Global Collaborative Robot or Cobot Market is Expected to Reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 50.0% during 2020–2025: VynZ Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global collaborative robot or cobot market is expected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 50.0% during the forecast period.

Industry Insights by Payload Capacity (Up to 5 Kg, Between 5 and 10 Kg, Above 10 Kg), by Component (Hardware and Software), by Application (Material Handling, Parts Assembly, Molding Operations, Testing and Inspection, Processing, Packaging and Palletizing, Dispensing, Soldering & Welding, and Others), by End-User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Mining, Plastics & Polymers, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, and Others)

Currently, more than 40% of the market is captured by the less than 5 kg payload capacity cobots. However, these is immense rise in the demand for high-payload-capacity cobots in automotive, metal & mining, and other large-scale industries will bring numerous new opportunities in the cobots market.

Automotive segment held the largest share in the collaborative robot or cobot market in 2019

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as automotive, electrical & electronics, metals & mining, plastics & polymers, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare and Others. Automotive segment is expected to account the highest market share in current year and is expected to grow at fastest rate with numerous applications of cobots.

Explore key industry insights in 65 tables and 40 figures from the 191 pages of report, “Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 – Industry Insights by Payload Capacity (Up to 5 Kg, Between 5 and 10 Kg, Above 10 Kg), by Component (Hardware and Software), by Application (Material Handling, Parts Assembly, Molding Operations, Testing and Inspection, Processing, Packaging and Palletizing, Dispensing, Soldering & Welding, and Others), by End-User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Mining, Plastics & Polymers, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, and Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, APAC, is the largest and fastest growing collaborative robot market surpassing Europe in last two years. Industrial revolution in China, Japan, India and other South-East Asian countries has increased robotics integration in various applications. Further, government and private firm investments in these countries will further up surge the growth of the collaborative robot market in years to come.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the collaborative robot market are ABB Ltd., Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mrk-Systeme GmbH, Precise Automation, Inc., F&P Robotics AG, and Franka Emika GmbH.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the payload capacity, up to 5 kg segment captures highest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period.

Of all the component, hardware accounted for the foremost share in the collaborative robot or cobot market in 2019.

Among all the application, the assembly application segment accounted for a foremost share in the collaborative robot or cobot market in 2019.

Of all end-user, automotive segment is expected to account the highest market share in current year and is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global collaborative robot or cobot market on the basis of payload capacity, component, application, end-user, and region.

Global Collaborative Robot or Cobot Market Coverage

Payload Capacity Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Up to 5 Kg

Between 5 and 10 Kg

Above 10 Kg

Component Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Hardware

Software

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Material Handling

Parts Assembly

Molding Operations

Testing and Inspection

Processing

Packaging and Palletizing

Dispensing

Soldering & Welding

Others

End-User Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Mining

Plastics & Polymers

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Other

Geographical Segmentation

Collaborative Robot or Cobot Market by Region

North America

By Payload Capacity

By Component

By Application

By End-User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Payload Capacity

By Component

By Application

By End-User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Payload Capacity

By Component

By Application

By End-User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Payload Capacity

By Component

By Application

By End-User

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

