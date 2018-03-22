Global carbon emissions hit record high in 2017

LONDON (Reuters) – Global energy-related carbon emissions rose to a historic high of 32.5 gigatons last year, after three years of being flat, due to higher energy demand and the slowing of energy efficiency improvements, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.
