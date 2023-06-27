By 2033, the pipes and tubes industry in the United States is projected to reach a substantial market value of US$ 8.2 billion. Throughout the forecast period, the market is anticipated to maintain a steady pace, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%.

NEWARK, Del, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The copper pipes and tubes market is forecast to expand at 3.2% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 34.8 billion in 2023.

A surge in the installation of HVAC units due to accelerated construction activities is fueling market growth. Apart from this, copper pipes and tubes are deployed in charging stations and Electric Vehicles (EVs). Thus, the heightened adoption of EVs amid growing concerns for the environment has solidified product demand.

In support of EVs, worldwide governments have introduced subsidies and incentives to purchase EVs, thus augmenting the sales of copper pipes and tubes. Additionally, this equipment is used in the transportation of gases, thanks to copper’s non-permeability to air and gas.

Copper also lessens the incidence rate of contamination and leakage caused by UV rays, oxygen, and unsuitable temperature caused by the external environment. Other factors fueling the demand for copper pipes and tubes consist of increasing demand from waste heat recovery systems, solar thermal energy, the transition toward sustainability, rapid urbanization, and many others.

Key Takeaways:

The United Kingdom copper pipes and tubes industry is projected to be worth US$ 1.8 billion by 2033. Over the estimated time, the market is projected to record a CAGR of 2.9%. Before this, the market registered a CAGR of 4.2%.

The China market stands prominently among the top-tier copper pipes and tubes economies. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 10.4 billion by 2033 end. From 2023 to 2033, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The Japan market is projected to be valued at US$ 9.4 billion by 2033. In the next ten years, the market is presumed to pace at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The South Korean copper pipes and tubes industry is projected to be valued at US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2033. Over the assessment period, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8%.

Based on end use, the HVAC segment is expected to be at the top. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3%, as compared to the 4.1% CAGR recorded in the historical period.

The seamless copper pipes and tubes are expected to record a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period. The segment had grown at a CAGR of 4.2% in the historical period.

Competitive Landscape:

In February 2023, Mettube Copper India Private Limited, which is an Indian arm of the Malaysian firm, entered an arrangement with the Gujarat Government to establish its copper tube production factory in Sanand. The MNC has decided to invest around INR 1,000 crore in the first phase to set up the facility. The company’s copper tubes are used in the air conditioning and refrigeration industries. Since the plant is expected to produce 5th Gen copper tubes, the plant can be instrumental in reducing the carbon footprint in the future.

In January 2023, Lawton Tubes, a leading manufacturer of medical-grade copper tubes in the United Kingdom, announced that it may exhibit its expertise at Arab Health this year. The company has been a critical distributor of copper pipelines in and out of the United Kingdom, covering 35+ countries. At the event, the company is going to celebrate its assistance during the fight against COVID and discuss the feasibility of copper tubes in carrying medical gases.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Product Type:

Seamless

Welded

By End Use:

HVAC

Industrial Heat Exchange

Plumbing

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

