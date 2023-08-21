According to Zion Market Research, the global antimicrobial hospital curtains market size is projected to reach USD 6031 million by 2030 from its value of USD 3700 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market : By Material (Polypropylene, Polyester, And Others), By Usability (Disposable And Reusable), And By End-User (Private Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Homes, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market Overview:

In hospitals, antimicrobial curtains play an essential role in preventing contamination in the patient room. These curtains assist in reducing contamination caused by multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) such as superbugs. According to the CDC (Centre for Disease Control), healthcare facilities are susceptible to microbial contamination; therefore, the use of antimicrobial fabrics to control microbial contamination is recommended in these healthcare facilities. As a matter of fact, the majority of antimicrobial hospital draperies are composed of polypropylene or polyester. A combination of an increase in hospital-acquired infections and the need to maintain a healthy and clean environment in hospitals has led to an enormous demand for antimicrobial drapes in hospitals.

(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)





Key Insights from Primary Research

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global antimicrobial hospital curtains market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to easy product availability, high strength, enhanced safety, and cost-efficiency.

In terms of material, the polypropylene segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of usability, the reusable segment is predicted to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the hospital segment is predicted to lead the segmental surge over the forecast timeline.

Region-wise, the European antimicrobial hospital curtains market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global antimicrobial hospital curtains market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global antimicrobial hospital curtains market include;

Tracks2Curtains

Imperial Fastener Company Inc.

Hospital Curtain Solutions Inc.

Endurocide Limited

ELERS MEDICAL

HANGZHOU XIANG JUN

National Surgical Corporation

ANGLO MIDDLE EAST LLC

Amratlal & Dhirajlal & Company

OSHO INTERNATIONAL

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

KA International

Hygenica Ltd

RT Dressings

Marlux Medical Ltd

Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market: Growth Factors

Increase in hospital-acquired infections will bolster market trends worldwide

Growing concerns over microbial transmission through hospital curtains and the lack of availability of isolated hospital chambers for patients in developing nations will drive the global expansion of the market for antimicrobial hospital curtains. Product characteristics such as recyclability, flame retardancy, deployment simplicity, and lightweight will drive global market trends. An increase in the number of patients with hospital-acquired infections has resulted in a significant increase in demand for antimicrobial hospital drapes. Global market growth will be driven by the availability of disposable products. In the coming years, new product launches will contribute considerably to the global market’s revenue.

Restraints

A lack of understanding of the product’s advantages can impede the global expansion of the industry.

In emerging economies, a lack of awareness about the product’s benefits can hinder the growth of the global antimicrobial hospital curtain market. A rise in the price of basic materials that causes an increase in the price of finished goods can hinder the expansion of the global industry.

Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global antimicrobial hospital curtains market is sectored into material, usability, end-user, and region.

In material terms, the global antimicrobial hospital curtains market is segregated into polypropylene, polyester, and others segments. In addition to this, the polypropylene segment, which garnered nearly 61% of the global market share in 2022, is predicted to record the highest gains in the ensuing years.

Based on usability, the global antimicrobial hospital curtains industry is bifurcated into disposable and reusable segments. In addition to this, the reusable segment, which contributed remarkably towards the global industry share in 2022, is set to establish dominance in the global industry in the years to come.

On the basis of end-user, the antimicrobial hospital curtains market across the globe is divided into private clinics, nursing homes, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Furthermore, the hospitals segment, which garnered about one-third of the global market share in 2022, is predicted to prompt global market trends.

Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market: By Material (Polypropylene, Polyester, And Others), By Usability (Disposable and Reusable), And By End-User (Private Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Homes, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2023 – 2030

Regional Analysis:

North America will likely dominate the global market by 2023-2030

North America, which had half of the worldwide antimicrobial hospital curtains market in 2022, will dominate the forecast. Due to strong awareness of antimicrobial hospital curtains and the presence of important producers in the U.S. and Canada, the U.S. has the biggest share in North America. A boost in healthcare spending and favorable reimbursement regulations will drive North American market growth.

The European antimicrobial hospital curtains sector will have the highest CAGR due to rising knowledge of excellent healthcare practices in the UK, Germany, and France. New product releases and breakthroughs will also boost regional market growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3700 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 6031 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Tracks2Curtains, Imperial Fastener Company Inc., Hospital Curtain Solutions Inc., Endurocide Limited, ELERS MEDICAL, HANGZHOU XIANG JUN, National Surgical Corporation, ANGLO MIDDLE EAST LLC, Amratlal & Dhirajlal & Company, OSHO INTERNATIONAL, Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., KA International, Hygenica Ltd, RT Dressings, Marlux Medical Ltd, MANCORP, Microban International, Cube Care Company Inc., RD Plast, and EcoMed Technologies. Segments Covered By Material, By Usability, By End-User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2020, Polyfuze Graphics® Corporation, a key firm offering antimicrobial labeling solutions, launched a new antimicrobial-blocking polymer product. Such a move will steer the demand for antimicrobial hospital curtains across the globe.

Reportedly, in the first quarter of 2021, Parx Materials NV, a key player manufacturing biocide-free antimicrobial technology, launched Saniconcentrate, a new additive creating antimicrobial polymers that can halt the spread of the virus.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Industry?

What segments does the Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

