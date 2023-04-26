[215+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the global computer graphics market size was worth around USD 25.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 35.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 9.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players covered in the report are Walt Disney Animation Studios, Matrox, Autodesk Inc., Mentor Graphics, Inc., Oracle PLM, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., Warner Bros Animation, Siemens PLM Software, Sony Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Intel Corporation, ARM Ltd., SAP PLM, DreamWorks Animation, and 3D PLM, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Computer Graphics Market By Software (CAD/CAM, Digital Video, Simulation, Imaging, And Animation), By Services (Consulting, Training & Support, And Integration), By End-User (Small & Medium Businesses And Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Entertainment & Advertising, Academia & Education, Manufacturing, Architecture, And Building & Construction), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global computer graphics market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 25.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 35.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The computer graphics market report is an indispensable guide on growth factors, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global marketplace. The computer graphics industry report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis. Additionally, the report explores the investor and stakeholder space to help companies make data-driven decisions.

What are Computer Graphics? How big is the Computer Graphics Industry?

Computer Graphics Market Overview:

Computer graphics produces images and art pictures with the help of computers. Today, computer graphics have established themselves as a key technology in computer displays, digital art, online photography, and video games. For computers, a wide range of specialized software and hardware are created, with displays of the latter made possible by computer graphics technology. Implicit surface visualization with ray tracing, 3D modelling, vector graphics, user interface design, GPU design, computer vision, sprite graphics, shaders, and other techniques are also included in computer graphics. Computer graphics are founded on the principles of geometry, physics, and optics.

According to reports, computer graphics may present images to consumers in a clear, simple, and highly effective way. Additionally, it uses information from the real environment to process photos. A paradigm shift in graphic design, motion pictures, animation, video games, and advertising has been brought about by computer graphics.

Industry Growth Factors:

Rising demand for 3D animation effects in movies and the media & entertainment industry will fuel the global market trends

The media & entertainment industry’s rapid adoption of computer graphics for 3D animation and image processing will drive the trends in the worldwide computer graphics market. The increase in the use of smartphones, tablets, iPhones, and MacBooks will drive the market’s global expansion.

The use of computer graphics is becoming more prevalent in the fields of civil engineering, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and clothing, which will broaden the market’s potential for growth on a global scale. The use of new software with various settings by customers may change, which will enhance the growth of the worldwide computer graphics market.

Restraints:

Need to update 3D computer graphics frequently could hamper global industrial growth

The scope of expansion for the computer graphics sector globally will be constrained by the requirement for ongoing 3D computer graphics upgrades, which will result in hardware costs. Additionally, since designing is mostly concerned with graphical software, using computer graphics is not user-friendly. In turn, this can prevent the worldwide industry from growing.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 25.5 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 35.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.1% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Walt Disney Animation Studios, Matrox, Autodesk Inc., Mentor Graphics, Inc., Oracle PLM, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., Warner Bros Animation, Siemens PLM Software, Sony Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Intel Corporation, Industrial Light & Magic, Adobe Systems Ltd., ARM Ltd., Nvidia Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SA, Microsoft Corporation, SAP PLM, DreamWorks Animation, 3D PLM, and others. Segments Covered By Software, Services, End-User, Vertical, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

Computer Graphics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global computer graphics market is sectored into software, service, end-user, vertical, and region.

In terms of software, the global computer graphics market is divided into the simulation, CAD/CAM, imaging, digital video, and animation segments. Additionally, the sector for animation, which made up a sizeable portion of the global market in 2022, is anticipated to see the highest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. The large usage of computer graphics in animation effects, which finds enormous use in the media & entertainment business, may be the cause of the segment’s rise over the duration of the prediction. Additionally, advances in computer graphics technology have improved the 3D animation effects employed in the media & entertainment sector, fueling the segment’s growth.

Based on the end-user, the global computer graphics industry is sectored into small & medium businesses and large enterprises segments. Additionally, the large businesses sector, which made up more than one-third of the global market share in 2022, is expected to significantly increase its share over the anticipated time period. Additionally, the extensive use of computer graphics in big businesses may contribute to the segment’s growth between 2023 and 2030.

On basis of the vertical, the global computer graphics market is divided into aerospace & defense, architecture, healthcare, academia & education, automotive, entertainment & advertising, manufacturing, and building & construction segments. Based on the services, the computer graphics industry across the globe is segmented into training & support, consulting, and integration segments.

The global computer graphics market is segmented as follows:

By Software

CAD/CAM

Digital Video

Simulation

Imaging

Animation

By Services

Consulting

Training & Support

Integration

By End-User

Small & Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Packaging

Masking

Consumer & Office

Healthcare

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive

Paper & Printing

White Goods

Retail

Building & Reconstruction

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global computer graphics market include –

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Matrox

Autodesk Inc.

Mentor Graphics Inc.

Oracle PLM

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.

Warner Bros Animation

Siemens PLM Software

Sony Corporation

Imagination Technologies Limited

Intel Corporation

Industrial Light & Magic

Adobe Systems Ltd.

ARM Ltd.

Nvidia Corporation

Dassault Systèmes SA

Microsoft Corporation

SAP PLM

DreamWorks Animation

3D PLM

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the computer graphics market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the computer graphics market size was valued at around US$ 25.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 35.1 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the surging application of computer graphics in the media & entertainment sector for 3D animation as well as image processing.

Based on software, the animation segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast timeline.

In terms of vertical, the entertainment & advertising segment is slated to dominate the global market over 2023-2030.

On basis of end-user, the large enterprises segment is projected to dominate the global market share during the assessment period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific computer graphics market is projected to dominate the global market during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Computer Graphics industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Computer Graphics Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Computer Graphics Industry?

What segments does the Computer Graphics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Computer Graphics Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Software, Services, End-User, Vertical, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific computer graphics market will account for the majority of the global market share during forecast period

In the years to come, the Asia-Pacific region, which had 75% of the worldwide market share in 2022, is expected to rule the computer graphics industry. The vibrant media and entertainment sectors in nations like China, Indonesia, Japan, and India may have an impact on the regional market expansion. The growth of the market in the area will be driven by an increase in consumer per capita income. For the record, the Asia-Pacific region’s media and entertainment market is predicted to grow to $50 billion by 2030.

On the other hand, it is anticipated that North American computer graphics will have a significant growth during the coming years. The easy access to hardware components at lower prices in nations like the U.S. and Canada may be to blame for the industry’s expansion in North America. Additionally, the sub-continent’s abundance of visual effects companies will fuel a boom in the local industry.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In the first quarter of 2022, AMD declared the launch of next-gen RDNA GPUs at the end of the year. Moreover, the new product launch will help it expand its Radeon 6000 series portfolio in the coming years. The move will provide impetus to the growth of the computer graphics market across the globe.

In the first half of 2022, Intel introduced Intel Arc, which is a new graphics technology. The move is aimed at competing against Nvidia as well as AMD. Moreover, the new graphics technology includes the launching of the first graphics card for previewing video. The initiative will help the firm gain a competitive advantage over its business rivals along with contributing majorly towards the computer graphics business of the firm.

