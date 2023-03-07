[205+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Cloves Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 4.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 6.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 3.7% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Royal Spices, Super Africa Products, Shaanxi Longleaf Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Yisenyuan Plant Spices Co., Ltd, Clove Rect. Indonesia Oil, Sancheti Global Inc, Aroma Aromatics & Flavors, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Qingdao Cemo Technology Develop Co., Ltd., Madagascar Spices Company, PTC Agro Ltd., Ultra-International Limited, Lankan FlavourWee Kiat Development Pte Ltd., NOW Foods, Union Trading Company, True Ceylon Spices, Eastmade Spices & Herbs Private Limited, etc.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Cloves Market By Form (Whole, Powder, And Oil), By Application (Food And Beverage, Healthcare Products, And Personal Care & Cosmetics), By End-Users (Commercial And Household), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Stores, And Grocery Stores), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

What are Cloves, Some facts about Cloves?

Cloves are the dried flower buds of the clove tree, which is native to Indonesia. Cloves are commonly used as a spice in many cuisines, including Indian, Indonesian, and Middle Eastern. Cloves are highly aromatic and have a strong, sweet, and slightly bitter flavor. Cloves are rich in nutrients, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals, such as manganese, vitamin K, and vitamin C. Cloves are also a good source of antioxidants, which help to protect the body against damage from free radicals. Cloves have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat various ailments, including toothaches, digestive issues, and respiratory problems. Cloves contain a compound called eugenol, which has anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antibacterial properties. Cloves may help to improve digestion by increasing the production of digestive enzymes and reducing inflammation in the gut. Cloves may also have benefits for oral health, as they can help to reduce inflammation and pain associated with toothaches and gum disease. Cloves are often used in natural remedies and aromatherapy due to their pleasant scent and potential health benefits.

How big is the Cloves Industry?

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cloves Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 6.7 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Report Overview:

Cloves are kind of spices that are characterized by a pungent aroma and a strong spicy flavor. They are used grinded and used in the preparation of marinades and meat. Apart from this, cloves find lucrative applications in mouth fresheners, perfumes, and toothpaste. They are also used in culinary foods and other cuisines. Clove is also used for medicinal purposes and as traditional medicine in various cultures for reducing toothache, headache, and arthritic inflammation.

Global Cloves Market: Growth Factors

Growing use of cloves as food preservatives has not only made it popular across the globe but has also contributed majorly to the global cloves market demand. In addition to this, cloves are antioxidants, containing large proportions of gallic acid and eugenol. Moreover, clove oil is used for relieving pain, curing respiratory conditions, and improving digestion. All these aforementioned factors will accentuate the growth of the cloves market. Strong aromatic flavor imparted by cloves to food products has increased its use in cooking activities globally, thereby steering the market growth trends.

However, few risks are related to use of clove as well as clove oil. As per NCBI, the use of clove oil can cause skin irritation, respiratory problems, and eye problems. All these factors can impede the expansion of the global cloves industry. Nevertheless, escalating penetration of cloves in food & beverage, perfumes, and toothpaste will create new growth opportunities for the global industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 6.7 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Royal Spices, Super Africa Products, Shaanxi Longleaf Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Yisenyuan Plant Spices Co., Ltd, Clove Rect. Indonesia Oil, Sancheti Global Inc, Aroma Aromatics & Flavors, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Qingdao Cemo Technology Develop Co., Ltd., Madagascar Spices Company, PTC Agro Ltd., Ultra-International Limited, Lankan FlavourWee Kiat Development Pte Ltd., NOW Foods, Union Trading Company, True Ceylon Spices, Eastmade Spices & Herbs Private Limited, Ultra International B.V., Berje Inc., Hebei Guanlang Biotechnology Co., Ltd, and Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd. Key Segment By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End-Users and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Cloves Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on the end-users, the global cloves market is divided into commercial and household segments. Moreover, the household segment is predicted to lead the end-users segment over the projected timeframe owing to the massive demand for cloves from various households as the use of cloves as traditional medicine is part of various cultures across the globe.

Based on the form, the cloves market across the globe is divided into powder, whole, and oil segments.

In terms of application, the global cloves industry is sectored into healthcare products, food and beverage, and personal care & cosmetics segments.

