Global construction machinery market to accrue considerable gains at CAGR of 7.5% over 2019-2026

The research report on ‘construction machinery market’ offers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the overall industry in terms of different segmentations and regions. Pivotal details like the growth drivers, technological trends, current and projected market valuation and growth rate, and strategic initiatives undertaken by market rivals have been encompassed in the report.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global construction machinery market recorded valuation of USD 146.17 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow profusely at a growth rate of 7.5 per cent through 2026. An expansive application gamut of these equipment in the construction and infrastructural development sector would potentially drive the overall construction machinery market size.

Additionally, the analysis enlists details that might prove to be important for the large, medium sized, and small enterprises, venture capitalists, key consulting companies and advisors, VARs, investors, investment bankers, and third-party knowledge providers.

Construction machinery are those machineries and equipment that play a pivotal role in umpteen construction processes. These machineries are fundamentally required in the construction industries and are often referred to as heavy-duty vehicles that are primarily designed for building roads, high structures or any other infrastructure. Some of the major machineries included in this belt are crane, excavator, crane, telescopic handling, and several others. As per Statista, the spending in construction in 2016 was nearly USD 292 billion which eventually increased to USD 302 billion in 2018, globally.

Another fundamental factor fueling the growth of global construction machinery market is the mounting demand for machineries that are extremely cost effective and comply with low emission regulations. However, relatively higher cost of construction machinery and faster depreciation are expected to impede the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Geographical insights:

The global construction machinery industry is diversified into vivid regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. According to the report, Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions in the overall construction machinery industry owing to the expanding construction and real estate sector across various economies in the region. Likewise, APAC is also likely to grow at a prodigious pace in the upcoming years given the rising government regulations pertaining to construction projects.

Across APAC, India is projected to hold significant stake in the overall APAC construction machinery market share. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate industry in the country is anticipated to reach a mammoth of USD 1 trillion by the end of 2030 from over USD 120 billion in 2017. Moreover, it would contribute to nearly 13 per cent of the country’s GDP by 2025.

Considering the North America regional belt, the United States has been predicted to account for the largest share in the construction industries as it depicts a total expenditure incurred in the construction sector to be USD 1293 billion in 2019.

The worldwide construction machinery industry is fragmented into machinery type, drive type, regions, and competitive landscape.

Construction Machinery Market Machinery Type Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Crane

Telescopic Handlers

Excavator

Loader & Backbone

Motor Grader

Others

Construction Machinery Market Drive Type Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Hydraulic

Electric and Hybrid

Construction Machinery Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Construction Machinery Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Caterpillar Inc.

JCB India Limited

CNH Industrial NV

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd

Deere & Company

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Komatsu Ltd

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Volvo Group

Doosan Infracore Co Ltd

