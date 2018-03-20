Global Clinical Laboratory Services Report 2019-2023 – Focus on Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Molecular Diagnostic and Esoteric

Dublin, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Clinical Laboratory Services – Strategies & Trends – Volume & Price Forecasts by Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Molecular Diagnostic and Esoteric by Country – 2019 to 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2018 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

A market that just keeps on growing. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

the genetic blizzard

emerging economies and global prosperity

pharmacogenomics

healthcare expansion in China

climate change

globalization

automation

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

Based on extensive primary and secondary research the testing volume data is broken down into price and volumes allowing researchers and investors to quickly create informed and reasonable forecasts of demand. Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.

Key Topics Covered:

i. Clinical Laboratory Services – Strategic Situation Analysis

ii. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

iii. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 The Growing Demand for Clinical Testing

1.2 Defining the Opportunity

1.2.1 Volumes

1.2.2 Prices

1.2.3 Revenue Market Size

1.3 Methods and Sources

1.3.1 Authors

1.3.2 Sources

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing – Perspective

1.3.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing

2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

2.1 Market Players – Roles & Impacts

2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 Audit body

2.2 Segmentation – Different Approaches

2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

2.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

2.3.1 The Hospital Lab – Share of the Pie

2.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Physician Office Lab’s are Still Here

2.3.4 Physician’s and POCT – Reviving Patient Service in China

2.4 Profiles of Key Companies

2.4.1 Quest Diagnostics

2.4.2 Laboratory Corporation of America

2.4.3 Lifelabs Medical Laboratory Services

2.4.4 ACM Medical Laboratory

2.4.5 Spectra Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.6 Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.7 CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, LLC

2.4.8 Genzyme Corporation

2.4.9 Sonic Healthcare Limited

2.4.10 Exagen Diagnostics, Inc.

2.4.11 Clongen Laboratories LLC

2.4.12 Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

2.4.13 Mid America Clinical Laboratories, LLC

2.4.14 Miraca Life Sciences, Inc

2.4.15 Psychemedics Corp

2.4.16 Aurora Diagnostics, LLC

2.4.17 DL Reference Laboratory

2.4.18 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

2.4.19 Bioscientia Institut fuer Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

2.4.20 Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

2.4.21 Eurofins Scientific

2.4.22 The Doctor’s Laboratory (Sonic Healthcare U.K.)

2.4.23 Pathology Inc.

2.4.24 Gribbles Pathology

2.4.25 B.P. CLINICAL LAB

2.4.26 Diagnsticos da Amrica (DASA)

2.4.27 American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int’l

2.4.28 Adicon Clinical Laboratories

2.4.29 Dian Diagnostics

2.4.30 Kingmed Diagnostics

2.4.31 Ascend Clinical, LLC

2.4.32 Unilabs SA

2.4.33 American Pathology Partners, Inc.

2.4.34 Integrated Regional Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.35 Viracor Laboratories

2.4.36 Neogenomics

2.4.37 Genomic Health, Inc.

2.4.38 ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.39 Enzo Biochem, Inc.

2.4.40 Mayo Medical Laboratories.

2.5 National and Regional Diversity

3. Trends Driving a Changing Market

3.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

3.1.1 Understanding the Impact of Aging Population.

3.1.2 Economic growth a Key Driver.

3.1.3 Point of Care Testing can increase demand

3.1.4 Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity

3.1.5 Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream

3.1.6 Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

3.2 Factors at Work To Shrink The Market

3.2.1 Lower costs trend to continue

3.2.2 Economic or population contraction.

3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth.

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.2.5 Test Displacement Impacts Important

3.2.6 Point of Care Testing

3.3 Automation

3.3.1 Stranded LIMS Investment

3.3.2 Software as a Service

3.3.3 Physician Office and Access Systems

3.4 Environment and Evolution

3.5 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.5.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution.