In terms of distribution channel, the global cloves industry is bifurcated into departmental stores, online retailers, hypermarket/supermarket, and grocery stores segments. In addition to this, the grocery stores segment is expected to dominate the distribution channel segment in the years ahead. The growth of the segment from 2023 to 2030 can be owing to the large-scale stocking of cloves on shelves of grocery stores. Apart from this, a large proportion of cloves is sold at these grocery stores, thereby driving the segmental surge.

The global Cloves market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Powder

Whole

Oil

By Distribution Channel

Online Retailers

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Grocery Stores

By Application

Food and Beverage

Healthcare Products

Personal Care & Cosmetics

By End-Users

Commercial

Household

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cloves market include –

Royal Spices

Super Africa Products

Shaanxi Longleaf Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Yisenyuan Plant Spices Co. Ltd

Clove Rect. Indonesia Oil

Sancheti Global Inc

Aroma Aromatics & Flavors

Saipro Biotech Private Limited

Qingdao Cemo Technology Develop Co. Ltd.

Madagascar Spices Company

PTC Agro Ltd.

Ultra-International Limited

Lankan FlavourWee Kiat Development Pte Ltd.

Hebei Guanlang Biotechnology Co. Ltd

NOW Foods

Union Trading Company

True Ceylon Spices

Eastmade Spices & Herbs Private Limited

Ultra International B.V.

Berje Inc.

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific cloves market is anticipated to register huge growth over the forecast timeline. The expansion of the regional market over the projected timespan can be credited to a rise in the production of cloves in the countries such as Indonesia. In addition to this, the presence of giant players in the country will help in the proliferation of the size of the cloves market in the Asia-Pacific. Moreover, Indonesia also exports cloves to various countries such as India, Bangladesh, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and Pakistan. This has created new growth opportunities for the cloves market in the country as well as across the Asia-Pacific region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2023, Kretek International, Inc., a key U.S.-based distribution & marketing firm in the specialty tobacco business, launched nicotine-free & hemp-free clove cigars. Reportedly, the new Djarum Bliss cigar product line offers complete clove flavor & aroma devoid of tobacco for clove smokers. The new product will be available in convenience stores and California tobacco stores. It is available in four distinct clove flavors including menthol, tobacco-free, and original clove flavors. The move will help in the expansion of the cloves industry in the U.S. and across the North American sub-continent.

In February 2022, Indesso, a key clove oil manufacturer in Indonesia, established a factory in Indonesia for deriving clove oil from the leaves of the clove plants. The move will boost the growth trends of the cloves market in Southeast Asia.

In October 2021the government of India provided a geographical indication (GI) tag to Kanyakumari clove. Reportedly, the Kanyakumari cloves are cultivated in hilly areas of western ghats in Tamil Nadu. Such initiatives will provide impetus to clove harvesting in India and will pave a way for massive growth of the cloves market in the Asia-pacific zone.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is the current market size of the global cloves market?

According to recent reports, the global cloves market size was valued at over $4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to continue growing over the next few years.

What are the main factors driving growth in the cloves market?

The growth of the cloves market is being driven by increasing demand from the food and beverage industry, as well as from the pharmaceutical and personal care industries.

What are the main types of cloves available in the market?

The main types of cloves available in the market are whole cloves, ground cloves, and clove oil.

What are the main applications of cloves in the food industry?

Cloves are used in a wide range of food products, including meat dishes, curries, soups, sauces, and baked goods. They are also used in spice blends such as garam masala and pumpkin spice.

What are the main applications of cloves in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries?

Cloves are used in a variety of pharmaceutical and personal care products, including toothpaste, mouthwash, and soaps. They are also used in traditional medicines to treat a variety of ailments.

Which regions are the largest producers and consumers of cloves?

Indonesia is the largest producer of cloves, accounting for around 80% of global production. Other major producers include Madagascar, Tanzania, and Sri Lanka. The largest consumers of cloves are India, the United States, and Europe.

What are the main challenges facing the cloves market?

One of the main challenges facing the cloves market is the potential impact of climate change on clove production, as well as the increasing use of synthetic alternatives in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

