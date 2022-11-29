[236 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 11.90 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow about USD 21.20 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.50% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Platform Specialty Products Corporation, NOF Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Chemetall Inc., Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Aalberts Surface Technologies GmbH, A Brite Company, Advanced Chemical Company, DOW Chemicals, Element Solutions Inc, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland), McGean-Rohco Inc., JCU CORPORATION, Quaker Chemical Corporation (U.S.).

Houston, TX, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Chemical Surface Treatment Market (Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coating, and Cleaners) and by End-Use (Construction, Transportation, and General Technology): Global Industrial Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Chemical Surface Treatment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 11.90 billion in 2017 and it is expected to surpass around USD 21.20 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Chemical Surface Treatment? How big is the Chemical Surface Treatment Industry?

Report Overview:

Chemical surface treatment is a way to change the surface of metal by using chemicals. This kind of surface treatment is generally used as a pre-treatment for subsequent finishing techniques such as powder coating or anodizing. Chemical polishing, chromatin/phosphating, and pickling are all examples of chemical surface treatments that utilize chemicals. Aluminum corrosion can be improved by chemical treatment. Chemical treatments are distinguished from one another by the presence of extremely thin layers of chemical conversion. Generally speaking, the thickness of the layers might range anywhere from 0.001 to 1.25 meters. So, these layers can’t be used to protect against corrosion in the outdoors unless they are treated afterward. On the other hand, they are fantastic for use as an undercoat for paints, aluminium, and zinc coatings.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the chemical surface treatment, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the chemical surface treatment market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/chemical-surface-treatment-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 236+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market: Growth Dynamics

Citing an instance, in December 2017 a research paper was published in journal ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering. The paper displayed that through the application of electrochemical etching process on a common stainless steel alloy, researchers from Georgia Institute of Technology created a nanotextured surface that eliminates bacteria and enhances corrosion resistance, while not harming mammalian tissues.

Extensive Use of Chemicals For Treating Surfaces Will Spur Market Revenue

“Massive demand for durable and wear-resistant products along with myriad application of chemicals across automotive sector for surface treatment will boost the expansion of chemical surface treatment market size in the years ahead,” says the author of this study. Apart from this, wide application of anodizing aluminum in residential and commercial sectors for improving their infrastructure will further propel the scope of chemical surface treatment market over the upcoming years.

Stern legislations pertaining to use of chemicals for surface treatment, however, is likely to hinder the growth of chemical surface treatment market in the ensuing years. Nonetheless, rapid industrialization along with huge demand for heavy equipment in developing economies is expected to result in the meteoric expansion of chemical surface treatment market during the forecast timeline. This, in turn, will normalize the impact of hindrances on the chemical surface treatment market, reports the study.

Huge Demand for Industrial Machinery & Electronic Parts To Kindle Growth

Regionally, Asia Pacific has been leading the worldwide chemical surface treatment market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the chemical surface treatment market study. Lucrative demand for industrial equipment as well as electronic parts in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is the main factor behind the dominance of the Asia Pacific chemical surface treatment market. In addition, rise in the number of manufacturing industries in countries such as India, Thailand, and China will further contribute towards the growth of this regional chemical surface treatment market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/chemical-surface-treatment-market

Chemical Surface Treatment Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The chemical surface treatment industry benefited from the coronavirus pandemic. Demand for surface cleaning chemicals to prevent corona virus infection around the world skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several large corporations have introduced a new chemical surface treatment to stop the spread of the corona virus and kill any existing infections.

Chemical Surface Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The study provides a decisive view of the chemical surface treatment market by segmenting the market based on type, end use, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2028. Major types covered under this study include plating chemicals, conversion coating, and cleaners. On the basis of end users, the market has been segmented into construction, transportation, and general technology.

As a result of the increased use of chemical surface treatment in numerous end-use industries, such as packaging, transportation, industrial machinery, and construction, the market share of the global chemical surface treatment industry is growing. The market for chemical surface treatment products would improve if there was a higher demand for various types of industrial machinery. Chemical surface treatment products would gain from this demand increase. The market for chemical surface treatment is projected to be driven by rising demand for automobiles as well as an increasing number of infrastructure projects in a variety of developing economies.

The global Chemical Surface Treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Plating Chemicals

Conversion Coating

Cleaners

Activating Agents

By End-Use

Construction

Transportation

General Technology

Paints and Coatings

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Browse the full “Chemical Surface Treatment Market (Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coating, and Cleaners) and by End-Use (Construction, Transportation, and General Technology): Global Industrial Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2028” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/chemical-surface-treatment-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Chemical Surface Treatment market include –

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

NOF Corporation

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Chemetall Inc.

Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

A Brite Company

Advanced Chemical Company

DOW Chemicals

Element Solutions Inc., (U.S.)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Solvay (Belgium)

OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland)

McGean-Rohco Inc. (U.S.)

JCU CORPORATION (Japan)

Quaker Chemical Corporation (U.S.)

Aalberts Surface Technologies GmbH

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Chemical Surface Treatment market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.50% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Chemical Surface Treatment market size was valued at around US$ 11.90 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 21.20 billion by 2028.

Based on type segmentation, Plating chemicals are in high demand, and this is expected to continue in the future.

On the basis of end-use/application segment, the chemical surface treatment market is expected to be led by the transportation sector throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominated the worldwide chemical surface treatment market in past years and is likely to do so again, by regional analysis.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/chemical-surface-treatment-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Chemical Surface Treatment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Chemical Surface Treatment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Chemical Surface Treatment Industry?

What segments does the Chemical Surface Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Chemical Surface Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, by End-use, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2879

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the global Chemical Surface Treatment market during the forecast period.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries such as the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for chemical surface treatment based on types and end-users in all regions and countries.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2022, PPG said that it was buying the powder coatings division of Arsonsisi. Arsonsisi is a well-known exporter of specialised powder coatings for homes and businesses. With this purchase, PPG can offer a wider range of powder coatings in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). It also includes metallic bonding, which is one of the fastest-growing areas for powder coatings, which are often used in special treatments for cars, homes, and industries in general.

In October 2021, An extensive partnership between Aalberts Surface Technologies GmbH and Hoeller Electrolyzer GmbH has been announced in the field of highly efficient electrolyzer surface treatment. The group worked together to make hydrogen more easily and cheaply produced. In Lübeck, Hoeller will be able to tap into Europe’s limited production capacity by spraying highly effective, long-lasting coatings on in-line equipment for large yields.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2017 USD 11.90 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 21.20 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.50% CAGR Base Year 2017 Forecast Years 2018-2028 Key Market Players Platform Specialty Products Corporation, NOF Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Chemetall Inc., Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., A Brite Company, Advanced Chemical Company, DOW Chemicals, Element Solutions Inc., (U.S.), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland), McGean-Rohco Inc. (U.S.), JCU CORPORATION (Japan), Quaker Chemical Corporation (U.S.), and Others Key Segment By Type, By End-use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a Brochure of report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/chemical-surface-treatment-market

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the definition of Chemical Surface Treatment?

What will the global market for chemical surface treatment be worth in the future?

What are the leading trends in the global market for Chemical Surface Treatment?

What is the market annual growth for chemical surface treatment?

Which countries does the Chemical Surface Treatment market report cover?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Antifouling Paints & Coating Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/antifouling-paints-coating-market

Paints and Coatings Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/paints-coatings-market

Insulation Coating Materials Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/insulation-coating-materials-market

Packaging Coating Additives Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/packaging-coating-additives-market

Composite Coatings Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/composite-coatings-market

Anti-Icing Coating Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/anti-icing-coating-market

Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/phosphate-conversion-coatings-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?