3.5.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

3.5.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

3.5.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.5.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.5.6 Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth

3.5.7 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

4. Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments – Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

4.2 LabCorp explores acquisition of clinical trials firm PPD

4.3 Digipath Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Clinical Lab Companies

4.4 PSP to acquire European medical lab services company

4.5 Mars, Incorporated to Acquire VCA Inc.

4.6 Caprion Biosciences Acquires the Immune Monitoring Laboratory from ImmuneHealth

4.7 Takara Bio USA Holdings and Rubicon Genomics Announce Merger Agreement

4.8 Instrumentation Laboratory Acquires CA Casyso AG

4.9 Schryver Medical Completes Acquisitions of Professional Clinical Laboratory, Inc.

4.10 Grail, Illumina’s billion-dollar diagnostics startup

4.11 Grifols acquires Hologic’s blood screening unit for $1.85bn

4.12 Bio-Rad Laboratories to buy US firm RainDance Technologies

4.13 Abbott Laboratories to buy St. Jude Medical for $25 billion

4.14 CombiMatrix Gets Serious About Potential M&A Options in Wake of $8M Offering

4.15 Abbott to Acquire Alere, Becoming Leader in Point of Care Testing

4.16 Achieving Dx Ambitions Key to Avant-Amarantus-Theranostics Merger

4.17 LabCorp Agrees to Acquire Assets of Pathology Inc.

4.18 NeoGenomics Completes Acquisition of Clarient, Inc.

4.19 FDA Gets Pushback on Move to Regulate Lab Developed Tests

4.20 Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Partnership

4.21 Theranos plans to close all its clinical labs

4.22 Forte Capital Lowers stake in Laboratory Corp.

4.23 US Oncology Network Selects Myriad Genetics

4.24 Pyxant Labs Commences Clinical Laboratory Testing Services

4.25 Viewics Launches Diabetes Management

4.26 Alpha Genomix And Rx30 Partner

4.27 LabCorp Doubles Testing Capacity Of Covance

4.28 LabCorp to acquire clinical laboratories from Mount Sinai

4.29 PerkinElmer to buy Germany’s Euroimmun for about $1.3 billion

4.30 LabCorp to Acquire Chiltern for Approximately $1.2 Billion in Cash

4.31 Precipio Diagnostics and Transgenomic Complete Merger

4.32 $550 Dock Turns a Smartphone into a Medical Lab

4.33 LabCorp & Interpace Extend Deal, Boost Cancer Portfolio

4.34 Charles River Labs to acquire contract research firm for $800M

4.35 Quest Diagnostics to Acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care

4.36 Quest Diagnostics to Acquire MedXM

4.37 Overview of Clinical Diagnostic Acquisition Activity

4.38 New Sysmex Device Provides Blood Test Results at Point of Care in Minutes

4.39 FDA, Congress Return Attention to Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

4.40 QIAGEN Enters into Agreement to Acquire STAT-Dx

4.41 GE Healthcare and Roche Partner to Develop Digital Diagnostics Platform

5. Country Market Sizes – North America 2015 to 2023

5.1 United States of America 2015 to 2023

5.2 Canada 2015 to 2023

6. Country Markets – Europe 2015 to 2023

6.1 France 2015 to 2023

6.2 Germany 2015 to 2023

6.3 United Kingdom 2015 to 2023

6.4 Spain 2015 to 2023

6.5 Italy 2015 to 2023

6.6 Russia 2015 to 2023

6.7 Remainder of Europe and Former Soviet Union 2015 to 2023

7. Country Markets – Asia Pacific 2015 to 2023

7.1 China 2015 to 2023

7.2 Japan 2015 to 2023

7.3 South Korea 2015 to 2023

7.4 India 2015 to 2023

7.5 Australia 2015 to 2023

7.6 Rest of Asia Pacific 2015 to 2023

8. Country Markets – Latin America, Africa & The Middle East 2015 to 2023

8.1 Brazil 2015 to 2023

8.2 Mexico 2015 to 2023

8.3 Remainder of Latin America 2015 to 2023

8.4 Africa & The Middle East 2015 to 2023

9. Global Market Summary 2015 to 2023

10. The Future of the Clinical Laboratory

Appendices

I. United States Medicare System: January 2018 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule – National Limit and Midpoint

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xhdw3d/global_clinical?w=12

