MIAMI, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) today reported first quarter 2023 financial results. All figures are in United States dollars.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total operating revenue for Q1 2023 was $32.2 million. This represents an increase of $15.8 million or 96.3% when compared to Q1 2022. In addition, GlobalX operated 3,134 revenue block hours in Q1 2023 representing an 81% increase over the number of block hours operated in Q1 2022.

Q1 2023 results on an Adjusted EBITDAR(1) basis were $2.5 million, an Adjusted EBITDA(1) basis of approximately ($2.9) million and Adjusted EPS(1) of $(0.07). The Company’s financial results were negatively impacted by a number of factors, including: (i) accelerated cockpit crew hiring and training to prepare for a busy 2023 summer schedule resulting in an increase of approximately $1.4 million in training expenses; (ii) the deferral of a major US government contract from January to May, which represented approximately $6 million in revenue; (iii) continued delay in delivery of our first A321 freighter which resulted in lost revenue of approximately $1.5 million; (iv) uncontrollable delays of passenger aircraft from heavy maintenance resulting in 171 days of available aircraft time; and (v) the incurrence of cargo related expenses in anticipation of A321F revenue hours in Q1 which were not flown. The Company expects compensation from third parties to be paid to us because of the late deliveries which it expects to receive in 2023 of approximately $2.25 million.

Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of the Company stated “Q1 is traditionally the lowest revenue quarter of the year. Our team performed exceedingly well in a tough operating environment with continued delivery delays of aircraft out of heavy maintenance and the deferral of certain government contracts. We finished all requirement for the major certifications we need to continue to grow, started revenue cargo operations, and built the infrastructure of people and systems to fly a very heavy flying schedule for the second half of 2023; specifically adding over 25 pilots and 36 flight attendants.”

2023 Update

Mr. Wegel added “The Company remains very bullish on 2023 with its cargo certification completed and its first A321 freighter having started revenue operations in Q1. The Company is also expecting the delivery of the second A321 freighter in late May, which will be operating in June. We expect full year revenue in 2023 of over of $140 million, with $65 million in revenue during the first half of the year. To date for all of 2023, we have contracted for 12,827 block hours and expect to contract an additional 10,000 hours subject to aircraft delivery dates. This compares to 10,615 block hours contracted in 2022.”

The Company’s current plan is to add up to four more A321Fs during the course of 2023.

Q1 Highlights

Received full operating approvals from the FAA to operate A321 freighters and placed into service its first A321 freighter.

Finished all requirements for the Company’s IATA IOSA certification, its Department of Defense certification and its EASA TCO, which will allow the Company to fully operate within Europe for summer 2023

Signed agreements with TUI-fly Netherlands, Allegiant, and RedWay Air out of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Liquidity

GlobalX ended the quarter with $14.7 million in current assets, an increase of $2.9 million compared to December 31, 2022.

Current liabilities increased from $27.9 million in 2022 to $34.1 million in Q1 2023 mainly due to an increase of deferred revenue for future flying, customer deposits and current portion of long-term operating leases due to the increase in the fleet size.

GlobalX is in discussions with third parties for additional capital in the form of debt, convertible debt, or equity to further invest in the business and facilitate the continued growth of the fleet, including the acquisition of additional leased aircraft, as well as for additional working capital.

Outlook

Guidance items provided in this release are based on Company’s current estimates and are not a guarantee of future performance. GlobalX is providing revenue guidance of over $140 million in revenue for 2023 based on a fleet of 9 passenger and 2 cargo aircraft, a 69% increase over 2022. Currently $104 million of this revenue is contracted. The Company will provide updated guidance as it takes delivery of additional aircraft to the current projected fleet of 9 passenger and 2 cargo aircraft.

(1) Refer below to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,200,686 $ 1,875,673 Restricted cash $ 5,026,968 $ 3,585,261 Accounts receivable, net of allowance $ 3,992,347 $ 2,664,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 2,314,057 $ 2,193,449 Current assets held for sale $ 1,149,893 $ 1,405,741 Total Current Assets $ 14,683,951 $ 11,724,298 Property and equipment, net $ 2,551,930 $ 2,441,288 Finance leases, net $ 3,834,109 $ 2,710,899 Operating lease right-of-use assets $ 42,314,668 $ 27,952,609 Deposits and other assets $ 7,025,696 $ 6,334,878 Total Assets $ 70,410,354 $ 51,163,973 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,355,869 $ 4,997,080 Accrued liabilities $ 11,485,746 $ 9,458,629 Deferred revenue $ 5,477,557 $ 3,200,664 Customer deposits $ 2,272,720 $ 1,617,337 Current portion of notes payable $ 1,811,668 $ 1,810,468 Current portion of long-term operating leases $ 7,271,902 $ 6,445,915 Current portion of finance leases $ 461,867 $ 335,527 Total current liabilities $ 34,137,329 $ 27,865,621 Other liabilities Note payable $ 7,831,750 $ 5,081,294 Long-term operating leases $ 36,759,367 $ 23,189,835 Other liabilities $ 3,305,093 $ 2,282,892 Total other liabilities $ 47,896,210 $ 30,554,020 Commitments and Contingencies $ — $ — Equity (Deficit) Common stock – $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 56,298,351 and 53,440,482 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively $ 56,297 $ 53,440 Additional paid-in capital $ 32,475,526 $ 30,774,197 Retained deficit $ (44,155,008 ) $ (38,083,304 ) Total stockholders’ equity (Deficit) $ (11,623,185 ) $ (7,255,667 ) Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit) $ 70,410,354 $ 51,163,973

