Rise in demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements, expanding applications, and emergence of new regional markets are expected to drive the global cell analysis industry growth during the forecast period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cell analysis market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 42.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for cell analysis is expected to close at US$ 20.7 billion.

Increasing advances in technology and growing innovations in microscopy, flow cytometry, high-throughput screening, and automated cell analysis platforms have increased the efficiency and accuracy of cell analysis processes.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders and growing demand for cell analysis for studying cancer cells, understanding tumour microenvironments, and investigating immune responses for the development of immunotherapies, offer opportunity for market growth.

Emergence of new treatments, advancements in medical devices and increased trend of personalized medicine has driven the need for precise cell analysis techniques to understand individual patient responses to treatments and therapies contribute to the market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the cell analysis market was valued at US$ 19.0 billion

Based on technology, the flow cytometry segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period,

In terms of end-user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to account for the largest global cell analysis market share from 2023 to 2031.

Based on therapeutic area, the oncology & immune-oncology segment dominated the market during the forecast period.

Cell Analysis Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing research activities and investments in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies contribute to the growth of the cell analysis market.

Increasing technological integration as new technologies are integrated with existing ones to create more powerful and accurate tools for researchers and healthcare professionals.

The market players are focusing on developing efficient and affordable personalized medicines using cell analysis in order to increase market share and presence.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest cell analysis market share during the forecast period owing to the strong presence of research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries, driving demand for advanced cell analysis technologies in the region. The increasing government funding for life sciences research and biotechnology contributes to the growth of the cell analysis market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant market share in the cell analysis market. Increasing investment in biotechnology and life sciences research, led to increased demand for cell analysis in the region. The growing healthcare expenditure, increased population and growing focus on personalized medicine drives the demand for precise cell analysis solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The global cell analysis market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global cell analysis market report:

In February 2023, Ultima Genomics, Inc. partnered with 10x Genomics to integrate the use of 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression offerings with Ultima’s sequencing systems

Inc. partnered with 10x Genomics to integrate the use of 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression offerings with Ultima’s sequencing systems In July 2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of CorEvitas, LLC a leading provider of regulatory-grade, real-world evidence for approved medical treatments and therapies, from Audax Private Equity.

Cell Analysis Market – Key Segments

End-user

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Therapeutic Area

Oncology & Immune-oncology Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Immunology Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Rare Diseases Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Neurological Diseases Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Others Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Technology Flow Cytometry Image-based Cytometry/Microscopy Biochemical Assays Mass Spectrometry

Workplace Target Identification Hit Generation & Lead Identification Lead Optimization In Vitro Preclinical Studies In Vivo Preclinical Studies Clinical Studies

Academia

Cosmetic Industry

Contract Research Organizations

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations

Region

U.S.

Europe

China

Rest of the World

