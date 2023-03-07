[186 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 11.96 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 232.20 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 42.6% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Compound Labs, Inc., Aave, MakerDAO, Uniswap, SushiSwap, Curve Finance, Synthetix, Bancor Network, Balancer, and Badger DAO, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market By Component (Decentralized Applications, Smart Contracts, And Blockchain Technology), By Application (Data & Analytics, Marketplaces & Liquidity, Payments, Assets Tokenization, Decentralized Exchanges, Compliance & Identity, And Stablecoins), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 11.96 Billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 232.20 Billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 42.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

What is Decentralized Finance (DeFi)? How big is the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Industry?

The term “decentralized finance” (abbreviated as “DeFi”) refers to a financial system that is built on top of a blockchain network and enables the creation, trading, and management of financial instruments and assets in a decentralized manner. This eliminates the need for intermediaries such as banks or other financial institutions. DeFi is also abbreviated as “DeFi.” DeFi is dependent on smart contracts, which are digital agreements that can carry out their own execution and which ensure that the terms and conditions of an agreement between two parties are adhered to.

The protocols and applications that make up DeFi provide users with access to a vast array of services, including as trading, staking, borrowing and lending, and more. They are available to anybody who has access to the internet and do not need users to go via a centralized authority. As a result, they are more open, secure, and accessible than traditional financial systems.

The total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols has surpassed $200 billion as of March 2023, reflecting the fast expansion that the DeFi business has experienced over the past several years. New protocols and applications are continually being created as part of the ongoing process of enhancing the DeFi ecosystem in order to meet the problems of scalability, security, and usability. It is anticipated that the distributed finance (DeFi) business will continue to flourish and cause a disruption in the existing financial sector as the use of blockchain technology sees increased adoption.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market Report Coverage & Overview:

Decentralized finance (DeFi) provides financial instruments and proves to be the best alternative for brokerages, banks, and exchanges. Moreover, DeFi tools enable people to either borrow or lend funds, venture into price changes on assets by using derivatives, and trade cryptocurrencies. In addition to this, DeFi offers insurance against risks and helps end-users earn interest on savings accounts. Some of the applications of DeFi include promoting high-interest rates.

Global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market: Growth Factors

The growth of the global decentralized finance (DeFi) industry over the forecast timespan can be attributed to its robust scalability and security and improved functionalities. With a large number of people entering the digital asset business, the market for decentralized finance (DeFi) is predicted to gain traction in the years ahead. A prominent increase in e-sports activities globally is a key growth driver for the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

Nonetheless, coding errors and hacking have been common in DeFi and this can put brakes on the expansion of the global market. Apart from this, the expansion of DeFi’s infrastructure is in its nascent stage and it is not insured. Moreover, DeFi tools are associated with specific risks and hence can pose a threat to the growth of the global market. However, the growing use and popularity of blockchain-based prediction tools will open new avenues of growth in the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market in the years ahead.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2021: USD 11.96 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 232.20 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate: 42.6% CAGR
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Years: 2022-2030
Key Market Players: Uniswap, SushiSwap, Curve, Balancer, Aave, MakerDAO, Nexus Mutual, Cover Protocol, USDT, USDC, DAI, Melon, Set Protocol, Chainlink., Compound Labs Inc, Curve Finance, Synthetix, Bancor Network, and Badger DAO.
Key Segment: By Component, By Application, By Region
Major Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of component, the global decentralized finance (DeFi) industry is sectored into decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain technology segments. Furthermore, the decentralized applications segment is anticipated to register notable growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over 2022-2030 can be owing to a rise in decentralized fiscal operations such as insurance, investing, lending, and banking. Apart from this, centralized finance tools can become decentralized with the help of smart contracts, thereby boosting the expansion of the smart contracts segment.

Based on the application, the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market is segmented into data & analytics, compliance & identity, marketplaces & liquidity, assets tokenization, payments, decentralized exchanges, and stablecoins. Moreover, the payments segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR in the forecasting years. The segmental growth can be attributed to the use of peer-to-peer payment methods in the DeFi industry. Apart from this, DeFi payment helps financial institutions in improving their business infrastructure and efficiently serve wholesale as well as retail customers.

The global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Decentralized Applications

Blockchain Technology

Smart Contracts

By Application

Data & Analytics

Marketplaces & Liquidity

Payments

Assets Tokenization

Decentralized Exchanges

Compliance & Identity

Stablecoins

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market include –

Uniswap

SushiSwap

Curve

Balancer

Aave

MakerDAO

Nexus Mutual

Cover Protocol

USDT

USDC

DAI

Melon

Set Protocol

Chainlink.

Compound Labs Inc

Curve Finance

Synthetix

Bancor Network

Badger DAO

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific decentralized finance (DeFi) market is predicted to record the highest CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to strong economic expansion and the use of new technologies in Asian countries. In addition to this, there are many platforms operating in blockchain technology in the Asia-Pacific zone. In the first half of 2022, Huobi Global, an online asset exchange organization, introduced Ivy Blocks, which is a new investment unit of Ivy Blocks focusing on Web3 as well as DeFi projects. These strategic initiatives will help in massive contribution to the growth of the regional market size in the forthcoming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2022, Metamask, a Web3 wallet firm, declared the beta launch of Ethereum staking features that can be availed through Lido’s liquid staking solutions. Reportedly, end-users who want to earn staking prizes can choose any one of the staking providers from the interface of Web3 wallet. The initiative will help in boosting the expansion of the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

In January 2022, Blue, a firm offering identity verification solutions for DeFi traders, launched $3.2 million in funding from stealth mode. The strategic move will be used for bringing a massive improvement in DeFi protocol identity verification activities.

In the first half of 2021, two firms Sheesha Finance and EQIFI joined hands to help end-users access DeFi tool as well as global banking services on a single platform used for carrying out investing, lending, and borrowing activities.

Which key factors will influence decentralized finance (DeFi) market growth over 2022-2030?

The global decentralized finance (DeFi) market is projected to expand over 2022-2030 owing to escalating demand for decentralized finance in blockchain and insurance. A massive increase in e-sports events and online gaming activities will boost the global market demand.

What will be the value of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market during 2022-2030?

According to study, the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market size was $11.96 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $232.20 billion by the end of 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 42.6% between 2022 and 2030.

Which region will contribute notably towards the decentralized finance (DeFi) market value?

The North American decentralized finance (DeFi) market is anticipated to record the highest growth in the ensuing years owing to the presence of key players including Compound Labs, Inc., and Uniswap. In addition to this, North America is one of the biggest cryptocurrency markets across the globe that also adopts DeFi platforms.

Which are the major players leveraging the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market growth?

The global decentralized finance (DeFi) market is led by players like Uniswap, SushiSwap, Curve, Balancer, Aave, MakerDAO, Nexus Mutual, Cover Protocol, USDT, USDC, DAI, Melon, Set Protocol, Chainlink., Compound Labs Inc, Curve Finance, Synthetix, Bancor Network, and Badger DAO.

