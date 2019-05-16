Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market Will Reach USD 12,311 Million By 2026: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global cyber security in healthcare market was approximately USD 7,120 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 12,311 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 7.1% between 2019 and 2026.

New York, NY, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Cyber Security in Healthcare Market by Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud-Based), by Security Type (Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, and Wireless Security), and by End-User (Pharmaceutical & Chemical Manufactures, Medical Device Companies, Health Insurance Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global cyber security in healthcare market was approximately USD 7,120 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 12,311 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 7.1% between 2019 and 2026.

The healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting cyber security solutions to keep cybercriminals at bay. The healthcare providers are taking more precautions in securing devices and connected networks, which, in turn, is increasing the popularity of healthcare cyber security tools and solutions. The key factors driving the cyber security in healthcare market is the increasing number of cyber-attack threats, as the medical records contain huge volumes of information that can be used to perform identity fraud.

The cyber security in healthcare market is fragmented on the basis of deployment type, security type, and end-user. Based on deployment, the market includes cloud-based and on-premises. The on-premises segment held the maximum market share in terms of revenue. The cloud-based segment is likely to show the fastest CAGR in the future, owing to the increasing adoption of cyber security solutions and services by global organizations.

Based on security type, the market includes application security, content security network security, endpoint security, cloud security, and wireless security. The security type security segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The sales of mobile devices and their penetration is growing due to the growing acceptance of BYOD (bring your own device) in healthcare organizations. The variety of security types, services, and functions available on mobile devices leads to a large amount of data being stored on these devices and transferred to others, which is this segment.

The end-user segment comprises medical device companies, pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers, health insurance companies, hospitals and clinics, and others. The trend of cyberattacks is on the rise globally, particularly in insurance companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmaceuticals. For instance, in 2013, Boston Scientific and St. Jude Medical reported incidents of attacks and data loss. In 2015, a massive attack on Anthem resulted in a loss of nearly 80 million customer records. Furthermore, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing, as they are more vulnerable to cyber warfare due to the lack of network security policy, low IT investments, etc.

North America and Europe are anticipated to dominate the global cyber security in healthcare market and are likely to hold major market shares in the future. North America accounted for nearly 42% market share in 2018. The major factor contributing to these regional markets’ growth is the increased number of cyberattacks targeting various healthcare organizations, the presence of popular healthcare providers, and increased investments made in R&D activities. The increased use of networked devices and the rising adoption of digital patient records have further propelled the market growth in North America and Europe. Cyberattacks in the U.S., Germany, and UK are particularly high as these countries have high spending on healthcare information technology.

The Asia Pacific cyber security in healthcare market is also projected to show a high growth rate in the years ahead, owing to rapid improvements witnessed in the healthcare industry, growing R&D centers across the region, and economic development in China, India, and Australia. Furthermore, this rapid growth is also attributed to the presence of research and development centers of the medical device and pharmaceutical industry and several MNC headquarters. These organizations are highly vulnerable to cyberattacks from malicious insiders, state and non-state agents, and external hackers.

The Middle Eastern and African and Latin American regions are also likely to potential markets for cyber security in healthcare in the future, owing to the various opportunities provided by the government to major companies to conduct research and development activities.

Some major players operating in the global cyber security in healthcare market include AO Kaspersky Lab, Axway, Biscom Incorporated, Booz Allen Hamilton, CISCO, Computer Sciences Corporation, CORL Technologies, FireEye, Flexera, ForgeRock, General Electric, IBM, Lockheed Martin Corporation, McAfee, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, SENSATO, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, and WhiteHat Security.

This report segments the global cyber security in healthcare market into:

Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: Deployment Type Analysis

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: Security Type Analysis

Application Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Wireless Security

Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: End-User Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Chemical Manufactures

Medical Device Companies

Health Insurance Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

