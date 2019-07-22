Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Will Reach USD 3,077 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market was approximately USD 1,988 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 3,077 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.4% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market by Product (Mandibular Orthognathic Implants, Bone Graft Substitutes, Distraction Systems, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Replacement Devices, Cranial Flap Fixation Systems, Dural Repair Products, Thoracic Fixation Systems, and Others), By Material (Calcium Ceramics, Metals and Alloys, Polymers, Biologic Materials, and Others), by Location (External Fixators and Internal Fixators), by Nature (Non-Resorbable Fixators and Resorbable Fixators), and by Application (Neurosurgery & ENT, Orthognathic & Dental Surgery, and Plastic Surgery): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market was approximately USD 1,988 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 3,077 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Facial fractures and its occurrence in every part of the world have strengthened the importance of craniomaxillofacial surgeries. Effective and durable fixation of injured oral, restoring natural shape and functions of jaw need, and improvement in facial and cranial bones are other factors contributing to this market’s growth. The rising number of partnerships and collaborations and shifting trend of internal fixators from metallic to non-metallic and bio-absorbable material are major trends witnessed in the global craniomaxillofacial implants market. However, the expensive CMF surgeries and the lack of apt health insurance schemes, especially in the developing nations, may limit this market.

The craniomaxillofacial implants market is fragmented on the basis of product into mandibular orthognathic implants, distraction systems, bone graft substitutes, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) replacement devices, cranial flap fixation systems, dural repair products, thoracic fixation systems, and others. Cranial flap fixation systems dominated the market with a major share in 2018, due to their wide usage in various surgical procedures like deformity correction, orthognathic surgery, pediatric surgeries, and tumor removal. These devices have found applications in ENT, neurosurgery, and plastic surgeries.

By material, the craniomaxillofacial implants market includes metals and alloys, calcium ceramics, biologic materials, polymers, and others. The metals and alloys segment is likely to showcase high growth in the future, owing to its ability to provide rigid support to the fractures, lower corrosiveness, and cheaper price rates as compared to bio-absorbable counterparts.

Based on location, the market includes internal and external fixators. The external fixators segment likely to register high growth in the future, owing to its extensive use in neurosurgeries. On the basis of nature, the market is divided into non-resorbable and resorbable fixators. The resorbable segment is likely to witness good growth, as resorbable fixators have shorter healing time and no post-surgery follow-ups to remove fixators.

By application, the craniomaxillofacial implants market includes orthognathic and dental surgery, plastic surgery, and neurosurgery and ENT. The neurosurgery and ENT segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018, due to the rising incidences of spinal disorders and trauma that require management of CSF (cerebrospinal fluid) during surgery.

North America dominated the global craniomaxillofacial implants market in 2018, due to a considerable rise in the number of craniomaxillofacial surgeries, especially in the U.S. As per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, CMF injuries account for about 150,000 annual deaths in the U.S. Additionally, a huge aging population base, promising healthcare schemes listed by government agencies, and the high prevalence rate of hereditary facial abnormalities are further propelling the North American market growth.

Europe is the second leading regional market, which is expected to show significant growth in the years to come. As per the WHO, the prevalence of cleft lip with or without cleft palate is almost 10.0 to 14.0 per 10,000 in Finland. Additionally, growing customizations of CMF implants and increasing road accident number are boosting the European craniomaxillofacial implants market.

The Asia Pacific market is likely to show a high CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to rising disposable income, growing awareness programs and conferences, and increasing market players’ focus to expand their regional presence. Some prominent countries in the Asia Pacific include China, India, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, and Japan. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure and healthcare-related plans and the availability of new market expansion opportunities are likely to drive the regional market for craniomaxillofacial implants. Moreover, untapped opportunities, positive economic development, and constantly improving healthcare infrastructure are likely to further boost the Asia Pacific craniomaxillofacial implants market.

Latin America is another important regional market, which is likely to experience moderate growth over the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa is also likely to register noticeable growth as several companies and laboratories have signed distribution agreements with manufacturers to offer advanced products and services to the regional patients.

Some leading players in the global craniomaxillofacial implants market are Johnson & Johnson Services, B. Braun Melsungen, KLS Martin, Integra LifeSciences Holdings, Zimmer Holding, Stryker Corporation, Osteomed L.P., Matrix Surgical USA, Medtronic, and CONMED.

This report segments the global craniomaxillofacial implants market into:

Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market: By Product

Mandibular Orthognathic Implants

Bone Graft Substitutes

Distraction Systems

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Replacement Devices

Cranial Flap Fixation Systems

Dural Repair Products

Thoracic Fixation Systems

Others

Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market: By Material

Calcium Ceramics

Metals and Alloys

Polymers

Biologic Materials

Others

Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market: By Location

External Fixators

Internal Fixators

Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market: By Nature

Non-Resorbable Fixators

Resorbable Fixators

Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market: By Application

Neurosurgery and ENT

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

