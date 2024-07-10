The delinting machine market is set to grow, driven by technological advances, agricultural expansion, and a revitalized textile industry. Government focus on agriculture and sustainability enhances market potential, ensuring improved food security and processing.

NEWARK, Del, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global delinting machine market value is forecast to increase from USD 1,562.6 Million in 2024 to USD 2,380.6 Million by 2034. Over the assessment period, global demand for delinting machines is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Rising demand for cotton and modern agriculture equipment worldwide is set to fuel the delinting machine market growth. Delinting machines are designed for greater customization and flexibility, accommodating various seed types, sizes, and processing requirements through modular and adaptable configurations.

The delinting machine plays an important role within the agriculture machinery sector by segregating cotton seeds for various applications. Advanced sensors and monitoring systems are used in delinting machines to ensure precision and quality control, minimizing errors and maximizing yield.

Technological advances are transforming the delinting machine market by increasing efficiency and productivity. Automation and productive features are gaining popularity among manufacturers looking to optimize their production processes. Furthermore, integrating sensors and real-time inspection systems ensures efficiency, reduces yield loss, and improves overall efficiency, fueling demand for delinting machines.

As demand for cotton products increases globally, the importance of efficient extraction devices such as delinting machines is more evident. The delinting machine market is poised for significant expansion, with a combination of technological innovation, growing demand for cotton products, and increasing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market for delinting machines is projected to thrive at 4.3% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. By product type, the rotary delinting machine segment is expected to grow at 2.8% CAGR by 2034.

by 2034. By end-user, the agricultural sector segment to grow at 3.0% till 2034.

till 2034. South Asia & Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of around 26.0% in 2024.

in 2024. India is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2034.

“Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on improving the performance, efficiency, and reliability of delinting machines. Delinting machines are equipped with digital interfaces for remote monitoring, diagnostics, and maintenance, with real-time data analytics enabling predictive maintenance and optimizing performance.” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Bajaj Steel Industries Limited, Continental Eagle Corporation, JSC "Kubanzernoprodukt, Toyota Industries Corporation, Rieter, Lummus Novo, and Buhler Industries Inc. are the leading manufacturers of delinting machines profiled in the full version of the report.

Key companies are focusing on expanding domestic production and technology areas of delinting machines to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products and further innovating existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Leading companies in the market are:

Bajaj Steel Industries Limited, also known as BSIL, is a global engineering company with advanced manufacturing facilities and a vast operation area in central India.

also known as BSIL, is a global engineering company with advanced manufacturing facilities and a vast operation area in central India. Buhler Industries Inc., an agricultural equipment manufacturer, experienced growth through expansion, acquisitions, and reinvestment. The company continues to innovate with a strong distribution and dealer network in North America.

Major Companies Profiled in the Delinting Machine Market

Bajaj Steel Industries Limited

Continental Eagle Corporation

JSC “Kubanzernoprodukt”

Toyota Industries Corporation

Rieter

Lummus Novo

Buhler Industries Inc.

Qingdao New Shun Xiang Machinery Co., Ltd

Marzoli Machines Textile S.r.l.

Swan Group

Shree Nath Fabricators Pvt. Ltd.

Kay Jay Chill Rolls Pvt Ltd.

M. G. Industries

Myande Group Co., Ltd.

Hebei Long Run Rubber Products Co., Ltd.

Hebei Sanli Grain Sorting Machinery Co., Ltd.

Shandong Wenshang Beida Machinery Co., Ltd.

Xinxiang Hundred Percent Electrical and Mechanical Co., Ltd.

Delinting Machine Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Rotary Delinting Machines

Knife Delinting Machines

Acid Delinting Machines

Mechanical Delinting Machines

By Seed Type:

Cottonseed

Oilseeds

Other Seeds

By Delinting Capacity:

Low Capacity

Medium Capacity

Heavy Capacity

By Delinting Technology:

Roller Delinting Machines

Saw Delinting Machines

Air Jet Delinting Machines

By End-user:

Agricultural Sector

Seed Processing Industry

Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

