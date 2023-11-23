The global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to reach US$ 31.1 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 7.8%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market value is estimated at US$ 18.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 7.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Dairy nutritional and nutraceutical components are dairy-derived compounds that provide nutritional and health benefits. These substances are frequently utilized in the food and beverage industries to improve product nutritional profiles or to provide unique health-promoting qualities.

The importance of nutrition in preserving overall health and wellness is becoming more widely recognized around the world. Consumers are increasingly looking for foods and beverages that deliver not just basic nutrients but also additional health advantages. Dairy components with nutritional and nutraceutical qualities are considered as a means to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, dairy protein segment is expected to dominate the market with highest potential growth rate. As consumers are focused on the advantages of supplementation and protein present in the diet.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 18.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 31.1 billion Growth Rate 7.8% Dominant Segment Dairy Protein Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing production capacity to fulfill consumer demand

Rising demand for flavored dairy products Companies Profiled Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Proliant Inc.

Arla Foods amba

I. DuPont De Nemours and Co.

Cargill Inc.

APS Biogroup

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Nestlé SA

Danone SA

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market include.

In January 2022, Just Spices successfully acquired by Kraft Heinz. The company intends to expand its operations and international reach with this acquisition. Kraft Heins’ range was broadened with the addition of Just Spice innovative items.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market growth include Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Proliant Inc., Arla Foods amba, DuPont De Nemours and Co., Cargill Inc., APS Biogroup, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Nestlé SA, and Danone SA, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients market based on type, application and region

Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Casein Protein Prebiotics Vitamin & Minerals Colostrum Nucleotides Whey Protein

Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Functional food Infant Formula & Clinical Nutrition Dairy Products Bakery & Confectioneries Personal Care

Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Report:

What will be the market value of the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market?

What are the market drivers of the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market?

What are the key trends in the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market?

Which is the leading region in the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

