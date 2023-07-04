[201 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Cottonseed Oil Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 5.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 6.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 3.75% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Company, Marico Limited, Richardson International Limited, J-Oil Mills Inc., Savola Group, Shafi Cotton Ginning and Oil Mills, Pyramid Oil Mills, Agarwal Industries Pvt. Ltd., Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd., Vimal Oil & Foods Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Adani Wilmar Limited, Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PT, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt. Ltd., etc.

Boston, MA, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cottonseed Oil Market By Packaging (Retail And Bulk), By End-User (Food Service Providers, Industrial, Retail, And Households), By Type (Conventional And Organic), By Raw Material (Non-Genetically Modified Cotton And Genetically Modified Cotton), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Cottonseed Oil Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5.12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 6.87 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.75% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Cottonseed Oil? How big is the Cottonseed Oil Industry?

Cottonseed Oil Report Coverage & Overview:

Cottonseed oil is a form of cooking oil extracted from the seeds of cotton plants across species. In textural form, cottonseed oil is similar to oilseeds derived from sunflower seeds consisting of a kernel that bears oil and is surrounded by a hard outer hull. Cottonseed oil has a neutral flavor and hence can be used for frying, baking, sautéing, and salad dressings. It has low saturated fat and contains moderate amounts of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. Cottonseed, which is a byproduct of cotton processing, was not considered valuable before the 19th century however, as with increasing research and investment toward exploring more options for cooling oil, the cottonseed oil industry gained higher momentum.

Global Cottonseed Oil Market: Growth Dynamics

The global cottonseed oil market is projected to grow owing to the increasing consumption of cooking oil driven by factors such as rising population, surging a number of food service providers, and rising number of cooking oil products available in the market. Over the years and especially after Covid-19 more people have adopted healthy eating habits and have shown a higher inclination toward cooking oil containing low fats. Reports have indicated that cottonseed oil may help lower low-density lipoprotein and aid increase in high-density lipoprotein. It is also known to reduce inflammation. As the number of health-conscious people is growing steadily, there is more demand for products that meet the dietary requirements of such consumer groups.

Furthermore, it is used extensively in baking processes, and with the growing revenue in the bakery industry, the consumption rate of cottonseed oil has also registered a high growth rate. The industrial applications of cottonseed oil in recent times have opened greater avenues for further expansion. For instance, it is currently being used to produce biodiesel along with cosmetics, soaps, lubricants, and pharmaceutical products. Other factors such as increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture and greater availability of cotton, the most crucial key ingredient could also drive market growth.

However, the global sales volume of the cottonseed oil industry may remain restricted due to intense competition from other forms of healthy cooking oil, especially olive oil. As per official estimates, more than 3 million tonnes of olive oil are consumed globally per year. Furthermore, there is a well-established market for soybean oil , canola oil, and sunflower oil and people have become more accustomed to consuming other forms of cooking oil. Moreover, cottonseed is known to be an allergenic crop since certain individuals are allergic to cottonseed or its derivatives which may act as a growth limitation.

The growing efforts for higher market penetration in unexplored segments may provide growth opportunities while the price volatility due to dependence on several factors for the final product is an important challenge to overcome.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.12 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 6.87 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.75% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Company, Marico Limited, Richardson International Limited, J-Oil Mills Inc., Savola Group, Shafi Cotton Ginning and Oil Mills, Pyramid Oil Mills, Agarwal Industries Pvt. Ltd., Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd., Vimal Oil & Foods Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Adani Wilmar Limited, Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PT, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt. Ltd., N.K. Proteins Pvt. Ltd., Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, IOI Corporation Berhad, Associated British Foods plc, Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Key Segment By Packaging, By End-User, By Type, By Raw Material, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Cottonseed Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cottonseed oil market is segmented based on packaging, end-user, type, raw material, and region.

Based on packaging, the global market is divided into retail and bulk.

Based on end-user, the cottonseed oil industry segments are food service providers, industrial, retail, and households. The highest revenue was generated from the food service providers segment in 2022 and it is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. This segment is currently dominated by several outlets of food processing companies since cottonseed oil is used extensively to produce several forms of commercially sold food items. This includes icing, baked goods, salad dressings, and margarine to name a few. In industrial applications, it is used for non-food applications such as the production of biodiesel, soaps, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, lubricants, and other industrial uses. As cited by the International Energy Agency, in 2019, the global production of biodiesel and hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) was over 48 billion L.

Based on type, the global market is divided into conventional and organic.

Based on raw material, the cottonseed oil industry is divided into non-genetically modified cotton and genetically modified cotton. The production of cottonseed oil relies heavily on genetically modified (GM) varieties of cotton which is also known as Bt cotton and is widely used in many cotton-producing countries. The high prevalence rate can be attributed to its agronomic advantages such as higher resistance to pests, more specifically the cotton bollworm. Bt cotton is genetically engineered to promote the production of Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt), a protein. It assists in improving crop yield and reducing the need for chemical pesticides. The GM variety of cotton is cultivated extensively in countries such as the United States, China, India, and Brazil. Nearly 20% of the global cotton supply is dominated by China.

The global Cottonseed Oil market is segmented as follows:

By Packaging

Retail

Bulk

By End-User

Food Service Providers

Industrial

Retail

Households

By Type

Conventional

Organic

By Raw Material

Non-Genetically Modified Cotton

Genetically Modified Cotton

Global Cottonseed Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cottonseed Oil market include –

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Bunge Limited

Wilmar International Ltd.

Louis Dreyfus Company

Marico Limited

Richardson International Limited

J-Oil Mills Inc.

Savola Group

Shafi Cotton Ginning and Oil Mills

Pyramid Oil Mills

Agarwal Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd.

Vimal Oil & Foods Ltd.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

Adani Wilmar Limited

Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PT

Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt. Ltd.

N.K. Proteins Pvt. Ltd.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

Associated British Foods plc

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead with the highest CAGR in the global cottonseed oil market driven by high consumption and production of cotton and its derivatives in the growing economies of China and India. Along with other countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, Asia-Pacific is one of the leading cotton cultivators and cottonseed oil has a long-standing presence in the domestic market. The North American region is likely to witness high revenue due to the growing production of cotton in the US along with the presence of large-scale commercial producers. The Canadian region is registering growing demand for healthier cooking oils. Latin America is also expected to prove to be a lucrative market during the coming years due to the high export rate of cottonseed oil from Brazil which is currently the world’s fifth-largest supplier of oil extracted from cottonseed. As the country seeks more foreign investments, the production rate is likely to exceed expectations by 2030.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2022, Shree Ram Proteins Limited, one of India’s cottonseed oil manufacturing companies, announced its plans to diversify its product offerings by setting up a new oil refinery plant. The capital expenditure is expected to be between INR 22 to INR 24 crore

In December 2020, Tirupati (cottonseed) Edible Oil which is a part of the N. K. Proteins Group, launched a new brand campaign with popular Indian actress Ms. Kareena Kapoor Khan acting as the brand ambassador

