Global Capnography Devices Market will Reach Around USD 1,090 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Capnography Devices Market by Product (Handheld, Standalone, and Multiparameter), by Technology (Mainstream, Sidestream, and Microstream), by Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma and Emergency Care, Respiratory Monitoring, and Others), and by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Setting, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global capnography devices market was approximately USD 405 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 1,090 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 15.2% between 2019 and 2025.

The commonness of respiratory diseases is the key factor supporting the global capnography devices market growth. Growing prevalence of various respiratory illnesses, such as pulmonary embolism, COPD, and asthma, that require intensive respiratory monitoring, is also likely to drive the capnography devices market globally. As per the European COPD Coalition, in 2014, more than 500 million people suffered from COPD globally, and this number is likely to grow in the future.

On the basis of product, the for capnography devices market is divided into handheld, standalone, and multiparameter. The handheld segment accounted for a major market share in 2018, due to the rising product adoption as they offer various benefits like increased durability, high portability, ease for specific levels of oxygen saturation in operations, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the multiparameter segment is also likely to register a high CAGR over the forecast period, due to its applications in procedural sedation and emergency medicines. Advancements in capnography including the incorporation of multi-sensors and miniaturization of sensors in one device for enabling the monitoring of multi-gasses simultaneously have resulted in faster and easy sample collection with long-term deployment.

By technology, the market for capnography devices is divided into mainstream, sidestream, and microstream. The sidestream segment held a major share of the global market in 2018, due to the extensive use of this technology in anesthesia monitoring. Sidestream-enabled devices offer benefits like ease-of-connection, help in monitoring non-incubated substances, and encounter fewer sterilization issues. The microstream segment is likely to grow rapidly, owing to its rising penetration and related technological advancements.

The application segment of the capnography devices market includes trauma and emergency care, respiratory monitoring, cardiac care, and others. The trauma and emergency care segment held a major market share in 2018, due to the growing awareness of clinical benefits offered by capnography devices for trauma cases management.

Based on end-user, the capnography devices market comprises ambulatory surgical centers, homecare setting, hospitals, and others. Hospitals are likely to hold a major market share in the future, as these devices are used as a preventive measure for critical care in the ICUs.

North America and Europe are leading regions in the global capnography devices market and are likely to grow notably in the years ahead. The growing number of respiratory diseases case as a consequence of high-stress levels and unhealthy lifestyles are major growth drivers for these regional markets. Additionally, new reimbursement policies and stringent regulatory guidelines for medical efficacy and patient safety are further driving the capnography devices market in these regions. Furthermore, rapid adoption of innovative technologies with advanced features, a growing aging population in European nations, and investments in developing regional healthcare infrastructure are boosting the European capnography devices market.

The Asia Pacific capnography devices market is likely to register significant growth in the future, owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, rapidly improving the healthcare system and growing awareness regarding the benefits of these devices.

Positive economic developments in India and China and supportive government initiatives for the advancement of healthcare systems are also fuelling this regional market. The regulatory policies in the region are becoming more business-friendly and adaptive than those in the developed markets, which are leading to the development of the regional healthcare industry.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are important regional markets for capnography devices that are likely to grow moderately. Some key regional growth factors include rising prevalence of respiratory diseases in low- and middle-income countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, continuously improving healthcare infrastructure, and high unmet medical.

Some leading players operating in the global capnography devices market are Medtronic, Smiths Medical, CareFusion, Philips Healthcare, Dragerwerk, Masimo Corporation, Nonin Medical, Welch Allyn, Nihon Kohden, and DiaMedica.

This report segments the global capnography devices market into:

Global Capnography Devices Market: By Product

Handheld

Standalone

Multiparameter

Global Capnography Devices Market: By Technology

Mainstream

Sidestream

Microstream

Global Capnography Devices Market: By Application

Cardiac Care

Trauma and Emergency Care

Respiratory Monitoring

Others

Global Capnography Devices Market: By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Setting

Others

Global Capnography Devices Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

