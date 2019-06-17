Global Capnography Devices Market to Generate $490.9 Million Revenue By 2025: P&S Intelligence

Major players operating in the global capnography devices market includes, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Zoll Medical Corporation, and Schiller AG.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global capnography devices market is expected to generate $490.9 million revenue by 2025, advancing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, technological advancements in capnography devices, and rising government initiatives in support of usage of capnography devices are the key factors that positively impact the growth of the market, according to P&S Intelligence.

The capnography devices market is classified into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) modules and others. Of these, the OEM modules category is expected to lead the market in the coming years. OEM modules are being increasingly adopted by patient monitoring system manufacturers, as they can provide additional functionality to the existing patient monitoring systems. OEM modules-based capnography devices also have the ability to make end-tidal CO2 or CO2 monitoring simple and accurate in the small and portable monitors. This category is expected to hold more than 50.0% share in the global market by 2025.

In the capnography devices market, the OEM modules category is further bifurcated into infrared sensors and others, with infrared sensors being the larger sub-category. This can be attributed to the fact that the most of capnography devices are based on the principle of absorption of infrared radiation by CO2, which makes them a very effective detector of CO2. In addition, infrared sensors can detect gases other than CO2 such as nitric oxide, which will increase the demand for infrared sensors. This will lead to the dominant position of this sub-category in the market.

The capnography devices market in APAC is expected to witness lucrative growth as a consequence of increasing need for efficient respiratory monitoring systems, due to clinical urgency for treating respiratory diseases in countries such as India and China. Complexity of the diseases varies on a case-to-case basis, which is expected to widen the growth potential of capnographs in the region.

Besides, increasing awareness, rising number of government initiatives, and increasing incidents of preterm birth are some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the capnography devices market in APAC. Moreover, increase in geriatric population that is prone to various chronic diseases contributes to higher adoption of capnography devices in the region. Presence of regional players also contribute to the growth of the market.

Players in the capnography devices market are building partnerships with each other to enhance their market presence. In February 2018, Medtronic plc and Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), a network of eight hospitals that has been serving in seven counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania, announced a five-year strategic partnership, with the aim to develop innovative and integrated value-based solutions, and to improve the healthcare outcomes of patients served by LVHN. The strategic partnership aimed at covering more than 70 major medical conditions and reducing the cost of care of 500,000 patients in Northeast Pennsylvania by $100 million. Some of the programs being developed through this partnership are bariatric surgery, thoracic oncology, and respiratory compromise, which included micro stream capnography technology.

In November 2016, Koninklijke Philips N.V and Masimo Corporation announced a business partnership involving both companies’ innovations in patient monitoring and therapy solutions. The partnership included joint marketing and sales programs in North America and other markets in Europe and Asia for Masimo Corporation’s non-invasive sensor technologies, such as its rainbow and signal extraction technology (SET) platforms in conjunction with Philips’ patient monitoring and select therapy solutions. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V intended to integrate O3 regional oximetry, Masimo SedLine brain function monitoring, and Nomoline capnography technologies in its IntelliVue monitors.

Some of the major players operating in the global capnography devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Zoll Medical Corporation, and Schiller AG.

