Global Chilled And Deli Foods Market Will Reach USD 432.24 Billion By 2026: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global chilled and deli foods market accounted for USD 305.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 432.24 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2026.

Chilled and deli foods items have witnessed considerable grown in their popularity in recent years, due to their easy consumption and ready-to-eat characteristics along with having a long shelf life when stored in at low temperatures.

The chilled and deli foods market is expected to show remarkable growth over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing demand for meat products by the food and beverage industry. Due to busy lives, consumers are attracted toward ready-made and confectionary food items as they are convenient for consumption. Moreover, the increase in the disposable income of the consumers globally is further driving the chilled and deli foods market, as they can now afford to spend more on better quality food products. However, increasing health-consciousness of consumers regarding the harmful effects of some of these products may limit this market.

The chilled and deli foods market is fragmented into product and distribution channel. The product segment includes pre-packaged products, meat, savory appetizers, condiments and dressings, sauces, and prepared salads. The demand for savory appetizers is increasing, owing to the growing health-consciousness of the consumers as now they are buying these appetizers more often to have a healthy digestive system. The pre-packaged segment is expected to hold the largest market in the future, owing to the rising product demand due to their affordability and convenient consumption. Prepared salads are also expected to witness notable CAGR over the upcoming years, owing to the growing vegetarianism trends and various health benefits of salads including prevention against cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

By distribution channel, the market includes specialty retail, B2B, e-commerce, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and others. Hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is the major distribution channel in this market, due to their features like the availability of a wide variety of food types and brands, huge discounts, and tangibility. Moreover, the world is moving toward online distribution channel rapidly, which seems to have lucrative future opportunities for the e-commerce segment. The surging the use of smartphones in the recent decade is also fuelling this segment’s growth.

North America is expected to dominate the global chilled and deli foods market in the future, owing to the high consumption of ready-to-go and packaged food products. These foods have been consumed by the regional population since years now and they have been comfortable with them. The U.S. is the main player in this regional market, owing to various technological advancements and high per capita income of the regional consumers.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast timeline, owing to the flourishing food and beverage industry, entry of new and prominent players in the regional market, and rapidly growing retail sector with an increase in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets. The UK, Germany, and France are the main players in the region’s chilled and deli foods market.

The Asia Pacific chilled and deli foods market is expected to witness the highest rate of growth over the forecast time period, owing to the changing lifestyles, rising disposable income of the consumers, growing population, and increasing western influence on the lifestyle of the regional population base. The surge in the demand for frozen meat and dairy products in growing economies of India and China is further fuelling the chilled and deli foods market.

Latin America is expected to show moderate growth in the future. Brazil is the main player in this regional market. After the economic crisis of 2016, the food and beverage industry in the country is leaving no stone unturned to stabilize the business. Thus, the companies are coming up with better quality and a wide variety of food products, which is expected to boost the chilled and deli foods market over the forecast time period.

The Middle East and Africa is estimated to show moderate growth in the years ahead, owing to the high per-capita income and changing the lifestyle of the regional population. GCC countries have witnessed an increase in the demand for frozen food products. South Africa is another profitable market for chilled and deli foods in the region, due to the increasing product demand by the food and beverage industry.

Some major players operating in the chilled and deli foods market are 2 Sisters Food, Astral Foods, Samworth Brothers, Waitrose Limited, Tyson Foods, Nestle, JBS, Kraft Heinz Company, and Del Monte.

This report segments the global chilled and deli foods market into:

Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market: Product Analysis

Meat

Pre-Packaged Products

Condiments and Dressings

Savory Appetizers

Prepared Salads

Sauces

Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

B2B

E-Commerce

Specialty Retail

Others

Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

