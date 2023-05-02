According to the FMI analysis, the market for corn fiber in Europe is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2033. The growth can be attributed to several factors such as the expanding regional food industry, rising numbers of health-conscious consumers, and increasing textile trade. Corn is a renewable resource that can be grown locally in Europe, which makes it an attractive option for manufacturers who want to source their ingredients sustainably.

NEWARK, Del, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From 2023 to 2033, the corn fiber market is expected to increase at an astounding rate. The global market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 0.7 Billion in 2023, per the research report released by FMI. By 2033, it’s anticipated to exceed US$ 3.16 Billion. From 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Several industries, including textile, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, animal nutrition, and others use corn fiber. A form of soluble fiber called resistant starch found in corn fiber has demonstrated a range of health advantages on consumption. Corn fiber has been found beneficial in blood sugar regulation and lowering cholesterol levels. Its prebiotic qualities lower the risk of heart disease and improve intestinal health. The escalating use of corn fiber in end-use industries is driving market growth. Additionally, the improving income levels and expanding global population contribute to market development.

Get a report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format.

The concerns of consumers regarding the food they consume are rising globally. Consumers are becoming more aware and are prepared to pay extra for goods that they believe are better made and healthier. The increasing demand for high-quality animal products is predicted to foster growth in the market. Additionally, pet food items that are specifically designed to fulfill the specific nutritional requirements of various sorts of pets are in more demand.

To take advantage of new market trends, the key industry players are investing more money in marketing and research and development operations. Market players are spending more on research and development initiatives to capitalize on increasing trends in the food and beverage sector. They are working on products that follow the most recent dietary trends and properly optimize their marketing campaigns.

Key Takeaways:

In 2018, the global market size stood at nearly US$ 0.23 Billion.

The market for corn fiber in Europe is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to attain a significant market share during the forecast period. Due to the presence of key pharmaceutical companies. The expanding food and beverage industry and textile sectors are expected to further bolster the region’s market development.

North America is likely to dominate the global market due to the presence of robust pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

The animal nutrition segment is likely to gain swift growth in the coming years.

Discuss More details with our Experts: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15089

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Cargill commercialized a soluble maize fiber component. The new bulking ingredient has a minimal impact on the texture and color and has half the calories of sugar.

Novozymes introduced the first enzymatic corn separation technique in November 2022. The new soluble corn fiber may be utilized in dairy products, cereals, drinks, baked goods, pet food, and confectionary items. Because of the discovery, producers are now able to run their corn mills more effectively, which has fundamentally altered the market. The first-generation enzyme, Frontia Fiberwash, assisted plants in producing more starch with less energy and carbon dioxide emissions.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Corn Fiber in Food Bakery Breakfast Cereals & Snacks Confectionery Dairy Meat Product Infant Food

Corn Fiber in Beverages

Corn Fiber in Pharmaceutical

Corn Fiber in Animal Nutrition Swine Ruminants Poultry Pet

Corn Fiber in Textile Apparels Nonwovens Home Textiles Industrial Textiles



By Region:

Corn Fiber in North America Market

Corn Fiber in Asia Pacific Market

Corn Fiber in Europe Market

Corn Fiber in Latin America Market

Corn Fiber in the Middle East and Africa Market

Unable to find the data you are looking for? Our experts will provide you with customized reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15089

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Corn Fiber Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Organic

5.3.2. Conventional

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on Food and Beverage:

Corn Flour Market Size: The global corn flour market size is expected to be valued at US$ 18,231.1 Million in 2022. The growing demand for RTE products is creating incremental opportunities for producers.

Corn Sweeteners Market Share: According to research by Future Market Insights, The Corn Sweeteners market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.01%. during the forecasted period.

Corn Protein Market Analysis: The global corn protein market is slated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period ranging from 2023 to 2033, as per Future Market Insights.

Corn Silage Market Forecast: The corn silage market is anticipated with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The market is likely to be secured at US$ 342.4 Million in 2022 and is estimated to be valued at US$ 677.33 Million by 2032.

Corn-Based Protein Market Trends: Corn-based proteins are comprised of zeins. Corn-based protein as a coating agent has improved the color, texture, and fragrance of food products associated to other plant-based coatings used.

Soluble Corn Fibre Market Value: The Soluble Corn Fibre market is valued at US$ 530.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 932.3 Million by 2032.

Hydrolyzed Corn Protein Market Sales: The hydrolyzed corn protein market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 1850.2 Million in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 3525.2 Million by 2033.

Fiber Supplements Market Demand: The global fiber supplements market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 34.18 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 18.21 Billion in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Market Opportunity: Rising demand for dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, weight loss products, animal nutrition and personal care will drive the growth of the fibers & specialty carbohydrates industry.

Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market Growth: The insoluble dietary fiber market is currently valued at US$ 2,200 Million and is expected to develop at a 9.2% CAGR, reaching US$ 5304.6 Million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs