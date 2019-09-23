Global Cocoa Butter Market Will Reach USD 7.28 Billion By 2026: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global cocoa butter market accounted for USD 3.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 7.28 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2026.

New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Cocoa Butter Market By Form (Solid and Liquid), By Product (Organic, Conventional, and Deodorized), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, and Aromatherapy), and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, B2B, E-Commerce, Specialty Retail, and Others): Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Estimation, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global cocoa butter market accounted for USD 3.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 7.28 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2026.

Cocoa butter also referred as theobroma oil, is among the most famous ingredients globally. It contains different types of fatty acids like stearic acid, palmitic acid, arachidic acid, lauric acid, and myristic acid. Cocoa butter has many applications across various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Browse through 71 Tables & 25 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cocoa Butter Market: By Form, Type, Industry Size, Share, Segments, Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2026”.

Request Sample Report of Global Cocoa Butter Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/cocoa-butter-market

The cocoa butter market is expected to grow notably in the years ahead, owing to the several nutritional and medicinal benefits of cocoa butter and the growing consumer awareness regarding their health and shift to healthier lifestyles. Moreover, the increasing number of cocoa butter applications in the food and beverage sector, to meet the surging demand for new products and flavors, will further drive the cocoa butter market globally. However, the excess consumption of cocoa butter can lead to several health problems, such as obesity, allergies, and respiratory problems, which may hamper the cocoa butter market. Technological advancements and rising focus on product development will generate substantial growth opportunities for this market.

The cocoa butter market is fragmented based on form, product, application, and distribution channel. According to form, the cocoa butter market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. Liquid cocoa butter is showing significant market. Solid cocoa butter dominates the market, as it is easy to transport and is less costly.

Request for PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/cocoa-butter-market

On the basis of product, the market includes organic, deodorized, and conventional. Different processes are involved to manufacture these products like the conventional cocoa butter is made by pure prime pressed extraction while organic cocoa butter is made via pure pressed extraction. Organic cocoa butter is gaining popularity due to its several health benefits, which will drive this segment’s growth in the future.

By application, the cocoa butter market is categorized into aromatherapy, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care. Cocoa butter has a major application in the food and beverage industry for preparing chocolates. The food and beverage industry is expected to witness major growth in the future. In the cosmetic sector, cocoa butter is expected to witness prominent growth due to its use in the preparation of different creams, lip balms, hair conditioners, and lotions.

Browse the full “Cocoa Butter Market By Form (Solid and Liquid), By Product (Organic, Conventional, and Deodorized), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, and Aromatherapy), and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, B2B, E-Commerce, Specialty Retail, and Others): Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Estimation, and Forecast, 2018–2026” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cocoa-butter-market

By distribution channel, the market includes specialty retails, e-commerce, B2B, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and others. Hypermarkets/supermarkets dominate the market due to their offering of different types and brands of cocoa butter. The growing demand for e-commerce in recent years has led to the growth of this channel, which is expected to continue over the forecast time period.

North America is one of the leading cocoa butter consumer in the global market. It holds a major market share globally, due to its high cocoa butter demand by the food and beverage industry and growing demand in the cosmetic industry. The U.S. is the key regional player that accounts for a major share of the cocoa butter market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/cocoa-butter-market

Europe dominates the cocoa butter market and will continue the trend over the forecast timeline. This regional domination can be attributed to the high cocoa demand by the region’s food and beverage industry and the rising popularity of chocolates among the regional consumers. Moreover, the launch of new products and technological advancements will further fuel this regional market. The UK, France, and Germany are the key players in the region.

The Asia Pacific cocoa butter market is expected to show maximum growth in the years ahead, owing to the changing dietary habits and lifestyle of the regional population and the region’s flourishing food and beverage industry. India and China are the main players in this regional market, as many manufacturers are planning to open new plants in these countries due to their huge population bases.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4757

The Latin American cocoa butter market is likely to grow reasonably over the forecast time period. Brazil is among the top chocolate producers and consumers globally. In Brazil, around 70% of the country’s population consumes chocolate on a regular basis. This regional market is expected to grow further, owing to the increasing application of cocoa butter in the region’s pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors.

The Middle East and African market will grow significantly in the cocoa butter market, owing to of the flourishing cosmetic industry in Dubai. This has proved to be a boon for cocoa butter market, as it hydrates the skin and improves the immune system. South Africa is another profitable country for cocoa butter market, due to the increasing product demand by the food and beverage industry.

Some major players operating in the cocoa butter market are Cocoa Mae, Dietz Cacao Trading, Cargill Incorporated, Chocolate Alchemy, JB Foods, Carst & Walker, and Jindal Cocoa.

Request a Discount on This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestdiscount/cocoa-butter-market

This report segments the cocoa butter market as follows:

Global Cocoa Butter Market: Form Analysis

Solid

Liquid

Global Cocoa Butter Market: Product Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Deodorized

Global Cocoa Butter Market: Application Analysis

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Aromatherapy

Global Cocoa Butter Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

B2B

E-Commerce

Specialty Retail

Others

Global Cocoa Butter Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Essential Fatty Acids Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/essential-fatty-acids-market

Fortified Edible Oils Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fortified-edible-oils-market

Oleoresins Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oleoresins-market

Yogurt Powder Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/yogurt-powder-market

Orange Extract Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/orange-extract-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com