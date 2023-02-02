Growing Desire for Cosmetic & Minimally Invasive Surgeries is expected to Propel the Demand for Carboxy Therapy growing at a CAGR of 12.4% through the forecast period. North America is expected to hold a major share of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global carboxy therapy market is projected to have a high paced CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the carboxy therapy market is US$ 95.81 Mn in 2022. The value of the carboxy therapy market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 308.37 Mn by the year 2032.

The key aspect pushing the adoption of carboxy therapy is the growing desire amongst consumers to opt for minimally invasive or plastic surgeries. Waste reduction in healthcare delivery is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a vital component of improving healthcare systems.

Moreover, technological advancements have resulted in the creation of surgical procedures that reduce waste and produce better results with fewer resources. Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) and non-invasive treatments are two techniques that result in less waste and lower medical costs.

Furthermore, these methods assure less absence at work, which has a net beneficial influence on an economy’s production. The demand for carboxy therapy is expected to surge since minimally invasive procedures provide quicker healing, less scarring, less stress, and more patient satisfaction.

The modern concept of natural and harmonious rejuvenation is based on a comprehensive, three-dimensional, multi-layered approach that incorporates a variety of active ingredients and techniques in procedures such as skin relaxation, surface renewal, and skin tightening, depending on the needs of the individual patient.

Because the look of the skin is seen as an important aspect in wellbeing and health, the number of cosmetic operations performed globally is rapidly growing. This is expected to expand the global carboxy therapy market size.

Treatments and solutions in the worldwide carboxy treatment market are in high demand due to the fact that they have no long-term negative effects. These therapy techniques are popular because they take very little time (15 to 30 minutes for each session) and require no down time, allowing patients to continue their daily lives without having to take any further precautions or care. This is also a boon to the burgeoning worldwide carboxy therapy business. These factors are estimated to surge the growth of the carboxy therapy market share.

Key Takeaways:

During the forecast period, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global carboxy treatment market. The region’s market is expected to rise due to an increase in consumer demand for anti-aging therapies, as well as an increase in population living standards and income.

The Asia Pacific carboxy therapy market is predicted to develop rapidly, particularly in China, South Korea, and India, during the projected period. This is owing to anti-aging remedies, devices, and goods becoming more popular in regional nations as the geriatric population grows, increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries, and the growing popularity of anti-aging treatments, devices, and products.

Owing to convenience and high demand for the device for pain relief and medical aesthetics, the “tabletop” type held the greatest revenue in 2022, accounting for more than 12.6% of total revenue, and surges the adoption of carboxy therapy.

Increasing demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures such as laser resurfacing, cosmetic injectables, and other services and growing consumer interest in improving skin texture and tone, makes the “aesthetic medicine” application type accounting for more than 12.9% in 2022, and the most preferred medicine type.

Competitive Landscape:

Owing to the existence of both international and local players, the global carboxy treatment market is fragmented. A vast number of manufacturers have a significant market share in their respective regions. Organic developments, such as product releases and approvals, are often highly adopted by key companies.

For instance, in 2020, DermaCare Institute offered enticing loyalty programs to their revered customers, to avail invasive dermatological treatments. These factors are estimated to expand the global carboxy therapy market size.

The following companies are key leaders in the global market for carboxy therapy:

DTA Medical

Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Cosmo Pro Ltd.

Allergan plc

Carbossiterapia Italiana

Beijing Jontelaser Technologies Co. Ltd.

Kastner-Praxisbedarf

Mezopharma

MBE Medical Division

Nick Fanavaran Plasma Company

Alvi Prague

JONTE

Varied Uses of Carboxy Therapy in Different Industries Are Propelling the Market

Medical practitioners are using carboxy therapy procedures to treat a variety of illnesses that arise as a result of poor blood circulation, such as erectile dysfunction, Raynaud’s syndrome, alopecia, and acute arthritis.

Carboxy therapy equipment are often utilized in beauty salons for cosmetic objectives such as cellulite reduction and skin smoothing. These devices are used in beauty clinics to give cosmetic treatments such as dermal fillers or anti-aging injections that need a targeted administration of CO2 gas in certain regions.

Because these gadgets may be readily combined with other items supplied by beauty facilities, they have grown in popularity over time. All these factors are anticipated to surge service and product demand, and boost the global carboxy therapy market growth.

However, strict regulatory restrictions and safety issues related to carboxy therapy are expected to impede worldwide market growth throughout the projected period. Furthermore, the exorbitant cost of advanced carboxy therapy treatments and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries may stifle the market expansion.

Key Segments Profiled in the Carboxy Therapy Market Survey

By Type:

Tabletop

Portable

Others

By Application:

Aesthetic Medicine

Dermatology

Gynaecology

Angiology

Orthopedics

Rheumatology

Sports Medicines

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

Beauty Centers

