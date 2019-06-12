Global Control Valves Market Will Reach to USD 11.44 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global control valves market accounted for USD 7.51 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.44 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Control Valves Market by Valve Type (Butterfly, Ball, Plug, Gate, Diaphragm, and Piston), by Component (Actuators, Valve Body, and Others), by Valve Size (Up to 1”, Between 1” and 6”, Between 6” and 25”, Between 25” and 50”, and Above 50”), and By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Energy, & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Construction, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global control valves market accounted for USD 7.51 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.44 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Control valves are power-operated devices, which are used to adjust the fluid flow rate in a process system. Control valves are manipulated by control signals and positions for enabling precise fluid flow control while reducing unnecessary costs. Control valves are utilized to maintain operational situations like liquid level, pressure, flow, and temperature, etc.

Browse through 140 Tables & 45 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Control Valves Market Size & Share 2018 Report: By Type, Industry Demand, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast, 2025”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Control Valves Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/control-valves-market

The increasing demand for connected networks to equipment monitoring in industrial plants across the world is a vital factor fueling the global control valves market. The global control valves market is likely to experience significant growth over the upcoming years, owing to the flourishing power generation industry and swift industrialization. Rising investments in process industries, such as energy and power, food and beverages, petrochemical, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical, are also expected to increase the demand for control valves in the years to come. However, the reduction in the oil and gas supply owing to the decreasing reserves may hamper the market’s growth. Research and development activities, technological innovations of control valves, and rising oil and gas exploration are expected to further open new growth avenues for the global control valves market in the future.

The global control valves market is divided based on valve type, component, valve size, and end-user industry. On the basis of the valve type, the global control valves market includes butterfly, ball, plug, gate, diaphragm, and piston. Plug valves are expected to show the highest CAGR in the years ahead. By component, this global market is fragmented into actuators, valve body, and others. Actuators are projected to be the fastest growing market segment over the forecast time period. The valve size segment of the control valves market includes above 50”, between 25” and 50”, between 6” and 25”, between 1” and 6”, and up to 1”. The end-user industry segment comprises food and beverages, oil and gas, chemicals, energy, and power, water and wastewater treatment, construction, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, and others. The oil and gas industry was the most attractive segment in 2018 and is anticipated to hold the maximum share of the control valve market in the upcoming years.

Download Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/control-valves-market

North America was the leading region for control valves and held a significant share of the global control valves market in 2018. North America is a matured market, as control valves are used in the advanced safety systems in various end-user industries. The recent findings of shale gas reserves are projected to fuel the demand for control valves for the oil and gas industry in the future. Moreover, increasing investments for fluid treatment technology in the pharmaceutical sector is witnessing growth due to the rising control valves usage. Technological progressions in several process industries require up-gradation and replacement of older valves. In North America, the rising maintenance servicing necessities is also anticipated to support the control valves market in the upcoming years.

In Europe, the demand for control valves has increased due to mandatory government regulations to install advanced safety systems in ballast water treatment and rising expansion activities of oil and gas production are boosting the control valves market. Moreover, the high labor costs in European nations are driving manufacturers to adopt automation system in process industries.

Browse the full “Control Valves Market by Valve Type (Butterfly, Ball, Plug, Gate, Diaphragm, and Piston), by Component (Actuators, Valve Body, and Others), by Valve Size (Up to 1”, Between 1” and 6”, Between 6” and 25”, Between 25” and 50”, and Above 50”), and By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Energy, & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Construction, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/control-valves-market

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the control valves market globally over the forecast time period. This growth can be mainly attributed to the adoption of automated valve operations in end-user industries across the region and the increasing demand for control valves, especially from energy and power, food and beverages, water and wastewater, and pharmaceutical industries. China and India are the major countries for the region’s control valves market. Furthermore, the rising domestic demand and easy access to resources, Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the leading producers and consumers of control valves.

In Latin America, the growing investments for infrastructure projects are fueling the control valves market, mainly in Brazil. Robust industrialization is leading to a high level of in-water pollution stages, which is results in an increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment services. Moreover, strict environmental regulations for water recycling and increasing activities for shale gas exploration in Brazil are also propelling the control valves market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/control-valves-market

The Middle East and Africa is projected to experience moderate growth in the control valves market in the forecast time period, owing to the significant investments by international companies for control valves projects in the region and improving economic scenario.

Some major players of the global control valves market are Flowserve Corporation, Velan, IMI, Emerson Electric, Alfa Laval, Eaton, AVK Holding, Burkert Fluid Control System, Honeywell International, and Valvitalia.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1532

This report segments the global control valves market into:

Global Control Valves Market: Valve Type Analysis

Butterfly

Ball

Plug

Gate

Diaphragm

Piston

Global Control Valves Market: Component Analysis

Actuators

Valve Body

Others

Global Control Valves Market: Valve Size Analysis

Up to 1”

Between 1” and 6”

Between 6” and 25”

Between 25” and 50”

Above 50”

Global Control Valves Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Energy and Power

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Construction

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Control Valves Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Smart HVAC Control Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-hvac-control-market

Radar Sensor Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/radar-sensor-market

Focused Ion Beam Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/focused-ion-beam-market

Micro-Display Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/micro-display-market

Flexible OLED Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/flexible-oled-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com