Rapid Industrialization across the World Will Invariably Drive Demand for Dosing Pumps

Rockville, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dosing systems market is valued at US$ 7.40 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The purpose of dosing pumps is to inject or pump small but accurate amounts of any desired chemical, substance, or product into fluid streams, vessels, or processing units using various techniques. As a result, these dosing systems are employed by several processing industries. Dosing systems are usually driven by a small electric motor or air actuator, and the flow rate is adjusted by an external device or, more frequently, an internal pump controller. Because of this, dosing systems are widely referred to as metering pumps or dosing pumps.

Rapid worldwide industrialization and rising demand for wastewater treatment applications are the main drivers for the global dosing pumps market. In addition, companies that manufacture pharmaceuticals and process chemicals are increasing their production rates, which will increase the demand for dosing systems.

One notable market trend for dosing pumps is automation and innovation in industrial manufacturing processes. The use of dosing units is done by several applications such as water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, and offshore.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global dosing systems market is projected to reach a valuation of 12.64 billion by 2033.

China’s market for dosing systems is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the projected period.

Sales of dosing systems in Germany are expected to rise at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Demand for diaphragm pumps is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the next 10 years.

Competitive Landscape

Dominant market players are focusing on collaborating with local companies to earn more from local supply techniques. Key firms are also producing advanced dosing units or pumps with smart technologies for their widespread use in various applications.

Recent and New Developments in the Market

The creation of ‘Xcelodose’ a product of Lonza Pharma & Biotech, which utilizes a gravimetric filling method to put medicine powder into capsules, has been aided by recent advancements in automation. This device combines metering technology with software to accurately and quickly control the dosage of the medications. Both a semi-automated and an automatic version of this technology are available.

Dexcom G6, a glucose monitoring gadget that continually detects the quantity of glucose in bodily fluids, just received FDA marketing approval. When the patient’s blood sugar levels get into the danger range, this system sends real-time glucose measurements to a connected device, such as a mobile medical app on the phone, and sets off an alarm. When an automated insulin dosing system is linked with the pump, the rise in blood sugar will cause the pump to release.

Modern kitchens often use modern dosing systems. These modern dosing systems include software that can save the information for the automatic supply of dishwashing detergents. The employment of this has guaranteed hassle-free, ideal cleaning outcomes.

Key Companies Profiled

Blue-White Industries, Ltd.

EMEC S.r.l.

Gee & Company (Effluent Control & Recovery) Limited

Grundfos Holding A/S

Idex Corporation

LEWA GmbH

NETZSCH Pumpen & Systeme GmbH

ProMinent GmbH

Seko S.P.A.

SPX Corporation

Key Segments of Dosing Systems Industry Research

By Type :

Diaphragm Pumps

Piston Pumps

Peristaltic Pumps

Cavity Pumps

Others

By Application :

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & Paper

Offshore

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Winning Strategy

To meet end-user expectations, leading companies are highly investing in R&D to produce smarts and improved dosing pumps. The major market players are also focusing on mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and more to increase their revenue shares.

For example, Prominent GmbH recently introduced the DULCO Flex Control DFYa, a novel peristaltic metering pump that is appropriate for applications involving the dosing of outgassing, viscous, or shear-sensitive media in the performance range between 5.5 ml/h and 420 l/h and up to 8 bar counter pressure. The Prominent GmbH Company’s product line is strengthened by the introduction of this new device.

W.E.S. Ltd. and Thames Water agreed on a framework for chemical dosing. The agreement covers chemical disinfection & dosing equipment and is intended to provide chemical dosing equipment. The agreement also specified that both businesses might pool their engineering and technological know-how to broaden their customer base.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dosing systems market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (diaphragm pumps, piston pumps, peristaltic pumps, cavity pumps) and application (water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, offshore), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

