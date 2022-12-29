The United States Commercial Dishwasher Market is expected to hold a share of the market share of 15.3% during the forecast period. India at expected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.0% during forecast period, China thrives at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2023 and 2033.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global commercial dishwasher market is projected to exhibit healthy CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the commercial dishwasher market is US$ 970 Mn in 2023. The value of the commercial dishwasher market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 1,520.8 Mn by the year 2033.

The commercial dishwasher market is poised to witness healthy growth over the coming years, driven by factors such as inflating disposable income of the global population, expanding food consumers, busy lifestyle of people, and eating out culture. The market is being stimulated by the rising influence of Western lifestyle on the developing economies, and growing demand for products that promote efficiency and functionality, like commercial dishwashers.

The rising adoption of commercial dishwashers to clean dishes in restaurants, hotels, cafes, and other commercial kitchens is further boosting the market growth. Additionally, the rising number of consumers are opting for energy star-certified products due to their several benefits, like reduced operating costs, less energy consumption, and relatively less consumption of chemical agents for cleaning purposes, are some of the reasons that are invigorating the market for commercial dishwasher.

The market is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the ongoing developments in the market to introduce compact and affordable versions of commercial dishwashers to cater to the evolving demands of customers as they are usually pressed for space in urban areas. Additionally, due to the rising kitchen revamping / renovation in cafes, hotels, and restaurants, to upgrade the overall appearance, the sales of commercial dishwashers are increasing.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. commercial dishwasher market is anticipated to register largest market share over the forecast period of 2023-2033, holding 15.3% of the overall market. The growth of the market is being propelled by extensive usage of commercial dishwashers in bars, hotels, and restaurants. Further, the presence of established players in the region is also one of the major factors contributing to the dominance of U.S. market.

India commercial dishwasher market is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8% over the forthcoming years. The country holds lucrative growth opportunities for the expansion of commercial dishwasher companies. Along with this, the expanding food and beverage industry and high responsiveness towards new and innovative kitchen appliance is encouraging the adoption of commercial dishwashers in the country.

By product type, the rack/conveyor is predicted to exhibit the largest market share of 46.3% between the time-period of 2023-2033. The rising adoption of rack / conveyor commercial dishwasher to meet the demands of busy kitchens, like that of restaurant, canteen, and hotel, etc., is aiding the growth of commercial dishwasher market. The rack conveyor dishwasher efficiently and quickly cleans cutlery, dishes, and glassware.

On the basis of end users, restaurants account for the lion’s share of commercial dishwasher market, holding 53.9% of the overall market. Restaurants are increasingly investing in commercial dishwashers due to rising footfall, growing demand for hygienically clean dishes, and rising demand for functional and efficient kitchen appliance.

Competitive Landscape

The commercial dishwasher market size is anticipated to observe healthy growth over the forecast period owing to completion of acquisitions, formation of partnerships, and product innovations.

Commercial dishwasher Market by Category

By Product Type, Commercial dishwasher Market is segmented as:

Undercounter

Door or Hood Type

Rack/Conveyor

Glasswasher

By Category, Commercial Dishwasher Market is segmented as:

Free Standing

Built-in

By Application, Commercial Dishwasher Market is segmented as:

Hotels

Restaurants

Others

By Distribution Channel, Commercial Dishwasher Market is segmented as:

Offline

Online

By Region, Commercial Dishwasher Market is Segmented as:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

MEA