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Operating Revenue $ 32,150,554 $ 16,380,011 Operating Expenses Salaries, Wages, & Benefits 11,167,593 5,865,074 Aircraft Fuel 7,948,962 3,250,554 Maintenance, materials and repairs 1,558,724 1,190,823 Depreciation and amortization 443,139 23,312 Contracted ground and aviation services 4,852,811 2,955,576 Travel 2,253,833 1,295,110 Insurance 948,781 857,268 Aircraft Rent 5,644,028 3,359,674 Other 2,862,672 2,345,908 Total Operating Expenses 37,680,543 21,143,299 Operating Loss (5,529,989 ) (4,763,288 ) Non-Operating Expenses Interest Expense 541,715 16,214 Total Non-Operating Expenses 541,715 16,214 Loss before income taxes (6,071,704 ) (4,779,502 ) Income tax expense — — Net Loss (6,071,704 ) (4,779,502 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 54,490,925 51,241,326 Fully diluted shares outstanding 54,490,925 51,241,326

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(UNAUDITED) Common

Stock

Number of

Shares Amount Additional

Paid in

Capital Retained

Deficit Total Beginning – January 1, 2022 51,237,876 $ 51,237 $ 26,456,900 $ (22,262,307 ) $ 4,245,830 Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised 20,700 21 9,909 — 9,930 Warrants issued 2,130,642 2,130,642 Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs — — 382,612 — 382,612 Loss for the period — — — (4,779,502 ) (4,779,502 ) Ending – March 31, 2022 51,258,576 $ 51,258 $ 28,980,063 $ (27,041,809 ) $ 1,989,512 Common

Stock

Number of

Shares Amount Additional

Paid in

Capital Retained

Deficit Total Beginning – January 1, 2023 53,440,482 $ 53,440 $ 30,774,197 $ (38,083,304 ) $ (7,255,667 ) Issuance of shares – options exercised 150,000 $ 150 67,106 — 67,256 Issuance of shares – warrants exercised 2,499,453 $ 2,499 1,133,802 — 1,136,301 Issuance of shares – share based compensation on RSUs 208,416 $ 208 500,421 — 500,629 Loss for the period — — — (6,071,704 ) (6,071,704 ) Ending – March 31, 2023 56,298,351 $ 56,297 $ 32,475,526 $ (44,155,008 ) $ (11,623,185 )

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For The Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (6,071,704 ) $ (4,779,502 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 443,139 23,312 Bad debt expense (recovery) (17,540 ) — Gain on sale of spare parts (55,744 ) — Amortization of debt issue costs 250,457 — Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 1,846,952 950,324 Share-based payments 500,630 382,612 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,200 — Loss on sale of property 135,772 — Interest on finance leases 93,009 — Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,254,889 ) 275,953 Assets held for sale 255,848 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets (120,608 ) (839,677 ) Accounts payable 358,792 3,077,116 Accrued liabilities and other liabilities 4,803,034 729,211 Operating lease obligations (2,017,874 ) (731,312 ) Other liabilities 154,651 — Net cash used in operating activities (694,875 ) (911,963 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (306,618 ) (273,031 ) Deposits, deferred costs and other assets (823,971 ) (617,849 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,130,589 ) (890,880 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments to related party — (197,558 ) Principal payments on finance leases (111,373 ) — Proceeds on issuance of shares 1,203,557 9,930 Proceeds from note payable 2,500,000 5,925,529 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,592,184 5,737,901 Net increase in cash 1,766,720 3,935,058 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of the period 5,460,934 7,994,001 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of the period $ 7,227,654 $ 11,929,059 Non-cash transactions Right-of-use (ROU) assets acquired through operating leases $ 16,209,011 — Equipment acquired through finance leases 1,214,658 — Cash paid for Interest $ 291,258 — Taxes – –

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management’s, analysts’ and investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended EBITDAR Reconciliation March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Operating Loss $ (5,529,989 ) $ (4,763,288 ) Depreciation and amortization 443,139 23,312 EBITDA (5,086,850 ) (4,739,976 ) Share-based compensation 500,630 382,612 Pilots training 1,435,433 928,241 A321F lease accounting adj 240,000 – Adjusted EBITDA (2,910,787 ) (3,429,123 ) Aircraft Rent 5,404,028 3,359,674 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 2,493,241 $ (69,449 ) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EPS March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net Loss $ (6,071,704 ) $ (4,779,502 ) Share-based compensation 500,630 382,612 Aircraft Cargo Pilots Training and Excess Wages 1,435,433 928,241 A321F lease accounting adj 240,000 – Adjusted Net Loss $ (3,895,641 ) $ (3,468,649 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 54,490,925 51,241,326 Adjusted EPS $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 )

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. In Q1 2023, GlobalX completed DOT and FAA approvals for ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

