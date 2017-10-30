Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Contract Biomanufacturing Services Market Forecast to 2025

Global Contract Biomanufacturing Services Market Forecast to 2025

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Contract Biomanufacturing Services Global Market – Forecast to 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The contract biomanufacturing global market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR to reach $36.6 billion by 2025

Biomanufacturing is a widely used term to describe manufacture of biologic molecules for various stages of drug development right from pre-clinical stage to commercial supply. The biologic drug manufacturing is a complex process involving huge capital and sound technical expertise. Many large and small pharmaceutical companies are turning to outsourcing the drug manufacture process to reduce capital investments on capacities and focus more on their core competencies. Contract manufacturing organizations, particularly for R&D and clinical trials, are making product manufacture, more efficient and often less costly. In addition to that, the use of single-use bioreactors is effectively reducing the manufacture facility cost.

There is a continued growth of biopharmaceutical market which is expected to nearly double in next 10 years. This will be a result of continued new product approvals, expansion of indications for current products which include less-developed countries becoming more affluent and increased drug demand of the aging population in the U.S. and other major pharmaceutical markets.

Aging populations are at a high risk of developing chronic diseases such as cancer and arthritis and these diseases are being precisely targeted using biopharmaceuticals. Many blockbuster drugs losing their exclusivity are also giving room for many biosimilar (and bio-betters) companies to enter into the world’s biopharmaceuticals market subsequently attracting many CROs, CDMOs, and CMOs to enter into the picture.

Contract manufacturing market was estimated region wise with segmental revenues for various end user groups such as diagnostics, research reagents and therapeutics. Total available manufacturing capacity was estimated with distinction between GMP vs. non-GMP, in-house vs. CMOs and clinical vs. commercial contract manufacturing. Key developments such as collaborations, capacity expansions and acquisitions were reported and analyzed.

  • In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of contract biomanufacturing global market
  • Regional analysis of contract biomanufacturing global market
  • Market dynamics for contract manufacturing
  • Market sizing based on end users
  • Emerging trends and strategies
  • Market share analysis of major players in contract manufacturing global market
  • Competitive landscape with regard to capacities for major CMOs
  • CMO service matrix based on type of cell culture techniques, revenues and employee size

Key Topics Covered:

1 Biologics Contract Manufacturing Global Market
1.1 Executive Summary

2 Market Analysis
2.1 Factors Influencing Market
2.1.1 Drivers and Opportunities
2.1.1.1 Globalization of Outsourcing for Biomanufacturing
2.1.1.2 Increased Funding from Private Investors and Government for Development of Cmos
2.1.1.3 Emergence of Single Use Bioreactors
2.1.1.4 Increasing Biologics Approvals in the Past Year
2.1.1.5 Successful Collaboration and Low Cost for Outsourcing
2.1.2 Restraints and Threats
2.1.2.1 High Requirement for Capital Investments Restraining Many Cmos to Enter the Biologics Space
2.1.2.2 Risk of Product Contamination & Maintaining High Productivity
2.1.2.3 Entry of Large Pharmaceutical Company With Exess Capacity Into the Cmo Market
2.1.2.4 Stringent Regulations and Mandatory Requirement of Cgmp Certifications

3 Contract Biomanufacturing Services
3.2 Contract Biomanufacturing, by Process
3.3 Contract Biomanufacturing Global Market, by End Users
3.4 Contract Biomanufacturing Global Market, by Region
3.5 Competitive Landscape
3.6 Company Developments

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Abzena Plc
4.2 Albany Molecular Research Inc
4.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
4.4 Boehringer Ingelheim
4.5 Catalent Inc.
4.6 Charles River Laboratories
4.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
4.8 Horizon Discovery Group, Plc
4.9 Innovent Biologics
4.1 Jhl Biotech Inc.
4.11 Lonza Group
4.12 Merck Kgaa
4.13 Patheon N.V.
4.14 Proteogenix
4.15 Rentschler Biotechnologie Gmbh
4.16 Selexis Sa
4.17 Syngene International
4.18 Wuxi Apptec

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbvie
  • Abnova
  • Abzena
  • Affinity Lifesciences
  • Agc Asahi Glass (Cmc Biologics)
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals
  • Anogen
  • Avid Bioservices
  • Bharat Biotech Ltd
  • Binex Co. Ltd.
  • Bioconnect Life Sciences
  • Biodextris
  • Biogen
  • Bioreliance Safc
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Cadila Healthcare Ltd
  • Catalent Inc.
  • Celltrion
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Cobra Biologics
  • Cook Pharmica
  • Covance Research Products
  • Crown Biosciences
  • Cytovance Biologics
  • Dendreon Corporation
  • Diatheva
  • Envigo
  • Eurofins
  • Europa Bioproducts
  • Evotec
  • Fapon
  • Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
  • Gtp Technology
  • Immunoreagents
  • Inno Biologics
  • Innovent Bio
  • Intas Pharmaceuticals
  • Jhl Biotech
  • Jsr Corporation (Kbi Biopharma)
  • Jubilant Hollisterstier
  • Kemwell Biopharma
  • Lake Pharma
  • Lampire Biological Laboratories
  • Lonza
  • Luina Bio
  • Menarini Biotech S.R.L
  • Merck Gmbh
  • Miltenyi Biotech Gmbh
  • Novasep
  • Omnia Biologics
  • Paragon Bioservices
  • Patheon
  • Premas Biotech Pvt Ltd
  • Proteogenix
  • Rentschler Biotechnologie
  • Samsung Biologics
  • Sandoz Gmbh
  • Scripps Laboratories
  • Serum Institute of India
  • Syngene
  • Therapure Biopharma
  • Toyobo Co. Ltd.
  • U-Protein Express Bv
  • Vifor Pharma Ltd
  • Waisman Clinical Biomanufacturing
  • Wuxi Apptec
  • Xcellerex
  • Zymeworks Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kd743d/contract

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Biotechnology
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.