25.8 billion.

Fortified Foods Market Demand: In 2023, it is anticipated that demand for fortified foods would be US$ 140,608 million. The market value is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 257,715 million.

United States Pet Food Market : Future Market Insights (FMI) predicts that from 2023 to 2033, the market for pet food in the United States would grow at a lucrative CAGR of 4.0%. The market is projected to rise from US$ 40,860.8 million in 2023 to US$ 60,234.0 million in 2033.

Pea Protein Market : From 2023 to 2033, the size of the worldwide pea protein market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%. By the end of 2033, the market share value is anticipated to have increased from US$ 3,959.2 million in the current year 2023 to US$ 7,810.4 million.

Zinc Methionine Chelates Market : The market for zinc methionine chelates is anticipated to be worth US$ 14.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% over the course of the forecast period to be worth US$ 27.3 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani