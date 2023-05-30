[212+ Pages] Demand Analysis of the Global Cyclopentane Market Share Is Projected To Reach At a CAGR Of 7.30% by 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Dymatic Chemicals, Inc., Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, Haltermann Carless, Chevron Corporation, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., ISOPA (European Diisocyanate and Polyol Producers Association), Honeywell International Inc., BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, PetroChina Company Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Repsol S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Formosa Plastics Corporation, Covestro AG, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Cyclopentane Market By Application (Insulation & Construction Material, Refrigerators, Personal Care Products, Fuel & Fuel Additives, Electrical & Electronics, And Others), By Function (Solvent & Reagent, Blowing Agent & Refrigerant, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cyclopentane Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 401 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 680 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.30% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Cyclopentane? How big is the Cyclopentane Industry?

Report Overview:

The global cyclopentane market size was worth around USD 401 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 680 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.301% between 2023 and 2030.

The cyclopentane industry refers to the production and distribution of cyclopentane, which is a volatile hydrocarbon compound. It is primarily used as a blowing agent in the production of polyurethane foams, particularly in the form of rigid polyurethane foam insulation. The market encompasses the production, consumption, and trade of cyclopentane and its related products. It involves various industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and end-users in sectors such as construction, refrigeration, appliances, and more.

Global Cyclopentane Market: Growth Factors

The global cyclopentane market is expected to grow due to the increasing importance of environmental sustainability. In recent times, the compound has gained high popularity as an efficient blowing agent since it has low global warming potential when compared to conventional blowing agents like hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). As regional governments are getting stricter with environmental regulations due to environmental pollution and global warming resulting in the need to reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses, the demand and application of cyclopentane are likely to register a high growth rate.

In addition to this, the growing use of consumer appliances, especially in developing countries where the population is registering high disposable income could also act as an important cyclopentane market growth driver. Cyclopentane is used as a blowing agent in the production of insulating foams for refrigerators and freezers. Another crucial contributor to expanding industry is the growing investment toward research and development activities that aim to improve the properties of cyclopentane thus impacting its applications. Manufacturers are targeting areas of improvement like thermal insulation properties and efficiency.

The cyclopentane industry is also subject to certain roadblocks. The production and availability of cyclopentane are highly dependent on the cost of raw materials. Fluctuations in crude oil prices and the cost of other feedstock can severely impact the final price of cyclopentane and its production rate. Moreover, the industry also faces tough competition from alternative blowing agents such as HFOs and hydrocarbons like isopentane which also offer a low environmental impact along with improved performance. Some of the other restraints are limited supply and production capacity related to cyclopentane and environmental concerns.

The growing demand for energy-efficient solutions could provide growth opportunities while regulatory compliance may challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 401 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 680 million CAGR Growth Rate 7.30% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Dymatic Chemicals, Inc., Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, Haltermann Carless, Chevron Corporation, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., ISOPA (European Diisocyanate and Polyol Producers Association), Honeywell International Inc., BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, PetroChina Company Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Repsol S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Formosa Plastics Corporation, Covestro AG, and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). Key Segment By Application, By Function, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Cyclopentane Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cyclopentane market is segmented based on application, function, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are insulation & construction materials, refrigerators, personal care products, fuel & fuel additives, electrical & electronics, and others. The industry was dominated by the insulation & construction material segment in 2022 due to the higher use of the compound in the production of rigid polyurethane foam insulation panels. They are subsequently used for thermal insulation purposes across industries including buildings, refrigeration systems, appliances, and cold storage facilities. However, the compound also has several other applications. For instance, it is used as a blowing agent in the production of refrigerator and freezer insulation, providing thermal insulation and energy efficiency. It is also used in personal care products such as hairsprays and foaming cleansers. Its main role is that of a propellant. Cyclopentane’s melting point is −94 °C

Based on function, the global market segments are solvent & reagent, blowing agent & refrigerant, and others. The cyclopentane industry growth was led by the blowing agent & refrigerant segment in 2022. It assists in the production of polyurethane foams due to its low boiling point which allows it to vaporize and create the cellular structure of the foam during the foaming process. Since it has a low environmental impact, it is also used extensively as a refrigerant. Its application as a solvent & reagent is noteworthy since it serves as a medium for various synthesis reactions. Some examples of its application as a solvent are in terms of the synthesis of various organic compounds and the production of pharmaceutical products. Cyclopentane may be used as a cleaning solvent in electronics manufacturing processes. The compound has received a flammability rating of 3 by the National Fire Protection Association.

The global Cyclopentane market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Insulation & Construction Material

Refrigerators

Personal Care Products

Fuel & Fuel Additives

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Function

Solvent & Reagent

Blowing Agent & Refrigerant

Others

Cyclopentane Market By Application (Insulation & Construction Material, Refrigerators, Personal Care Products, Fuel & Fuel Additives, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), By Function (Solvent & Reagent, Blowing Agent & Refrigerant, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cyclopentane market include –

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Dymatic Chemicals Inc.

Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Eastman Chemical Company

Haltermann Carless

Chevron Corporation

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

ISOPA (European Diisocyanate and Polyol Producers Association)

Honeywell International Inc.

BASF SE

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

PetroChina Company Limited

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Repsol S.A.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Covestro AG

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cyclopentane market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.30% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Cyclopentane market size was valued at around US$ 401 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 680 million by 2030.

The cyclopentane market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for polyurethane foams.

Based on application segmentation, insulation & construction material was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on functional segmentation, blowing agent & refrigerant was the leading segment in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cyclopentane industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cyclopentane Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cyclopentane Industry?

What segments does the Cyclopentane Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cyclopentane Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Function, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the global cyclopentane market owing to the strategic phasing out of HFOs and Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) as the regions are registering the emergence of stricter government rules in terms of the impact of business operations on the environment. Additionally, countries such as China and India have a strong hold over the global petrochemical sector which contributes to regional market expansion in association with the growing demand for consumer goods leading to higher consumption of cyclopentane. Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.1% during the forecast period led by growing demand for insulation materials in the expanding construction and consumer goods segments. The rising emphasis on energy-efficient solutions could also assist in regional market growth. The refrigeration industry is leading the revenue in North America.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2022, Daikin Europe NV announced the launch of 2 new natural refrigerant products called the CO2 ZEAS and the Monoblock of the future range. The announcement is a part of the company’s vision for a future sustainable city

In January 2022, The Chemours Company initiated taking orders for its Opteon™ XL41 (R-454B) hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerant in the North American market

In January 2023, Kingspan announced the launch of a new range of insulation panels that demonstrates a 41% reduction in embodied carbon

