Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook 2018: Pacing Truck Digitization, Regulatory Drivers, and Pan-European Expansion Will Propel the Installed Base to Surpass 25.7 Million by 2018

This study aims to analyze the global connected truck (commercial vehicle telematics) market for 2018. To start with, it offers a brief discussion on the global economic overview (predictions, growth index, fastest-growing economies, GDP growth).

The focus is on market trends, and the key trends under study include the entry of non-traditional telematics companies; telematics shaping the future of smart cities; the significance of video safety systems; open platform telematics; disruption within the value chain; platooning for commercial applications; and efforts to improve data privacy and enhanced cyber security. In addition, business and technology drivers for logistics innovation are discussed, with an emphasis on regulations/mandates.

The study also analyzes regional trends (Europe, North America, Latin America, China, Republic of South Africa, India, Russia, Turkey, Australia, Japan) in services, solutions, and technologies for specific segments, such as light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Key takeaways from Voice of Customer Research for Europe and the Americas are highlighted, along with revenue opportunities created by fleet management systems (FMS), digital freight brokering, platooning/autonomous trucks, Big Data, and video safety systems. The FMS market is further analyzed by segment, application, and region. Moreover, the study covers the prospect of business software solutions integrated into mainstream FMS packages as well as a 2018 growth/revenue analysis for vendors and regions.

Market measurements have been analyzed for 2017, 2018, and 2025: global telematics installed base snapshot, telematics penetration by segment, and year-on-year growth rates by region. Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus are discussed for after-market vendors (Verizon Telematics, Fleet Complete, Omnitracs, TomTom Telematics, Geotab, OnCommand, Microlise, Masternaut, RIO, and Trimble Navigation, for example) and OEMs (Volvo Trucks, Daimler Trucks, Fleetboard, MAN, DynaFleet, Scania, Paccar, Hino, Isuzu, and Tata, for example) pertaining to 2018 and 2025.

The base year for the study is 2017, with a forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the top trends that will drive the connected truck telematics market in 2018? What impact will these trends have on the market?

What are the key developments to watch out for in 2018? What are the companies to watch out for?

What was the market size in 2017? How is it expected to grow in 2018? What will be the status by 2025?

What is the impact of regulatory and macroeconomic trends on market growth?

What are the opportunities available for connected truck vendors (aftermarket and OEMs) in 2018?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2017 Recap

Regional Connected Truck Market Outlook-Installed Base YoY

Perceived Importance of Trends across Regions

Key Findings-Top 5 Predictions for 2018

Key Questions this Study will Answer

2. Global Economic Overview

Top 2017 Economic Trends

Top 2018 Economic Predictions

Top 2018 Predictions-Advanced Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Top 20 Fastest-growing Economies in 2017 and 2018

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

CV-Definitions and Segments

Definitions-Types of Telematics Solutions

Definitions-Types of Business Models

4. 2018 Global M/HCV Market Outlook

Potentially Disruptive Business Models

CV Market-Senior Management’s Top-of-Mind Issues

Global GDP and Commercial Trucks Market-Growth Outlook

5. 2018 Connected Truck Telematics Market-Key Developments

Regional Predictions-Key Talking Points

Pursuit of Emerging Markets and Expanding Global Coverage

Key Regulations and Mandates-A Snapshot

OEM Solutions and Dedicated Providers

Tier 1 Suppliers’ Continued Run in the Connected Truck Industry

6. Trends Shaping the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market (2018)

Top Trends Driving the Connected Truck Telematics Market

Trend 1-Entry of Non-traditional Telematics Companies

Trend 2-Telematics will Shape the Future of Smart Cities

Trend 3-Significance of Video Safety Systems

Trend 4-Open Platform Telematics; Disruption within the Value Chain

Trend 5-Platooning Gears Up for Commercial Applications

Trend 6-Efforts to Improve Data Privacy and Enhance Cyber Security

7. Telematics Product and Pricing Analysis (2018)

Regional Connected Truck Market Forecast by Product Type

Identifying Key Industry Pain Points-How Telematics Can Help

Regional Pricing and Service Model Analysis-2018

FMS Packaging-Outlook of Individual Services’ Integration

FMS Role-Toward Autonomous Capability

Key Technologies Driving the Autonomous Phase

8. Voice of Customer Research-EU and Americas

Research Methodology

Research Methodology-Questions About Fleet Telematics Services

Familiarity of Fleet Telematics Solutions-EU and Americas

Key Challenges in Fleet Operations-Top 7

Widely Used Non-telematics Solutions-EU and Americas

9. Connected Truck Regional Analysis

2018 Regional Analysis-Europe

2018 Vendor Analysis-Europe

2018 Regional Analysis-North America

2018 Vendor Analysis-North America

2018 Regional Analysis-South Africa

2018 Vendor Analysis-South Africa

2018 Regional Analysis-India

2018 Vendor Analysis-India

10. Identifying Key Countries-Market Readiness versus Acceptability

Identifying Key Countries-Market Readiness versus Acceptability

11. Market Measurement Analysis (2018)

Snapshot of Global Installed Base of Connected Trucks by Region

2018Telematics Installed Base-Next-generation Markets

Global Connected LCV and M/HCV Contribution

Regional Connected Truck Market Outlook-LCV, MCV, and HCV

Regional LCV and M/HCV Telematics Penetration

Regional Connected Truck Telematics Market-Service Revenue Analysis

Regional Analysis by Service Revenue

12. Opportunity Analysis (2018)

Growth Opportunity-Technology and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives

13. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook (2018)

Outlook 2018-Vendors to Look Out for; a Perspective

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Companies Featured

Verizon Telematics

Fleet Complete

Omnitracs

TomTom Telematics

Geotab

OnCommand

Microlise

Masternaut

RIO

Trimble Navigation

Volvo Trucks

Daimler Trucks

Fleetboard

MAN

DynaFleet

Scania

Paccar

Hino

Isuzud

Tata

