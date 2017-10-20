Global Cholesterol Testing Market, 2016-2024 – Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Steers Demand for Cholesterol Testing

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Cholesterol Testing – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cholesterol Testing
An Overview
Prevailing Scenario in the Global Healthcare Sector Favors Market Growth
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
Wider Availability of Healthcare & Diagnostics Services
Growing Health-Consciousness
Lenience Towards Preventive Care
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Economies Offer Significant Potential
Key Factors Driving Demand for Healthcare Services in Developing Regions
Growing Healthcare Awareness
Increased Access to Healthcare
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
Competitive Scenario
Cholesterol Screening Services
Market Structure
Cholesterol Test Equipment Market
Leading Players
Vendors Prioritize Collaborations
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Global Cholesterol Diagnostics Market (2014-2017)
2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Steers Demand for Cholesterol Testing
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease: Quick Facts
A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol-Driven Cardiac Disorders
Coronary Artery Disease
Hyperlipidaemia
CVD Statistics
Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Risk of CVD in Obese People Underpins Cholesterol Testing Volumes
Global Obesity Facts in a Nutshell
Cholesterol Screening Assumes Importance in Diabetes Care
Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link Accelerates the Need for Cholesterol Screening
Aging Population
A Vital Demography
Uptrend in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Sector Signals Prospects
Healthy Growth in Cardiac IVD Market Augments Market Potential
Positive Momentum in Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Generates Parallel Opportunities
POC Diagnostics
An Overview
POC Cholesterol Testing Makes Rapid Gains
Massive Demand for Lipid Panel/Lipid Profile Tests
Northbound Trajectory in POC LPT Services
Rise of C-reactive Protein Tests to Aid Market Growth
Cholesterol Testing: Evolution from Invasive to Non-Invasive
Recent Breakthroughs in Non-Invasive Cholesterol Testing Domain
Smartphone-based smartCARD Rapid Diagnostic System
Paper-Thin Miniature Sensors
PreVu POC Test with Skin Markers
Digital Photographs of Patient’s Hand to Screen Cholesterol
Nonfasting Lipid Testing Invalidates the Need for Pre-Test Fasting
Cloud Screening Platforms Extend New Level of Convenience
Self-Testing Kits: An Emerging Issue for Full-Scale Services Providers
A Rapidly Evolving Market Enabled by Technology
Opportunities & Challenges in Self-Testing Industry
E-Retailing Drives Sales of Home Test Kits
Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision
Ranked in Order of Influence
A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol Test Kits
Roche Diagnostics Accutrend Plus system
PTS CardioChek Analyzer Starter Kit
PTS CardioChek Deluxe Cholesterol Kit
PTS CardioChek Refill Cholesterol Kit
AccuTech CholesTrak Home Cholesterol Test Kit 2 ea
AccuTech Cholestrak Total Cholesterol Home Testing Kit
PRIMA Cholesterol & Triglycerides 2-in-1 Home Test/Meter Kit Monitoring System
PRIMA Home Test 3-in-1 Cholesterol, Triglycerides & Glucose Complete Self Testing Kit
EasyLife Cholesterol Test Strips
Easylife Hemoglobin Cholesterol Glucose Test Meter Kit
Solana Health Best Home Complete HDL, Lipid Panel LDL & Triglycerides Test Kit
LifeSign DietMate Handheld Weight, Cholesterol, and Hypertension Control Computer
3. CHOLESTEROL TESTING : A BROADER PERSPECTIVE
Blood Cholesterol
The Principal Cardiac Risk Marker
Types of Cholesterol
Total Cholesterol (TC)
High Density Lipoprotein (HDL)
Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) / Very Low Density Lipoprotein (VLDL)
Triglycerides (TRG)
Glucose (GLU)
Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT)
Outcomes of High Blood Cholesterol
Atherosclerosis
Coronary Heart Disease (CHD)
Risk Factors and Risk Levels
Risk Factors
Risk Levels
Risk Level Classification under National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute’s National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP)
Risk Level Based on Total Cholesterol Concentration
LDL-Cholesterol Risk Levels
HDL-Cholesterol Risk Levels
Triglyceride Risk Levels
Cholesterol Testing & CVD Risk Assessment Techniques
Need for Cholesterol Testing
Candidates for Cholesterol Testing
Test Procedure
Time of Testing
Crucial for Heart Disease Patients
Types of Cholesterol Testing
Lipid Panel Test/Lipid Profile
Total Cholesterol Test
HDL Cholesterol Test
LDL Cholesterol Testing
LDL Cholesterol Test
The First Cholesterol Testing Method
Triglycerides/VLDL Cholesterol Testing
Apolipoprotein B Test
Apolipoprotein A-1 Test
ApoE Genotyping Test
Apolipoprotein CII
Other Key Markers for Cholesterol Testing
RLP Cholesterol
Non Instrumented Technologies
Heart Disease Diagnosis Tests
Non-Invasive Tests
Invasive Tests
Other CVD Markers
Creatin Kinase MB
Troponin T and Troponin I
Myoglobin
P-selectin Profile
C-reactive Protein
Endothelial Dysfunction
Homocysteine
Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1
s-100 Protein
Thrombus Precursor Protein
Other Cardiac Markers
Cholesterol Screening & Lab Testing Services Providers
Cholesterol Control & Treatment Modalities
Dietary Therapy
Healthy Diet
Exercises
Drug Therapy
Classification of Cholesterol Lowering Drugs
Bile Acid Sequestrants
Nicotinic Acid
HMG CoA Reductase Inhibitors (Statins)
Other Drugs (Fibric Acids and Probucol)
Testing After Commencing Drug Therapy
4. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS
Quest Diagnostics Rolls Out Non-Fasting Cholesterol Tests
VAP Diagnostics Lab Relaunches VAP+ Lipid Panel
Bio-Rad Laboratories Unveils Bio-Plex Pro Human Apolipoprotein Panel
Color Genomics Launches New Test for Hereditary High Cholesterol
Admera Health Unveils New DNA Tests
Mayo Clinic Launches Blood Test to Predict Adverse Cardiovascular Events Using Plasma Ceramides
PTS Diagnostics Rolls Out PTS Connect Wellness Solution
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Abbott Laboratories to Acquire Alere
Siemens Healthineers to Expand Massachusetts Facility
PTS Bags USFDA Clearance for New Measurement Range for PTS Panels
Alere to Divest Triage Assets to Quidel
Akers Biosciences Inks Distribution Agreement with First Check Diagnostics
Merck to Split into Three Separate Businesses
Atonomics Receives CE Marking for Trace Lipids Test Panel
Siemens Healthineers Partners with DiA Holding
PTS Diagnostics Inks Distribution Agreement with Anda
PTS Diagnostics Renews Multi-Year Agreement with Life Line Screening
Siemens Healthcare Rebrands itself as Siemens Healthineers
Sinocare Acquires PTS Diagnostics
Eurofins Snaps Up Boston Heart Diagnostics
Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich
Optum Snaps Up Alere Health from Alere
PTS Diagnostics Collaborates with Blinded Diagnostics
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
