Rising Incidences of Acne and Hyperpigmentation is Catapulting Sales of Daily Cleansing Creams. The United States holds around 85.1% share in the North America market in 2023. The country is projected to register a 4.8% CAGR through 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global daily cleansing cream market value is expected to rise from US$ 3,132.3 million in 2024 to US$ 5,654.6 million by 2034. This growth is expected to be driven by a remarkable CAGR of 6.10% in the daily cleansing cream market through 2034.

Increasing use of personal skin care products like cleansing creams is expected to propel market expansion. Furthermore, changing lifestyles of people, increasing working women’s ratio, and emergence of local players are key driving factors.

Request a Sample copy of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18470

Soaring demand for natural and healthy ingredients in daily cleansing creams is resulting in the proliferation of paraben-free facial cleansers. Key players are also acting upon the rising concerns about animal welfare, by developing their products in a cruelty-free manner.

Surging investments in the research and development of new cleansing creams are favoring market growth. With new launches in line, key players are giving competitors tight competition. Key players are also investing in celebrities to endorse their products and gain a larger customer base.

“Key providers of daily cleansing creams are turning to highly-populated countries to raise their sales. For success in these geographies, they are expected to target rapidly growing categories. Additionally, they are projected to take into account the massive role of packaging in marketing their product,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Daily Cleansing Cream Market Report:

No foam type is the leading product segment. It held a 38.8% market share in 2023. Sales of no foam daily cleansing creams are rising as consumers are shifting to chemically-diluted products.

O/W Technology segment led the daily cleansing cream market with a market value of 44.1% in 2023. Growing demand for milky cleansing creams to hydrate skin and give it a clean, fresh finish, is lifting the segment’s growth.

Female population acquired a share of 61.1% in 2023. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Retail pharmacies are expected to observe a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

North America is considered the leading region, with the United States contributing 85.1% to the regional market in 2023.

Daily Cleansing Cream Market Size:

Attributes Details Daily Cleansing Cream Market Size, 2023 US$ 2,977.9 million Expected Base Year Value (2024) US$ 3,132.3 million Anticipated Value (2034) US$ 5,654.6 million Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) 6.10 %

Act Now to Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Get an Exclusive Discount Now to Access Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18470

Top Strategies of Leading Players in the Daily Cleansing Cream Market:

Key players are developing innovative cleansing creams fortified with retinol, cannabis, or healthy bacteria, to leverage the ongoing trends. Key players are thus actively seeking to launch new products in the market either via acquiring a related firm or collaborating with competitors. Additionally, players are running social media campaigns, and partnering with social media influencers, to raise sales.

In August 2022, The Body Shop launched Edelweiss, which contains 43% more antioxidant power in comparison to retinol transversal skincare. The new range is packaged in recyclable and more sustainable packaging.

In August 2022, Albolene launched an offering of hydration-packed facial cleansers. These cleansers are designed to make skin nourished and soft.

In September 2020, CeraVe launched a new Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, for normal to dry skin range. The product is intended to provide the advantages of a double cleanse in a single step.

In January 2020, Procter & Gamble announced the acquisition of Billie Inc., which primarily sells beauty and personal care products for men and women.

Key Players in the Daily Cleansing Cream Market:

Emami Group

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Procter and Gamble (PandG)

Unilever

AVON PRODUCTS

LVMH

Revlon

Caudalie

AVEDA CORP

AVEDA CORP

Dabur

Marico Limited

Loreal SA

Unilever

Henkel AG and CO. KGAA

BioVeda Action Research Company

Cavin Care Group

Procter and Gamble

The Himalaya, Coty Inc.

Biotique Hair Oil

A.G Industries

Access the Complete Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18470

Key Market Segments Covered in Daily Cleansing Cream Industry Research:

By Product:

Foam Type

No Foam Type

Solvent Based

Collagen Type

By Technology:

W/O

O/W

Others

By Gender:

Male

Female

By Distribution channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Sales

Drug Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Cosmetic Peptide Manufacturing Market Size: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 244.2 million in 2024 to US$ 411.9 million by 2034.

Contact Lens Solution Market Share: The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 1.83 billion in 2024 to US$ 2.78 billion by 2034.

Expectorant Drugs Market Demand: The market is projected to generate US$ 17,648.2 million in 2024. expectorant drugs market revenue is predicted to reach US$ 38,455.4 million by 2034. A CAGR of 4.3% is expected for the expectorant drugs market during the forecast period.

ECG Machine Market Growth: The global market size is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 15,725.60 million in 2034. As per the analysis, the ECG machine market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% through 2034, with a current valuation of US$ 7,833.5 million in 2024.

Dry Skin Cream, Lotion, and Ointment Market Outlook: The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the projected period. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 40.4 billion in 2024 to US$ 86.1 billion by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705