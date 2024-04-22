Jess Lawhead, Office Product Council Co-Chair Jess Lawhead, Office Product Council Co-Chair

Boston, MA, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVN International Corp. (SVN), a global commercial real estate brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jess Lawhead, CCIM as Co-Chair of the SVN Office Product Council. Lawhead will join Justin Horwitz, SIOR and other council members to further enhance SVN’s presence and expertise in the office real estate sector.

Jess Lawhead, CCIM currently serves as Managing Director of SVN | Northern Commercial, overseeing the office in Carmel, Indiana (Indianapolis MSA). He brings nearly 15 years of experience in commercial real estate and business brokerage. Jess’s expertise lies in disposition, acquisition, valuation, leasing and advisory services for office and flex-industrial assets.

“I am honored to join Justin Horwitz and the current members of the SVN Office Product Council as Co-Chair,” said Lawhead. “I look to assist the council in developing new ways to collaborate throughout the United States and our International markets. SVN Advisors are uniquely equipped to creatively tackle the office product landscape in the coming years through our entrepreneurial Shared Value Network®. Together, as a product council and company, we can achieve more.”

Lawhead’s appointment reflects SVN’s commitment to providing industry-leading expertise and services to its clients and colleagues. His extensive background in commercial real estate advisory, leasing, and investment sales makes him a valuable addition to the SVN Office Product Council.

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

