The increasing demand for technologically advanced cargo bikes with longer battery lives is fueling research and development efforts and the introduction of new products. As a result, cargo bikes are rapidly replacing traditional cargo trucks, offering greener solutions for last-mile deliveries. By 2023, Europe is expected to dominate the cargo bike market, accounting for 68.6% of the market share

NEWARK, Del, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cargo bike market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 1.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate US$ 4.2 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Cargo bikes have evolved beyond their traditional role in goods delivery and transportation. They now serve as platforms for various mobile services like bike repair, mobile libraries, pet grooming, and healthcare services. These bike-based businesses bring convenience and eco-friendly options to customers, especially in areas with limited accessibility. This trend is expected to drive substantial growth in the cargo bike market in the forecast period.

Cargo bikes have expanded their utility to include mobile pop-up shops and food trucks. Entrepreneurs are transforming these bikes into cafes, shops, and food trucks, capitalizing on their flexibility and ability to cater to different events, markets, or neighbourhood’s. These mobile ventures stand out with their unique and eco-friendly approach, attracting customers. Consequently, the growing number of mobile pop-up shops and food trucks is driving the development of the cargo bike market.

Government financial assistance plays a vital role in boosting the value of the cargo bike market. Governments worldwide are taking steps to promote sustainable transportation by offering support and incentives for the adoption of cargo bikes.

Governments provide subsidies and grants to reduce upfront costs of cargo bikes, promoting their affordability and accessibility. This encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations to embrace cargo bikes as a practical alternative for urban logistics and transportation. Governments provide tax incentives to encourage the use of cargo bikes, lowering the overall ownership costs and making them appealing to individuals and businesses alike.

Governments are investing in cycling infrastructure, including dedicated bike lanes, parking facilities, and safety measures, to drive progress in the cargo bike market. Additionally, they are conducting awareness and education campaigns to inform the public about the environmental, cost-saving, and health benefits of cargo bikes.

Key Takeaways:

United States cargo bike market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The demand for cargo bikes in Australia is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

By propulsion type, electric segment is projected to grow with an impressive CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The market in Germany is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 11.5% throughout the forecast period.

“The expansion of the e-commerce sector and increased demand for last-mile delivery services is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” – comments an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for Cargo Bike is highly competitive, with numerous prominent industry players making substantial investments in their production.

The key industry players are Jinhua Jobo Technology Co., Ltd., CERO ELECTRIC CARGO BIKES, Worksman Cycles, DOUZE Factory SAS, Carqon (Accell Group N.V.), XCYC (Gemeinnützige Werkstätten und Wohnstätten GmbH ), Riese & Müller GmbH, XYZ CARGO, Butchers & Bicycles ApS, NIHOLA, Babboe, Yuba Electric Cargo Bikes, BODO Vehicle Group Co., Ltd. (LUXMEA), Chongqing Mobimax Technology Co., Ltd., Urban Arrow, Rad Power Bikes Inc., Tern Bicycles (Mobility Holdings, Ltd.), Pedego Electric Bikes, Xtracycle Inc., Amsterdam Bicycle Company, Triobike, Pashley Cycles, Nijland Cycling.

Some recent developments are:

In October 2022, Douze Cycles, a French company, introduced a new line of cargo bikes comprising four models, with three of them featuring electric assistance. These bikes offer an impressive hauling capacity of up to 205 kg, making them ideal for heavy-duty transportation needs.

In June 2022, Tern introduced the NBD, a low-step e-bike designed for convenience. With a maximum gross vehicle weight of 140 kg, it boasts a rear rack capable of carrying up to 27 kg and a front rack with a capacity of up to 20 kg.

In March 2023, MYBYK introduced Electric Cargo, a solution aimed at addressing first and last-mile connectivity challenges for both citizens and tourists.

In December 2022, ONOMOTION launched the ONO e-cargo bike, revolutionizing urban mobility. With a primary focus on urban logistics and eco-conscious transportation of goods, the company emphasizes environmental sustainability and affordability.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Cargo Bike market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the cargo bike market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, propulsion, price, wheel size, end-use and region.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Product Type:

Two Wheeled

Three Wheeled

Four Wheeled

By Propulsion:

Conventional

Electric

By Price:

Below US$ 1,500

US$ 1,500-3,500

US$ 3,501-6000

Above US$ 6,000

By Wheel Size:

Below 20

20-24

26

27.5

Others

By End Use:

Courier & Parcel Service Provider

Large Retail Supplier

Personal Transportation

Service Delivery

Waste, Municipal Services

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

