The global cloud based contact center market size is expected to register a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period (2021- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. Some of the key players in the cloud-based contact center market are NICE, Genesys, Five9, Vonage, Talkdesk, Cisco, Avaya, Serenova, Content Guru, Aspect Software, and RingCentral, among others.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cloud Based Contact Center Market size was worth at around USD 10.80 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 22.6% and is anticipated to reach over USD 55.12 billion by 2028.

The report analyses the Cloud Based Contact Center market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.

Cloud Based Contact Center Market Overview:

A cloud-based contact center is a complete set of tools, applications, and cloud-hosted services for contact centers in establishments that require multiple communications channels, reliable call routing, agent management, and analytics. A cloud-based contact channel integrates multiple communications channels, uses automated services like auto-attendant and music-on-hold, features workforce management tools, provides supervisors access to high-level dashboards and detailed analytics, and is hosted in the cloud by a service provider. The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based contact centers by various organizations due to the shifting focus of companies to work from home culture. Technological advancements like the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and natural language processing (NLP) with cloud-based contact centers to improve existing solutions are anticipated to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per the analysis, the Cloud Based Contact Center market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 22.6% between 2021 and 2028.

The Cloud Based Contact Center market size was worth around USD 10.80 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 55.12 billion by 2028.

North America To Dominate The Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market.

Market Dynamics:

Ever Increasing Use Of Social Media & Analytics To Propel Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Analysts at Zion Market Research claimed that the increase in cloud computing, the ability of the cloud-based contact center to offer multichannel customer engagement, and the rise in use of social media & analytics are some of the key features that are fostering the growth of the global cloud-based contact center market. The use of cloud-based contact center allows the organization or enterprise to deliver state-of-the-art competences that transform the legacy contact center into a modernized contact center. In addition to this, such a type of contact center improves the ROI, minimizes the cost, offers better employee empowerment & customer experience, optimizes agent efficiency, and enhances flexibility & scalability.

The cloud-based contact center also enables the user to purchase on-demand contact numbers across the world and immediately deploy. It also offers elasticity which without any penalty helps the company to easily scale up and scale down as per the required changes. Owing to all its benefits, most of the industries including IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, and much more are adopting cloud-based contact centers which are equally contributing to the growth of the global market.

Moreover, small initial investments and ease of deployment are also the factors due to which most of the sectors are seeking interest in the adoption of cloud-based contact centers thereby boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, major investments made by the key players in the R&D activities and integration with artificial intelligence are the factors that are likely to propel the growth of the global cloud-based contact center market over the forecast period. However, the negative impact of cyber-attacks on the usage of cloud-based contact centers may limit the growth of the global cloud-based contact center market.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Cloud Based Contact Center Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Cloud Based Contact Center market include;

NICE

Genesys

Five9

Vonage

Talkdesk

Cisco

Avaya

Serenova

Content Guru

Aspect Software

RingCentral

Cloud Based Contact Center Market By Component (Solutions And Services), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud And Private Cloud), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) And Large Enterprises), By Industries (BFSI, IT And ITeS, Telecommunications, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

Segmentation Analysis:

Component Segment Analysis Preview

The solutions segment held a maximum share in 2020. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services by various organizations to increase productivity and reduce the total cost of ownership. These solutions also increase business efficiency by outsourcing the complete contact center operations to cloud-based contact center solution providers. The increasing benefits and awareness among public and private organizations have increased the acceptance of cloud-based solutions which is the major reason to augment the cloud-based contact center market. Furthermore, the accessibility of customized cloud-based contact center solutions at reduced prices with the addition of new options and capabilities is also anticipated to increase the growth of the solution segment of the market.

Industries Segment Analysis Preview

IT and ITeS industry segments accounted to held a substantial share in the years to come. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of these solutions by large enterprises. The cloud-based contact center provides numerous benefits to the organizations such as enabling greater agent versatility, improved agent efficiency, provides true scalability, reduced costs, and enhanced security, among others. As a result, many companies in the industry are widely adopting contact center software solutions to increase the efficiency of business management and its operations.

Regional Analysis:

North America To Dominate The Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market

Among the regions, North America is estimated to dominate the global cloud based contact center market over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in adoption of cloud-based technologies and heavy investment in the IT sector are primarily spurring the growth of the market in this region. On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a faster rate. This is attributed to the rise in adoption of cloud technology by small & large enterprises and growing awareness regarding the usage of cloud-based contact centers among several industries.

Report Scope:

Market Size in 2020: USD 10.80 Billion
Market Forecast in 2028: USD 55.12 Billion
Growth Rate: CAGR of 22.6%
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Years: 2021- 2028
Key Companies Covered: NICE, Genesys, Five9, Vonage, Talkdesk, Cisco, Avaya, Serenova, Content Guru, Aspect Software, and RingCentral, among others.
Segments Covered: By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Industries And By Region
Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





The global Cloud Based Contact Center market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industries

BFSI

IT and ITeS

Telecommunications

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



