Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is estimated to reach $1.1 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2016 to 2025

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is anticipated to reach around USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2025 with registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices are useful in measuring glucose levels in the day as well as night. A sensor is put under the skin which measures the levels of glucose in tissue fluid. A transmitter is associated with the sensor which exchanges data by means of remote radio frequency. This transmitter is attached with display and monitoring device. Diabetes is a continual disease which is grouped into type 1 and type 2. Diabetes happens either when the pancreas does not deliver enough insulin or when the body can’t viably make use of the insulin. The common symptoms of diabetes are rapid weight loss, numbness or tingling sensation in hands or feet, increased hunger, frequent urination, increased thirst and blurred vision. Components which increases the danger of diabetes are lack of physical inactivity, ethnicity, and diabetes. The precise reasons for type 1 diabetes are obscure. Type 1 diabetes can be caused because of complex collaboration amongst environmental factors and genes. The major factors that cause type 2 diabetes are obesity and overweight. Diabetes can harm the kidneys, eyes, heart, nerves, and blood vessels which may prompt premature death and disability.

Drivers and Restraints of the market

Rising rate of diabetes around the world, advancements in technology in CGM devices, for example, the introduction of fake pancreas, and rising consciousness about the accessibility of CGM devices are the elements in charge of the development of this market. Technological progressions are set to drive the CGM devices market amid the forecast period. Moreover, factors, for example, the growing prevalence of diabetes, inactive way of life, and escalating levels of awareness among patients about the advantages of CGM devices with ascend in discretionary income of individuals is foreseen to support the market growth essentially over the estimate time frame. Nonetheless, stringent controls and costly CGM devices are set to hamper the market development.

Get Sample of Report: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC0621

Competitors and Market Classification

On the basis of product the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is segmented into Sensors, Insulin Pumps and Transmitters and Receivers. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into Homecare Diagnostics and Hospitals. The major players in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Tandem Diabetes Care, Medtronic, Roche Holding AG, Nemaura Medical, Dexcom, GlySens ICGM, Abbott Laboratories and Senseonics Holdings. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Buy Report: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/HC0621

Table of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise in Incidence of Diabetes

3.3.1.2. Rise in Aging Population

3.3.1.3. High Rate of Drug Resistance

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Lack of Standard Method for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

3.3.2.2. Lack of Knowledge and Unavailability of Skilled Professionals

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Continuous Rise in Demand for Advanced Software Programs

3.3.3.2. Technological Advancements

3.4. Industry Trends Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Technique Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Application Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Region Company Profiles

About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business Intelligence Company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.crystalmarketresearch.com