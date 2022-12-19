Solid Lipid Nanoparticles segment constitutes the bulk of 45% in the Lipid Nanoparticles Market in 2023, FMI Report. North America Lipid Nanoparticles Market is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the market for lipid nanoparticles is projected to be worth US$ 887.2 Million. The overall demand for lipid nanoparticles is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2023 and 2033, reaching an estimated US$ 3,175.5 Million by 2033 due to the rising health concerns about dietary supplements among people in light of Covid-19 and the growing dietary supplement consumption.

One of the main factors that is anticipated to contribute to the demand for products like pharmaceutical & healthcare, dietary supplements, functional food, functional beverages, cosmetic & personal care, and more is the rapid increase in population in regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The main reason for its significant use in food and beverage goods is the high amount of omega 3 and omega 6 in lipids.

Additionally, the global market expansion is hampered by the growing prices of fatty acids and other raw materials. These pricing changes are a result of the COVID-19’s effects and the current geopolitical strife in Europe. The first quarter of 2022 saw fluctuations in the price of fatty acids in North America due to a drop in demand from the food, personal care, and cosmetics industries. American producers of fatty acids also had to deal with Asian country supply limitations.

However, market participants are concentrating on R&D and developing new advances in the Lipid Nanoparticles technology, which is expected to spur the creation of attractive market possibilities in the near future.

Over the course of the analysis period, it is anticipated that factors such as the rising need for medicines due to the high frequency of chronic diseases and cancer as well as a growing emphasis on physical well-being will drive pharmaceutical lipid sales.

Pharmaceutical excipients help lipids attain superior functionality, including a longer shelf life, and they increase the efficacy of formulations.

Additionally, increased demand from emerging nations is driving up local medicine production, which is boosting market sales. Additionally, producers are spending money on R&D to create specialised products to enter the market.

Additionally, developments are opening up profitable opportunities for the market expansion in the lipid nanoparticle compositions for the in-vivo systemic distribution of mRNA. For example, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), there will be 23.6 million new cases of cancer per year by 2030, making it one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

To address specific medical issues, the major producers of lipid nanoparticles are concentrating on creating medications based on lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Additionally, they are concentrating on establishing additional lipid production facilities through partnerships with government agencies. Global demand for nanomaterials and lipid-based carriers has increased as a result of this.

The key companies are making significant investments in product development, and their strategy of growing the business through product launches and acquisitions is anticipated to drive the growth of the worldwide pharmaceutical lipids market in the years to come.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market was valued at US$ 781.0 Mn by 2022-end

Mn by 2022-end From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2 %

% By Type, the Solid Lipid Nanoparticles segment of the market constitutes the bulk of the market with a market share of 45 %

% By End-User, the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology segment dominates the market with a share of 43 %

% From 2023 to 2033, Lipid Nanoparticles sales are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6 %.

%. By 2033, the market value of Lipid Nanoparticles is expected to reach US$ 3,175.5

Leading manufacturers are focused on implementing technological advancements to reduce their drug development and manufacturing costs. This, in turn is expected to boost the growth of the Lipid Nanoparticles Market during the forecast period, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Lipid Nanoparticles market are Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Gattefossé, Precision NanoSystems, IOI Oleo GmbH, Genevant Sciences, Exelead, Avanti Polar Lipids, Nippon Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Lipoid GmbH, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group plc., Nordic Naturals, Inc., Clover Corporation, Croda International plc., Lipoid Kosmetik AG, and Omega Protein Corporation, among others.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS), key player in the manufacturing and development of polyamino-acid based delivery systems expanded its drug delivery capabilities including novel nanoparticle formulation and functional lipid excipients.

In September 2022, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases awarded USD 13.8 million contract to the University of California for conducting immune profiling of lipid nanoparticles to study their role in increasing vaccine protective responses.

Know More About What the Lipid Nanoparticles Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Lipid Nanoparticles Market, providing historical data for 2018-2022 and forecast statistics from 2023-2033. To understand opportunities in the Lipid Nanoparticles Market, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user across four major regions.

About Healthcare at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments Covered in the Lipid Nanoparticles Industry Analysis

Lipid Nanoparticles Market by Type:

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLNs)

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLCs)

Others

Lipid Nanoparticles Market by Application:

Therapeutics

Research

Lipid Nanoparticles Market by End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

