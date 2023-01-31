This report on the corporate insolvency services market by Fact.MR comprises insights regarding market trends, driving & challenging factors, market taxonomy, and future market estimations.

Rockville, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global corporate insolvency services market is estimated at US$ 12.1 billion in 2022, with a projected market valuation of US$ 20.5 billion for 2032.

Market growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of corporate bankruptcy and growing enterprises’ inability to pay creditors. Due to the COVID pandemic, many small and large businesses observed instability in revenue growth and efficient business operations. Also, the global economy faced a recession, rise in interest rates, and inflation. This impacted the situation of insolvency and bankruptcy in various businesses and resulted in high demand for corporate insolvency services worldwide.

The market is expected to rise at a significant rate going ahead with the integration of advanced technologies. AI has been utilized and online platforms are integrated with liquidity firms for the efficient execution of insolvency services for stakeholders, creditors, and businesses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Company voluntary liquidation and creditors voluntary liquidation services to hold more than 50% share of the global corporate insolvency services market.

During the forecast period (2022-2032), the market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4%

North America is expected to account for a leading share of the market at 30%.

Based on region, demand for corporate insolvency services is expected to increase at CAGR of 5.5% and 6.1% in Europe and East Asia, respectively.

“Reduced government aid along with global economic slowdown will drive the market to newer heights,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Corporate Insolvency Service Industry Research

By Service Type : Administration Company Voluntary Liquidation Creditors Voluntary Liquidation (CVL) Compulsory Liquidation Others (not classified elsewhere)



By End-use Industry : Consumer Markets Energy and Natural Resources BFSI Life Science & Healthcare Media & Telecommunications Technology



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africaa



Market Development

The global corporate insolvency services market is highly fragmented with the presence of various local as well as international players in the industry. The intensity of competition among these market players is significantly high, offering vivid services related to corporate insolvency. Market players are expected to be tremendously benefited with the integration of advanced technologies in the years ahead.

The market has both large and small players. In terms of value, around 40% of the market is captured by large multinational companies. The industry has witnessed a few notable mergers and acquisitions and some exciting hybrid service offerings.

For instance :

In August 2022, ICR, one of the leading strategic communications and advisory firms, introduced SPAC Liquidation Communications Services, which offers the necessary support to clients in efficiently communicating with investors during a liquidation.

Key Companies Profiled

ASC Group

Baker Tilly US, LLP

Binder Dijker Otte

Crowe Global

Deloitte

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Evelyn Partners

Grant Thornton LLP

Haines Watts Group

Johnston Carmichael

KPMG International

Mazars

MHA MacIntyre Hudson

Moore Global

PwC

RSM US LLP

UHY Hacker Young

AZB & Partners

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Dhir & Dhir Associates

J Sagar Associates

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global corporate insolvency services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service type (administration, company voluntary liquidation, creditors voluntary liquidation, compulsory liquidation, others (not classified elsewhere)) and end-use industry (consumer markets, energy and natural resources, financial services, life science & healthcare, media & telecommunications, technology), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

