Silver Spring, MD, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Communities, a humanitarian assistance and sustainable development organization working in more than 30 countries around the world, today announced the tragic passing of Seba Marashli, a Gender-Based Violence Officer based in Gaziantep, Turkey.

Marashli was killed early this morning local time when her home collapsed in the devastating 7.8 earthquake centered in southern Turkey.

“Our entire global team is united in mourning the tragic, untimely loss of our valued colleague Seba Marashli, and in holding our team members in Turkey, Syria, Iraq and across the Middle East in our hearts,” said Global Communities President and CEO Carrie Hessler-Radelet.

Global Communities will be extending support to Marashli’s family and our team members, as well as conducting a structural assessment and safety inspection of our office in Gaziantep before it reopens.

Global Communities has been providing humanitarian assistance in Syria since 2014, and in the wake of the earthquake, our team in northwest Syria is continuing to deliver essential services to residents of Atmeh Camp, providing water, sanitation services, and garbage collection, and continuing to distribute bread to residents in Azaz, northwest Syria. In responding to immediate needs, Global Communities includes protection programs to mitigate the risks of violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect of those affected by conflict or disaster, including delivering critically needed services, such as psychosocial support, management of protection-related cases and specialized services for those facing serious protection concerns.

“In honor of the life and work of our valued colleague Seba Marashli, we will continue to advance our commitment to gender-based violence prevention and support for women and girls in the region and around the world,” Hessler-Radelet said. “Global Communities will stand with our partner communities in Turkey and Syria as they respond to and recover from this disaster, and we will continue to assess how we can best respond to humanitarian needs in days, weeks and months ahead.”

About Global Communities: Global Communities works at the intersection of humanitarian assistance, sustainable development and financial inclusion to save lives, advance equity and secure strong futures. We support communities at the forefront of their own development in more than 30 countries, partnering with local leaders, governments, civil society and the private sector to achieve a shared vision of a more just, prosperous and equitable global community. Learn more at globalcommunities.org.

