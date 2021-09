Global Crossing Airlines Partners with Honor Flight South Florida

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Honor Flight South Florida as its airline partner in resuming the organization’s operations post-pandemic. Honor Flight South Florida is a 100% all-volunteer organization, dedicated solely to honoring all veterans in Broward, Dade, and Monroe counties. Its mission is to fly America’s Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifices. In the final chapters of their lives, it’s a race against time to fly these veterans to visit and reflect at the memorials built in their honor. Top priority is given to the most senior defenders of freedom, World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans, and those veterans who are disabled or terminally ill. The first Honor Flight departed Miami International on Sunday, September 12, 2021, and hosted 71 veterans.

The veteran’s one-day mission to Washington D.C. included round-trip airfare, deluxe bus transportation throughout Washington with police escorts, meals, commemorative tee shirts, and other amenities needed to travel comfortably. Every one of these veterans traveled free. In support of this mission, GlobalX made a one-time charitable donation of $5000 to Honor Flight South Florida. The Honor Flight event culminated with a homecoming at Miami International Airport by a welcome line that included invited local and federal honor guards, elected officials, and family and friends.

“In these difficult times, we look to the past to inform our future, and honoring our veterans and remembering their sacrifice should unify all of us,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

“MIA is proud to once again have hosted this special tribute for our local war heroes, many of whom were visiting our nation’s war memorials for the first time,” said MIA Interim Director Ralph Cutié. “They fought for the freedoms we enjoy today and deserve events like the Honor Flight that salute their service.”

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

