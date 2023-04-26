Property Management Product Council Chair Jill Allen, SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management

Boston, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVN International Corp. (SVN), a global commercial real estate brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jill Allen as Chair of its Property Management Product Council. Allen is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in development, brokerage, and property management. While working in the hospitality industry for almost two decades, she shifted her focus to real estate and development in 2010 when she joined a restaurant business in the hospitality sector. She currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management in Chattanooga, TN. Previously, Allen held the role of Chief Operating Officer for an owner-operator-developer overseeing commercial properties.

Jill is widely recognized for her exceptional client service and her ability to lead others with creativity and compassion to reach their full potential. Under her leadership, SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management has been recognized as a Co-Star Power Broker award recipient and increased revenues over 41% during the last 12 months.

“I’m honored to be appointed to this advisory role with SVN, and I look forward to contributing my expertise and insights to support the organization’s goals. I’m thrilled to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team, and I’m confident together we can elevate our companies to new heights,” said Jill.

SVN Product Councils are strategic groups within SVN that focus on specific areas of commercial real estate, and they serve as a platform for industry leaders to share knowledge and collaborate on innovative solutions. As Chair of the Property Management Product Council, Jill will lead a strategic group within SVN that focuses on the specific needs of commercial real estate property management. Jill eagerly anticipates working together with other SVN offices to share knowledge and develop innovative solutions. A major focus for Jill is to establish an extensive resource library that will enable SVN property managers to access and exchange valuable materials, resources, and best practices.



About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

Attachment

Property Management Product Council Chair

CONTACT: SVN Marketing SVN International Corp. marketing@svn.com