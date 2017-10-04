Global Cruise Industry Contributes $450 Million to New Jersey Economy

Washington DC, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cruise industry contributed $450 million to New Jersey’s economy in 2016, up 9.2 percent since 2014, according to a new study from Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the largest cruise industry trade association and the leading authority of the global cruise community.

CLIA’s 2016 Economic Impact Analysis, an independent study commissioned by CLIA and conducted by Business Research and Economic Advisors (BREA), shows that the cruise industry’s direct expenditures in New Jersey generated total economic impacts of 8,718 jobs and $524 million in wages and salaries.

“The cruise industry is a critical contributor to the U.S. economy and we see evidence of the industry’s positive effect spreading into every state, including New Jersey,” said Cindy D’Aoust, CLIA’s president and CEO. “Embarkations from Cape Liberty are up significantly from 2014, mainly due to upgrades to larger ships and the homeporting of ships from several major cruise lines. New Jersey continues to be an important market for the cruise industry.”

Embarkations, Cruise Passenger and Crew Spending in New Jersey

According to CLIA’s study, there were 255,000 passenger embarkations – an increase of nearly 14 percent since 2014 — at Cape Liberty, New Jersey’s major cruise port. Cruising from Cape Liberty generated 363,000 passenger and crew visits, an increase of 12 percent. These visits produced $17.8 million in passenger and crew onshore spending, or approximately $49 per visit. Passenger and crew spending in New Jersey increased 16.4 percent since 2014.

2016 CLIA Economic Impact Analysis

New Jersey Total Share of the U.S. (percent) Passenger Embarkations 255,000 2.2 Resident Cruise Passengers 286,000 2.5 Total Passenger & Crew Visits 363,000 1.5 Direct Expenditures ($ Millions) $450 2.1 Total Employment Impact 8,718 2.2 Total Wage Impact ($ Millions) $524 2.5

Additional findings from CLIA’s study:

Tourism-related businesses received approximately $216 million, or 48 percent of the cruise industry’s direct spending in New Jersey.

Another $92 million, or 20 percent of the industry’s direct spending in New Jersey was spent with businesses in five additional business segments: food processors, textile and apparel manufacturers, and petroleum refiners and distributors within the manufacturing sector; and advertising agencies and insurance companies in the nonmanufacturing sector.

The remaining 32 percent of direct expenditures in New Jersey impacted many other industries throughout the state including law firms, business service companies such as computer services, software consulting and marketing and manufacturers of chemical products.

Top Ten States

According to CLIA’s study, the top ten states benefitting economically from the cruise industry are:

Top Ten States Benefitting Economically from the Global Cruise Industry

1. Florida 6. Washington 2. California 7. Georgia 3. Texas 8. Illinois 4. New York 9. Massachusetts 5. Alaska 10. New Jersey

Source: CLIA 2016 Economic Impact Analysis

Global Cruise Industry’s Contributions to the U.S. Economy

The growing economic impact from the cruise industry in New Jersey reflects the industry’s increasing contribution to the U.S. economy. In 2016, cruise lines, their passengers and crew spent a record $21.69 billion in the U.S., up 15 percent since 2011 and representing a new peak in U.S. cruise industry expenditures. Total contributions1 of the global cruise industry to the U.S. economy reached a record $47.76 billion in 2016, up 3.6 percent from 2014. This includes generating 389,432 U.S. jobs paying more than $20 billion in wages and salaries.

About the CLIA 2016 Economic Impact Analysis

The CLIA 2016 Economic Impact Analysis is an independent study conducted by BREA and commissioned by CLIA. Spending estimates were compiled based on surveys of cruise lines, passengers and crew. Economic impacts of cruise lines, passengers and crew spending were generated using generally accepted input/output methodology. Detailed methodology is outlined in the full report http://cruising.org/docs/default-source/research/us_economicimpact-100217.pdf?sfvrsn=2.

About Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) – One Industry, One Voice

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, providing a unified voice and leading authority of the global cruise community. The association has 15 offices globally with representation in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australasia. CLIA supports policies and practices that foster a safe, secure, healthy and sustainable cruise ship environment for the more than 24 million passengers who cruise annually and is dedicated to promote the cruise travel experience. Members are comprised of the world’s most prestigious ocean, river and specialty cruise lines; a highly trained and certified travel agent community; and cruise line suppliers and partners, including ports & destinations, ship development, suppliers and business services. The organization’s mission is to be the unified global organization that helps its members succeed by advocating, educating and promoting for the common interests of the cruise community. For more information, visit www.cruising.org or follow Cruise Lines International Association on CLIA Facebook and Twitter pages.

1 Total economic contributions include direct, indirect and induced impacts. This includes direct spending by cruise lines and passengers, including food and beverages, fuel, financial and business services and entertainment in support of cruise operations, as well as the goods and services purchased by the directly impacted businesses and employees from other B2B and B2C enterprises.

