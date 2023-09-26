[223 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Cell Culture Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 5.55 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 8.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.37% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Corning Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, BD, Bio-Techne, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor Inc., Eppendorf SE, PromoCell GmbH, and others.

New York, NY, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cell Culture Market By Product (Consumables And Instruments), By Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Diagnostics, And Cell & Gene Therapy), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cell Culture Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5.55 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 8.75 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.37% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Cell Culture? How big is the Cell Culture Industry?

Report Overview:

The global cell culture market size was evaluated at $5.55 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $8.75 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 8.37% between 2023 and 2030.

The act of removing cells from animal and plant sources and then cultivating them in a lab under specific circumstances is referred to as cell culture. In addition, the pH, humidity, optimum temperature, and gases that are present in this artificial environment all contribute significantly to the process of cell proliferation. In addition, prior to the process of cell cultivation, the removal of cells from the tissues can only be done with the assistance of mechanical and enzymatic techniques.

Global Cell Culture Market: Growth Factors

In the next eight years, the expansion of the market all over the world will be driven by technological advances in the biopharmaceutical domain.

The need for 3D cell culture systems is expected to increase as a result of recent technological developments in proteomic gene expression and large-scale manufacture of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines, which will in turn drive trends in the worldwide cell culture market. The expansion of the worldwide market will be directed by the assistance that governments provide for cell-based research activities and the development of cell-based vaccines. In addition to this, in the years to come, the expansion of the global market will be driven by a significant increase in the demand for monoclonal antibodies, the implementation of systems that are designed for a single patient alone, and an increased emphasis on precision medicine.

In addition to this, the rise in the number of businesses that engage in contract manufacturing and research in countries such as the United States of America and Canada will drive the expansion of the market across the world. In the years to come, an increase in the amount of research conducted on stem cells is expected to lead to a proliferation in the size of the global market. In the years to come, the introduction of innovative products and the formation of strategic alliances will have a positive impact on the expansion of the worldwide market. For example, in the second half of 2022, the American company Cytiva, which is a major player in the life sciences industry, purchased the German company Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH. Cytiva’s position in the biomanufacturing solutions portfolio around the world will be strengthened as a result of the strategic move.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.55 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 8.75 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.37% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Corning Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, BD, Bio-Techne, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor Inc., Eppendorf SE, PromoCell GmbH, and others. Key Segment By Product, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Cell Culture Market: Segmentation Analysis

The cell culture market on a global scale may be broken down into three categories: product, application, and region.

Consumables and tools are the two primary categories that make up the worldwide cell culture market’s two distinct divisions, respectively. In addition, the consumables sector, which accounted for roughly 58 percent of the total revenue generated by the global market in 2022, is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the course of the following years. It’s possible that an increase in the demand for consumables in cell culture operations will be the driving force behind the segment’s expansion in the time frame that’s been anticipated. In the years to come, an increase in spending on research activities connected to the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry will contribute significantly to the overall growth of the category.

The global cell culture industry can be broken down into the subfields of biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, according to the applications that call for it. In addition, the biopharmaceutical production segment, which accounted for a sizable portion of the worldwide industry’s revenue share in 2022, is anticipated to take the lead in the worldwide industry throughout the course of the evaluation period. It’s possible that an increase in biopharmaceutical production in nations like China is to blame for the market segment’s expansion throughout the course of the evaluation period. In addition to this, developments in grafting procedures and alternatives to precision medicine will culminate significantly towards the segmental expansion throughout the course of the predicted year.

The global Cell Culture market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Diagnostics

Cell & Gene Therapy

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cell Culture market include –

Corning Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

BD

Bio-Techne

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Avantor Inc.

Eppendorf SE

PromoCell GmbH

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cell Culture market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.37% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Cell Culture market size was valued at around US$ 5.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 8.75 billion by 2030.

The global cell culture market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to technological innovations in the biopharma domain.

In terms of product, the consumables segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on application, the biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to dominate the segmental growth over the assessment timeline.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific cell culture industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cell Culture industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cell Culture Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cell Culture Industry?

What segments does the Cell Culture Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cell Culture Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to maintain global market domination over the anticipated timespan

North America, which contributed about half of the global cell culture market revenue in 2022, is likely to retain its market dominance over the projected timespan. Furthermore, the regional market growth can be due to thriving pharmaceutical and biotech industries in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Growing need for cell culture techniques in clinical applications will steer the growth of the market in the region over the coming years.

Asia-Pacific cell culture industry is set to register the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years due to a rise in healthcare spending along with a surge in awareness related to gene and cell therapies. Moreover, the region possesses a huge potential for clinical research activities, thereby boosting regional industry trends. Furthermore, large-scale acceptance of emerging therapeutics such as regenerative medicines and cancer immunotherapeutics will reinforce the growth of the industry in the Asia-Pacific zone.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



