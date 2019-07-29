Global Coating Equipment Market Will Reach USD 31.32 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global coating equipment market was USD 20.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 31.32 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Coating Equipment Market by Coating Type (Powder, Liquid, and Specialty) and by End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial, Building & Construction, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global coating equipment market was USD 20.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 31.32 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Coating equipment offers anti-condensation and anti-thermal properties to any surface. This coating equipment enhances the object’s critical properties and forms a protective barrier against corrosion of the surface that occurs due to the surface’s reaction with the various elements present in the external environment. The global coating equipment market is likely to experience significant growth over the upcoming years, owing to the rising demand for innovative and improved coating equipment products across various industrial sectors and growing demand for coating equipment by automotive, aerospace, industrial, building and construction, and marine industries. Additionally, rising awareness regarding energy conservation among global consumers, an increasing number of construction projects across the world are also fueling the global coating equipment market. Robust industrialization and easy availability of raw materials are also expected to increase the demand for coating equipment in the years to come. However, the availability of low-cost alternatives for some applications may act as a restraining factor and hamper the coating equipment market development globally.

Browse through 71 Tables & 25 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Coating Equipment Market 2018 Report: Industry Type, Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast to 2025”.

Request Sample Report of Global Coating Equipment Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/coating-equipment-market

The global coating equipment market is mainly fragmented based on coating type and end-use industry. On the basis of coating type, the global coating equipment market is divided into powder, liquid, and specialty. The specialty coating segment is anticipated to show the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast timeline. Based on end-use industry, the global coating equipment market is mainly classified into automotive and transportation, industrial, aerospace, building and construction, and others. In 2018, the industrial segment dominated the global coating equipment market. The aerospace segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the coating equipment market globally in 2018, due to the region’s rapidly flourishing marine and aerospace industries, rapid urbanization, and swift industrialization. Additionally, the Asia Pacific coating equipment market is anticipated to be the fastest growing region over the forecast time period, owing to the developing automotive industry across the region. China, Japan, and India are likely to be the rapidly growing countries in the region’s coating equipment market in the future. China was the main market for coating equipment in the region in 2018 and will continue its dominance in the years ahead. The growing demand for coatings with better efficiency, revitalized industrial sector, and large-scale production capacity is driving the Chinese coating equipment market.

Request for PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/coating-equipment-market

The North American region held the second position in the global coating equipment market in 2018. North American countries (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico) are observing a rising demand for coating equipment due to the region’s flourishing aerospace and marine industries. The U.S. is a major contributor to this regional market.

Europe is anticipated to witness sustainable growth of coating equipment market in the upcoming years, owing to the requirement for long-lasting protective coating in several end-use industries, growing demand for coating equipment in industrial sectors, rising production capacity of the automotive sector, and stringent government regulations regarding the use of sustainable coatings.

Browse the full “Coating Equipment Market by Coating Type (Powder, Liquid, and Specialty) and by End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial, Building & Construction, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/coating-equipment-market

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are projected to experience a slow growth rate in the coating equipment market in the upcoming years, owing to significant investments made by international companies for coating equipment regional projects. Governments of Argentina, South Africa, and Brazil are promoting technology usage across various sectors, which will further drive the coating equipment market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/coating-equipment-market

Some major players of the global coating equipment market are IHI Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Sata, OC Oerlikon Corporation, Asahi Sunac, Anest Iwata, Graco, J. Wagner, Wiwa Wilhelm Wagner, Carlisle Companies, Larius, Tritech Industries, Ningbo Dino-Power Machinery, Titan Tool, W.I.T. S.R.L., Ingersoll-Rand, Exel Industries, and Han Shin Painting System.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4497

This report segments the global coating equipment market into:

Global Coating Equipment Market: Coating Type Analysis

Powder Coating

Liquid Coating

Specialty Coating

Global Coating Equipment Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace

Industrial

Building and Construction

Others

Global Coating Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Hydrogen Storage Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hydrogen-storage-market

Industrial Absorbents Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-absorbents-market

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/metal-bonding-adhesives-market

Water Filters Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/water-filters-market

Instant Adhesives Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/instant-adhesives-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Visit Blog: https://www.webseriesreviews.com

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com