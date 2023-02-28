The global carbon capture utilization and storage market size was valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 10.84 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 27.56% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Fluor Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Linde Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, JGC Holdings Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, Aker Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., Halliburton, C-Capture Ltd., Tandem Technical, Carbicrete, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Total S.A., Equinor ASA, and others.

Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Service (Capture, Transportation, Utilization, and Storage), By Technology (Pre-Combustion Capture, Oxy-Fuel Combustion Capture, and Post-Combustion Capture), By End Use (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Iron & Steel, Chemical & Petrochemical, Cement, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

“According to Facts and Factors, the global carbon capture utilization and storage market size was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1.97 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 10.84 billion by 2028. The global carbon capture utilization and storage market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 27.56% during the forecast period.”

The report analyzes the Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global market.

Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Market Overview:

Carbon collection, use, and storage stop CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere by utilizing a number of methods. The production of energy using fossil fuels and natural gas is the main reason for CO2 emissions globally. Greenhouse gases can be kept out of the atmosphere by adopting carbon capture, usage, and storage. As a result of growing concerns about climate change, more companies are adopting carbon capture, utilization, and storage to reduce emissions.

For instance, in reaction to the surge in carbon emissions brought on by burning fossil fuels for electricity, which is a contributing factor to global warming, President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating that America develop 100% carbon-free power by 2035. Governments from many countries are also offering a variety of advantages to achieve net-zero emissions to promote the use of carbon capture, utilization, and storage. Among the advantages offered by public institutions are tax credits and government assistance to plant owners.

Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers

Global electricity generation is dominated by coal- and gas-fired power stations. The energy sector continues to be dominated by power produced from fossil fuels despite the development of renewable energy sources. Gas is the second-largest source of energy generation after coal. Power is the main source of carbon emissions, making up more than 40% of total emissions. Therefore, the technology for carbon capture, use, and storage is essential for reducing the emissions from such power plants. For instance, CCUS technology retrofitting in the electricity sector can aid in lowering carbon emissions from the current plants.

As a result, this technology is crucial to advancing energy security, achieving net-zero climate goals, and diversifying the sources of low-carbon supply. According to IEA projections, CCUS-equipped plants will generate 1900 TWh of worldwide power by 2040. During the projected period, these factors are anticipated to fuel market demand for carbon capture, utilization, and storage.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.97 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 10.84 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 27.56% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Fluor Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Linde Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, JGC Holdings Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, Aker Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., Halliburton, C-Capture Ltd., Tandem Technical, Carbicrete, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Total S.A., Equinor ASA, and others. Key Segment By Service, Technology, End Use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis, the carbon capture utilization and storage market are likely to grow above a CAGR of around 27.56% between 2022 and 2028.

The Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage market size was worth around US$ 1.97 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 10.84 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on service segmentation, capture was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on technology segmentation, the post-combustion capture was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on end user segmentation, oil & gas was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to cause a severe decrease in the gross domestic product (GDP) of every impacted nation, coupled with a contraction of the global economy. The International Energy Agency (IEA), an independent intergovernmental agency with headquarters in Paris, predicts a 20% decline in investments in renewable energy technology like CCUS.

The bulk of the oil and gas businesses involved in CCUS projects have seen considerable reductions in capital spending in 2020, which has led to delays and cancellations in new CCUS projects.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage market is segmented based on service, technology, end user and region

Based on services, the market is segmented into capture, transportation, utilization, and storage. In 2020, the market for carbon capture, utilization, and storage was dominated by the capture service segment. The first step in the CCUS process, carbon capture, involves removing CO2 from its emission source. Any large-scale emission process, including coal-fired power stations, the production of gas and oil, and manufacturing sectors like cement, iron, and steel, can use it. The design and operation of the production process, as well as the design and operation of the CO2 capture equipment, are major technical, economic, and financial aspects that affect the cost of CO2 capture.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into pre-combustion capture, oxy-fuel combustion capture, and post-combustion capture. The post-combustion capture segment dominated the growth of the market. In the post-burning process, CO2 is extracted from the flue gas produced by the combustion of fuels like coal or natural gas. According to the National Energy Technology Laboratory, which offers integrated solutions to support the transition to a sustainable energy future, out of the 4 trillion kilowatt hours of power produced in the United States in 2019, 38% came from natural gas and 23% from coal. The use of post-combustion capture technologies is essential to reducing CO2 emissions as more than 60% of electricity is produced by fossil fuel power plants.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into oil & gas, power generation, iron & steel, chemical & petrochemical, cement, and others. The oil & gas segment dominates the market growth. The technology for carbon capture, utilization, and storage is widely utilized in the oil and gas sector to stop the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. For use in deep, offshore, or onshore geological formations for increased oil recovery, the oil and gas sector stores carbon dioxide. For instance, the oil and gas industry captured, stored, and used about 24 million tons of CO2 in 2019, primarily from natural gas processing facilities.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), which provides official U.S. energy statistics, natural gas generation is predicted to increase by about 2.7% year between 2012 and 2040. By 2040, this is anticipated to produce 30% of the world’s energy. As a result, it is predicted that in the years to come, demand for carbon capture, utilization, and storage will increase due to the use of captured CO2 in the oil and gas industry.

Regional Analysis:

North America to lead the market growth during the projection period

With enhanced oil recovery (EOR) playing a large role in the substantial development, the North American area now leads the globe in carbon capture, use, and storage. This is mostly due to the legislative and regulatory environment, which emphasizes CCUS integration in the oil and gas sector at the federal, state, and provincial levels. Additionally, it is projected that the demand for CCUS in this region will be driven by the Biden-Harris Administration’s target of net zero emissions by 2050.

For instance, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced a financing of USD 20 million in October 2021 for four CCUS projects in the U.S., as reported on October 18, 2021 in Gas World, the top news source for the global industrial gas sector. Additionally, it is anticipated that the Canadian government’s emission reduction program, which limits CO2 emissions from coal power stations, will increase demand for CCUS.

Competitive Players

Some of the main players in the global Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage market include;

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Fluor Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Linde Plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

JGC Holdings Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

Aker Solutions

Honeywell International Inc.

Halliburton

C-Capture Ltd.

Tandem Technical

Carbicrete

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric

Total S.A.

Equinor ASA.

Recent Industry Developments:

In October 2021, ExxonMobil Corporation signed an expression of interest to capture, transport and store CO2 from its Fife Ethylene Plant. It increased its participation in the Acorn carbon capture project in Scotland to achieve this.

In September 2020, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), worked with Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (Japan) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan) to conduct test operations and measurements for a small-scale ship-based CO2 capture demonstration plant. This technology is being tested to verify the equipment’s use as a marine-based CO2 capture system.

The global carbon capture utilization and storage market is segmented as follows:

By Service

Capture

Transportation

Utilization

Storage

By Technology

Pre-Combustion Capture

Oxy-Fuel Combustion Capture

Post-Combustion Capture

By End Use

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Iron & Steel

Chemical & Petrochemical

Cement

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



