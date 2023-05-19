[219+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the Global Data Bus Market size was valued at around USD 20.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow USD 30.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.2% between 2023 and 2030. The key players covered in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Tibbo Systems, Unity Group, Oracle, Micross, TIBCO, NXP Semiconductors, TE Connectivity, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Analog Devices, Inc., EXEL, Amphenol Corporation, Fujikura Ltd., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Corning Inc., Rockwell Collins, Nexans SA, Astronics Corporation, Data Device Corporation, Optical Cable Corporation, and Huber+Suhner AG, among others.

NEW YORK, United States, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Data Bus Market By Component (Hardware And Software), By Protocol (ARINC 429/629, CAN, TTP, AFDC/ARINC 664 And MIL-STD-1553), By Application (Marine, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, And Automotive) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Data Bus Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 20.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 30.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The data bus industry report analyzes the global data bus market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the data bus market.

What is Data Bus? How big is the Data Bus Industry?

Report Overview:

As the “engine” of the device, a computer’s memory or central processing unit (CPU) can be accessed and accessed by data over a data bus. A data bus can be used to transfer data between two computers. Newer, wider data buses may be able to handle higher bitrates, and the amount of data they can carry is referred to as bandwidth. The rate of information transfer between components is managed by a bus controller. Data from the CPU, for example, will always move far more quickly than data from other components. Bus controllers are used in computers because everything must operate at the same speed.

In the past, first-generation data buses used simple wire bundles without any type of controller to connect computer memory to various peripheral devices. A data bus can perform as a parallel or serial bus depending on how the data is moved. A parallel bus is used in more intricate connections where more than one bit must be carried simultaneously. Examples include connections using Small Computer System Interface (SCSI) and Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCI Express).

Global Data Bus Market: Growth Factors

Automotive growth fuels market expansion

Vehicle radios, CD/DVD players, GPS navigation systems, and infotainment electronic control units employ data buses. Modern, high-tech cars drive data bus demand. In 2020, the German Association of the Automotive Industry reported 16,763 new vehicle registrations in Europe, 37,467 in Asia, 3080 in South America, 17,421 in North America, 12,733 in Western Europe, and 5180 worldwide. Thus, the expanding automotive sector is likely to boost the global data bus market during the forecast period.

Global Data Bus Market: Restraints

Hi-tech cable complexity and production expense are projected to hinder the industry.

Over the projected period, hi-tech cable complexity and expense will slow data bus sector growth. Fibre optic networks require skilled experts and expensive equipment to put up. Damaged networks are costly to diagnose and repair. Therefore, restricting market expansion.

Report Scope:

Data Bus Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global data bus industry is segmented based on component, protocol, application, and region.

The global market is divided into hardware and software based on the component. Over the course of the projected period, the software category is anticipated to expand significantly. Top suppliers of software bundles for data buses include Data Device Corporation, Asaiki PTE LTD., and others. One of the key factors influencing the expansion of the software market is the customizable and user-friendly software packages offered by the major providers. For instance, Data Device Corporation’s data bus software package supports all data protocols and I/O formats, speeds up development and deployment, and lowers the cost of learning and maintaining various software packages. Data Device Corporation offers several well-known data bus software packages, including dataSIMS (BU-694), Commercial Avionics Utilities (ARINC) (DD-42999S), LabVIEW Support Package (BU-69093), and BusTrACEr (BU-69066). As a result, segment growth is anticipated to be fueled by the leading players’ increased product launches and investments during the forecast period.

The global data bus industry is divided based on the protocol into ARINC 429/629, CAN, TTP, AFDC/ARINC 664, and MIL-STD-1553. During the projection period, the ARINC 429/629 category is anticipated to hold the greatest market share. The ARINC 429 enables coexistence and interoperability of various manufacturer components. Additionally, ARINC 429 governs the point-to-point data transmission bus, which is where the transmitter connects to one or more receivers.

Based on the application, the market is divided into marine, commercial aviation, military aviation, and automotive. During the anticipated time, the marine segment is anticipated to rule the market. The expansion is mostly caused by the technical advancement of antiquated military and naval systems. The data bus also plays a significant role in the naval system by tying together the onboard computers and sensors. Additionally, the data bus enhances vessel performance management in critical areas including pollution control, fuel consumption, route optimisation, energy management, and equipment health monitoring. One of the leading companies that offers data bus cables for nautical applications is Helmacab Holland BV. The company offers a variety of copper and fibre optic cables made to withstand the rigours of the marine environment.

The global Data Bus market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Protocol

ARINC 429/629

CAN

TTP

AFDC/ARINC 664

MIL-STD-1553

By Application

Marine

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Automotive

Browse this Full Research Report | Data Bus Market By Component (Hardware And Software), By Protocol (ARINC 429/629, CAN, TTP, AFDC/ARINC 664 And MIL-STD-1553), By Application (Marine, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, And Automotive) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global data bus market include –

Tibbo Systems

Unity Group

Oracle

Micross

TIBCO

NXP Semiconductors

TE Connectivity

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Analog Devices Inc.

EXEL

Amphenol Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Corning Inc.

Rockwell Collins

Nexans SA

Astronics Corporation

Data Device Corporation

Optical Cable Corporation

Huber+Suhner AG

Regional Analysis:

North America is predicted to lead the market

North America is anticipated to lead the global data bus market. Aircraft production and passenger numbers are driving regional growth. Airlines for America estimates that commercial aviation will contribute $1.25 trillion or 5% of US GDP in 2022. American Airlines makes 2.3 million journeys daily, transporting 25,000 people and 65,000 tonnes of cargo to and from 220 countries. The US military spends the most, excluding commercial aviation.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said that US military spending rose 2.9% to USD 801 billion in 2021. The US military industry could increase steadily over the next decade as it replaces its old fighter planes. The USMC plans to replace the AV-8B Harrier II and F/A-18 Hornet with 340 F-35B and 80 F-35C models. Thus, the above factors boost market expansion during the projected.

Due to the booming automotive industry, Asia Pacific will have the greatest CAGR over the forecast period. China and India drive regional automotive growth. China makes passenger and business cars. China is the world’s largest vehicle market by sales and production. 35 million cars will be produced domestically by 2025. In 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology sold 26 million automobiles, including 21.48 million passenger cars, up 7.1% from the year before. 4.79 million commercial vehicle sales dropped 6.6% from 2020. Thus, rising passenger car sales should boost regional data bus demand.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In January 2023, NXP Semiconductors recently inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Systems & Silicon Innovation lab at its campus in Bengaluru’s Manyata Tech Park.

