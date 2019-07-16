Global Ceramic Balls Market Will Reach USD 809 Million By 2026: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global ceramic balls market was approximately USD 437 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 809 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 8.0% between 2019 and 2026.

New York, NY, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Ceramic Balls Market by Function (Inert and Active), by Material (Silicon, Alumina, Zirconia, and Others), by Application (Bearing, Grinding, Valve, and Others), and by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Chemical, Aerospace, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global ceramic balls market was approximately USD 437 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 809 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 8.0% between 2019 and 2026.

Ceramic balls are used in various engineering operations, such as grinding and milling. Ceramic balls are comparatively lighter than traditional steel balls. They also offer better resistance to high temperature, corrosion, and heat, which makes them useful in various end-use industries. The superior properties offered by ceramic balls and their increasing use in the automotive industry are major drivers of the global ceramic balls market. However, high production cost may hamper the global ceramic balls market growth.

Browse through 71 Tables & 33 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Ceramic Balls Market: By Function, Material, Industry Type, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2018–2026”.

Request Sample Report of Global Ceramic Balls Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/ceramic-balls-market

The global ceramic balls market is fragmented into the function, material, application, and end-user industry. The function segment of the market includes active and inert. Based on material, the ceramic balls market includes silicon, alumina, zirconia, and others. The silicon-based ceramic balls are projected to register the highest growth rate in the years ahead, owing to their wide applications and superior properties like resistance to high temperature, low density, and abrasion resistance. These are used in various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and chemical. Thus, due to wide applications and superior properties of silicon-based ceramic balls, this segment is expected to further propel in the future.

On the basis of application, the ceramic balls market includes bearing, grinding, valve, and others. The bearing segment is expected to register the highest growth rate, as ceramic balls are harder than metals and help in reducing the contact with bearing tracks. This makes them ideal for bearing applications. Additionally, the high performance of ceramic balls in bearing applications is also driving the ceramic balls segment growth.

Request for PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/ceramic-balls-market

Automotive, chemical, aerospace, and others comprise the end-user industry segment of the global ceramic balls market. The automotive segment along with aerospace segment is expected to grow at the highest rate. In the automotive industry, ceramic balls are used in bearings, valves, and turbochargers. The aerospace manufacturers depend on ceramic balls for varied applications, such as navigation systems, gyroscopes (gyros), avionic instruments, flow meters, and other aerospace parts. The major application of ceramic balls in the aerospace industry includes turbine engines and transmissions. Properties of ceramic balls like vacuum-compatible and lightweight make them ideal for various aerospace applications.

The Asia Pacific will hold a major share of the global ceramic balls market in the future, owing to the expansion of the regional automotive industry. China, India, and Japan are expected to be the major countries that will contribute to the Asia Pacific market growth.

Browse the full “Ceramic Balls Market by Function (Inert and Active), by Material (Silicon, Alumina, Zirconia, and Others), by Application (Bearing, Grinding, Valve, and Others), and by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Chemical, Aerospace, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ceramic-balls-market

Europe holds the second spot of the ceramic balls market globally. Ceramic balls have good resistance to high temperature, corrosion, and heat apart from being lightweight. The automotive industry requires materials that offer reduced weight and increased efficiency for manufacturing vehicles. Properties like these will positively fuel the demand of the ceramic balls market in Europe, as there are several prominent automobile manufacturers based in the region.

North America will hold a major share in the global ceramic balls market over the estimated timeline. The U.S. holds a major market share in the aerospace industry globally, making it an established market for ceramic balls. Ceramic balls in the aerospace industry are used in navigation systems, gyroscopes (gyros), avionic instruments, flow meters, and other aerospace parts. The rising demand for bearing for wheels in the automobile industry is one of the major growth factor boosting the market. The U.S. and Canada are expected to be major countries contributing to the region’s ceramic balls market growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/ceramic-balls-market

The Middle East and Africa is expected to show significant growth owing to the growing manufacturing industry of the region. The market for ceramic ball valves is expanding significantly; ceramic ball valves are primarily used to cut-off or regulate fluid movement. Ceramic ball valves are used in high pressure and temperature conditions. Thus, owing to the high performance and applications of ceramic balls in the manufacturing industry, the demand for ceramic balls in the Middle East and Africa is expected to drive the region’s ceramic balls market.

The Latin American ceramic balls market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast time period, owing to the demand growing product from the Brazilian automotive sector. Brazil is expected to be the major contributor in this region.

Some key players operating in the global ceramic balls market are Axens, Honeywell International, Saint-Gobain, Industrial Tectonics, Global Precision Ball & Roller, Fineway, Toshiba Materials, Coorstek, and Metalball.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4402

This report segments the global ceramic balls market as follows:

Global Ceramic Balls Market: Function Analysis

Inert

Active

Global Ceramic Balls Market: Application Analysis

Bearing

Grinding

Valve

Others

Global Ceramic Balls Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Automotive

Chemical

Aerospace

Others

Global Ceramic Balls Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Hydrogen Storage Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hydrogen-storage-market

Industrial Absorbents Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-absorbents-market

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/metal-bonding-adhesives-market

Water Filters Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/water-filters-market

Instant Adhesives Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/instant-adhesives-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com