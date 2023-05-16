China manufactures more carbon black than any other country in the world. Any disruption between demand and supply in China affects the performance and profits of domestic players.With a volume of around 7 million metric tonnes in 2021, China contributed to the worldwide carbon black manufacturing capacity. China is also the leading global carbon black exporter. Primary carbon black feedstock annual capacity reaches around 7.5 million metric tons during the same period.

NEWARK, Del, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The carbon black market is predicted to be worth US$ 13,849.6 Million in 2023. The market is likely to rise to US$ 22,133.52 Million by 2033.

The rubber sector is the key market contributor to the worldwide carbon black market. This substance functions as a filler in tires, enhancing their physical properties and giving them more strength.

Pharmaceuticals are purified using activated carbon black, which is also utilized in the production of medical equipment. The expanding activated carbon black market is projected as a result of the increased demand for medicines and medical supplies.

The growing rubber industry is projected to increase demand for carbon black on a worldwide scale. It finds use in a variety of sectors, including the construction and automotive industries.

Manufacturers of carbon black experience further expansion due to the expanding paints and coatings sector, which is being driven by industrialization. By taking into account these factors, it is predicted that the worldwide market for carbon black is likely to grow by about 23 Million tonnes by 2033.

Key Takeaways:

By 2033, the carbon black market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 7.9%.

The United States, being a leading market for automobiles, contributes significantly to the demand for carbon black.

The carbon black market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 13,215.8 Million in 2022.

In 2021, the carbon black capacity was 7 Million metric tonnes in China.

In China, primary carbon black feedstock yearly capacity reaches roughly 7.5 Million metric tonnes.

The market is expected to grow at a US$ 15,941.2 Million valuation by 2026, with the rising adoption of carbon black in multiple industries.

Based on type, the furnace black segment dominates the market and is expected to control the market by 2033 in terms of application.

Based on the grade, the standard grade segment is likely to dominate the market by 2033.

Based on application, the tire category is anticipated to dominate the market by 2033.

Effective Approaches by Key Players:

The carbon black industry is very competitive, with small-scale businesses controlling the entire market. The market is seeing massive capital expansions as businesses compete for future market share. The actions taken by companies like Continental Carbon and Birla Carbon demonstrate that the sector is expected to grow faster.

Key Players:

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons

Phillips Carbon Black

Tokai Carbon

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd.

OMSK Carbon Group

OCI Company Ltd.

Recent Developments:

Orion Engineered Carbons established a new production line in Italy for carbon black manufacturing in February 2022. With a 25-kiloton capacity for specialty and technical rubber carbon black, primarily for the European market.

At its production site in Franklin, United States, Cabot Company has finished a significant air pollution control project. By significantly reducing NOX and SO2 emissions, over 20 tons of total pollutants are reduced daily. This technology leads to enhanced air quality. Also, Cabot’s plant’s waste heat is collected and used to produce up to 50 megawatts of electricity without adding to greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Segmentation:

By Type:

Furnace Black

Channel Black

Thermal Black

Acetylene Black

Others

By Grade:

Standard Grade

Specialty Grade

By Application:

Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Inks Coatings

Plastics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

