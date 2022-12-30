Europe Data Monetization Platform Market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 16.4% through 2032. Competition heats up in the Data Monetization Market: Accenture Plc., IBM Corporation and Infosys Limited, Inc. are Monopolizing the Market.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a historical CAGR of 20%, the global data monetization platform market was valued at US$ 2005 Mn in 2021. As the purpose of data monetization platforms is to generate income from available data sources, the market is expected to grow from US$ 2410 Mn in 2022 to US$ 17,317 Mn by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 21.8% over the projected period.

The fast emergence of big data and big data analytics is one of the most crucial innovations driving the studied market. Adoption of these solutions is growing among many stakeholders in several industries leading to market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15881

Numerous stakeholders are interested in data monetization platforms because they maximize data use, increase customer loyalty, reduce operational expenditures, enhance compliance, drive revenues, form partnerships, and improve consumer happiness and comprehension.

The digitization insurgency has surfaced the way for data monetization platforms in the healthcare business, which benefits in the improvement of clinical services as well as the comprehension of financial benefits.

Organizations are focusing on providing specific services to improve the customer experience, and attaining operational performance at a lower cost and in less time is projected to increase the need for analytics solutions in the data monetization platform market.

North America dominates the market owing to increased penetration and usage of data monetization services, software, and platforms, as well as the presence of a large number of data suppliers in the region.

Key Takeaways

With a 13.8% CAGR, the United States is the market leader in North America for data monetization platforms. In 2021, the U.S. data monetization platform market had a 23.4% market share worldwide.

In 2021, Europe, which now has the second-largest market share, grabbed 20.7% of the global market. This market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% by 2032.

Over the projection period, the German data monetization platform market is expected to account for 17.8% of the European market.

The Chinese data monetization platform market is expected to contribute more than 19.2% of the global market share throughout the projected period.

Japan is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 21.9%.

Based on industry, the segment of finance is predicted to hold the biggest global market share. In 2021, this market held a 28.3% share of the global market, and it is now expanding at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Among all enterprise sizes, the very large enterprises segment has the largest market share and is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 8.9%. The category held a 26% market share globally in 2021.

Get More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/data-monetization-platform-market

Competitive Landscape

In the data monetization platform market, key players and innovative vendors include Accenture Plc, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, SAS, TIBCO, Qlik, Looker, ThoughtSpot, Adstra, Cisco Systems, Inc., Gemalto NV, Comviva, Monetize, Reltio, SAP SE and others.

These companies have used a variety of techniques to enhance their market share in data monetization platforms. To widen their client base and increase revenue, they have used both organic and inorganic growth techniques, such as new product launches, acquisitions, corporate expansions, and collaborations.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Optiva, Inc. and Google Cloud established a multi-year strategic relationship. The collaboration attempted to help telecom operators and service providers obtain digital transformation.

In September 2019, IBM Corporation disclosed its intention to invest in the monetization of automotive data. This is likely to provide new prospects while at the same time retaining its foothold in cloud computing.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15881

Key Segments in the Data Monetization Platform Market

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Deployment Mode:

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Small Offices

Small Enterprises

Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Very Large Enterprises

By Industry:

Services

Distribution Services

Public Sector

Finance

Manufacturing and Resources

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

Request a Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15881

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

5. Global Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Industry Vertical

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Industry Vertical, 2017-2021

TOC continued..!

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Market Size – The gigabit passive optical network (GPON) industry is poised to incline at a steady CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 11.7 Bn by 2032 from US$ 6.7 Bn in 2021.

Field Service Management Market Share – The worldwide field service management market was valued at US$ 3.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 12.5% year-on-year rate in 2022, reaching US$ 3.6 billion. During the projection period of 2022-2032, the market is expected to grow at an 11.1% CAGR to reach US$ 10.3 billion.

Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Trends – During the forecast period, the ethernet storage fabric market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2%. The ethernet storage fabric is expected to increase in value from US$ 1.6 billion in 2022 to US$ 5.4 billion by 2032.

Identity As A Service Market Outlook – The global identity as a service market size is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 11.9% throughout 2022-2032. The identity as a service market is anticipated to reach US$ 13.7 Bn by 2032 from US$ 3.7 Bn in 2021.

Field Force Automation Market Growth – The global field force automation market was estimated at USD 1.7 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 2 Billion in 2022. The market is projected to secure USD 10.1 Billion while witnessing a growth rate of 17.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com